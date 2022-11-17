ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Hook & Hunting: Tips to Keep Hunters Safe, Successful

By Joseph Boulter
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4lYe_0jF0AvLj00

Firearm season is underway, and the Department of Natural Resources is saying there are already 50,000 deer reported in the state.

The DNR says that in the past, deer hunters would come to the check stations across the state to get a sense of participation, but now that hunters can utilize the new online harvest reporting tool, more hunters aren’t coming to the check stations.

As the temperatures are getting colder, the DNR suggests ways to minimize your risks in order to have a successful hunt.

“So hunters just need to be aware of the risks of hypothermia and being away from their vehicle too long or too far at a time and overestimating their abilities to deploy four hours a day or half day. Think of this snow as rain. You’re going to be wet and know your limits and be safe,” said Peter Kailing, senior biologist at the DNR.

The DNR also recommends that you leave a message of your whereabouts with a family member or friend.

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Daily Tribune

10 rules for a safe and successful firearms deer season

As deer hunters across the country begin to head afield with firearms in hand, the number one concern must be safety. We all hope for success and expect to have an enjoyable experience, but each year tragedy strikes. Lesser disruptions in pursuit of a good time include accidental game violations and confrontations with other hunters. If regulations, a few common-sense rules and suggestions are followed, deer season should be a great experience for every hunter participating. Please keep the following 10 rules in mind.
Whiskey Riff

Unsuspecting Moose Steps Directly Over Top Of A Quiet Bow Hunter

That’s the best advice you can get when hunting. It’s amazing what silence can do for you out there when all other factors are on your side, too. Typically, scent is the dead giveaway. Most people know how to be quiet, but masking your scent may be a more difficult task. These animals are able to smell our weird scents from a good distance a lot of the time. But, sometimes, everything seems to work a person favor, whether it’s the wind or a scent killer.
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters

Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It

Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MAINE STATE
Current Publishing

Opinion: Take your time, deer

Guess what’s almost here, people! Deer hunting season, the most magical time of the year, after Halloween, Christmas, spring break and summer, of course. That’s right, I’m staring down the barrel of two, maybe three, glorious weekends as a single lady, when my husband, Doo, frolics in the Indiana wilderness attempting to ensure we have meat for the winter, or something like that. No matter, with my kids also gone, I am looking forward to lazy mornings, empty sinks and a bathroom that won’t stink to high heaven.
INDIANA STATE
Field & Stream

A Pair of Big Locked-Up Whitetail Bucks Drown in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota woman captured a stunning series of photographs back in late October when she found two trophy-class whitetail bucks floating dead in the shallow finger of a lake near her home. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), the big bucks were engaged in an early rut sparring session when they somehow ended up in the lake. With their headgear hopelessly locked, they were unable to make it out of the lake alive. They drowned and were discovered by the homeowner the next day.
MINNESOTA STATE
lootpress.com

What’s so great about deer camp anyway?

Maybe you have heard, its been in all the papers. (For those that still read the paper) Deer season, meaning the rifle season for buck deer, is right around the corner. Now if you are like many readers looking at this crazy column having a second cup of coffee or slurping your Cheerios, deer season being a current event may not mean much to you. If you are one of the orange army that pursues the whitetail deer however, this time of year is IT. I mean Christmas, New Years, your birthday, and the last day of school all rolled into one. Deer hunters live for deer season and for many of them it also means going to deer camp.
University of Denver Clarion

It’s time to leave hunting to the predators

The nation was recently shocked by a post from a Montana hunter who proudly displayed her most recent kill—a domestic husky. Though Amber Rose Barnes later sought to justify her actions by claiming that the dog was aggressively charging at her, in her original post she boasted that although she went out seeking to kill a black bear, she instead got the “opportunity” to “smoke a wolf pup.” For additional flair and flavor, her post featured graphic images of the dead husky’s head, as well as its skinned body. After infuriated social media users pointed out that the skinned animal was not a wolf, Barnes proclaimed that she would have shot the dog anyway.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff

This Pack of Dogs Chases a Snow-Covered Mountain Lion to the Edge of a Cliff. Dogs are some of the oldest animals that humans have ever domesticated. When they are given a job, they will complete it to the utmost. Even the soft, cuddly dogs that people favor today have a job—to cuddle you! Still, just because cute and non-utilitarian dogs exist doesn’t mean that the usefulness of the species in the wild is gone. In fact, one video is a great reminder of just how important a dog can be for the modern human.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Persistent Grizzly Keeps Stalking A Moose Family, But Mama Says ‘Nope’

This Persistent Grizzly Keeps Stalking A Moose Family, But Mama Says 'Nope'. Although grizzly bears are massive, imposing creatures, they’re not frequent hunters. They are more likely to scavenge a meal or gather food than hunt something down and kill it. However, you wouldn’t know that by the tenacity displayed by the persistent grizzly bear featured in this video.
Outsider.com

11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident

An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Duck Hunting Season in Arkansas: Season Dates, Bag Limits and More

Duck Hunting Season in Arkansas: Season Dates, Bag Limits and More. “Watching ducks land on a lake in Arkansas in the winter is about the closest to Heaven as you can find on this earth… and as someone who believes, according to my faith, I will go to Heaven when I die, I am pretty sure that there is duck hunting in Heaven!” – Mike Huckabee.
ARKANSAS STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy