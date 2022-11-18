ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

Heaven by the highway: Community meets nature at hidden LA garden

Every year, KCRW challenges storytellers and radio enthusiasts to create a great audio story in 24 hours. It’s called the Radio Race. This year, hundreds of producers from around the world rushed to make stories based on the theme of “Can you Keep My Secret?”. The winners for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Amid World Cup, LA can be a town of divided loyalties

Supporting the hometown team in Major League Soccer is a no-brainer, but deciding which country to root for on the international stage can be trickier. Angelenos weigh in on the World Cup in Qatar. Activists say OC Animal Care, a shelter in Orange County, is euthanizing too many pets there...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

KCRW Partner Screening: 'P-Valley'

KCRW and Starz invite you to a special reception and screening of P-Valley followed by a conversation with cast members Nicco Annan, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Brandee Evans, and Shannon Thornton. P-Valley is an hour-long drama that tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Men I Trust: ‘Billie Toppy’

Ironically, Men I Trust will be making a pit stop at the Hollywood Palladium this Friday to share songs from their fourth album “The Untourable Album.” Created during lockdown, the songs gave them ample opportunity to stretch out without having to think about playing live until now. We eagerly await “Billie Toppy” to come to life on stage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

CA takes big bet on community schools. Will it pay off?

The state of California is investing $4 billion over the next seven years into transforming thousands of public schools into “community schools,” a model advocates say aims to improve academic achievement by taking a “whole child” approach to education. The investment also aims to stop an exodus of students from the state’s public schools.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy