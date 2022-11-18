EXCLUSIVE: 'We went out on a high': Ronan Keating rules out Boyzone reunion saying band 'never felt the same again' after death of member Stephen Gately

There has been growing speculation that the band will re-form for their 30th anniversary in 2024 with a new album and tour.

But Ronan Keating has quashed rumours of a Boyzone reunion, saying that the band 'went out on a high' with their tour and album in 2018.

The singer, 45, explained that the band had 'never felt the same' after the death of bandmate Stephen Gately in 2009.

Disappointment: Ronan Keating has quashed rumours of a Boyzone reunion, saying that the band 'went out on a high' with their tour and album in 2018 (L-R Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Stephen Gately, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy)

Stephen tragically passed away at the age of 33 due to an undetected congenital heart defect.

Speaking to MailOnline, Ronan said: 'We had 25 great years, we went out on a high. We wrote the last chapter ourselves.

'For me, the band finished when Steven passed away, never felt the same again, and we went on and did it for a while but it never felt the same.

'Finishing it the way we did after 25 years was the right thing. We went out on a high, we had five great nights at the Palladium.

Tragic: The singer, 45, explained that the band had 'never felt the same' after the death of bandmate Stephen Gately in 2009 (pictured together)

He went on: 'They're all my friends, we have great relationships, they're all my brothers. I don't want to tarnish that, I don't go back and flog something that doesn't feel right.

'What we did was special and we've left people with all these great songs and that's enough I think.'

The Irish band were formed by talent manager Louis Walsh back in 1993, shooting to fame with hits such as No Matter What.

Tragically, Stephen passed away while at his holiday home in Port D'Andratx, Mallorca - with the death later being revealed as the result of a heart condition.

Emotional: Stephen tragically passed away at the age of 33 due to an undetected congenital heart defect (pictured at the funeral in 2009)

His body was discovered by his husband Andrew Cowles - who he'd married in 2003.

It comes as Ronan has been revealed as Costa Coffee's first ever Director of Love, to spread love across the country.

He is on a mission to woo coffee lovers, delivering impromptu serenades and touring Costa Coffee stores up and down the UK.

Partnership: It comes as Ronan has been revealed as Costa Coffee's first ever Director of Love, to spread love across the country

The campaign, which kicked off on Thursday 17th November, will roll out across the UK with a series of ‘declarations of love’ and far-reaching gestures, not least by giving away millions of coffees.

Brits can get theirs by downloading the Costa Coffee app and signing-up to the Costa Club loyalty scheme between now and 24 November 2022, with millions of free coffees and hot drinks up for grabs.

Shakir Moin, Costa Coffee CEO said: 'Ronan Keating is responsible for some of the greatest love songs of all time, so who better to help us woo customers and shower them with love this festive season?

Rollercosta! He is on a mission to woo coffee lovers, delivering impromptu serenades and touring Costa Coffee stores up and down the UK

'We’ll not only be giving millions of barista-crafted coffees away, but we’ll be taking to the streets and even the skies to show Brits how we feel about them. Stay tuned for some big surprises!'

Speaking about what made him want to participate in the campaign, Ronan said: 'It kinda made sense to me. The guys called me and asked would I like to get involved, a brand new role the Director of Love.

'It's all about sharing the love and sharing not just with our baristas and team and all of the staff across Costa, but with our customers. I think we all deserve it, everybody deserves it out there.

'It's nice because there's a genuine connection between me and love songs, so when they were trying to find somebody, I'd like to say they chose well.'

For further information on Costa Coffee’s new campaign, download the Costa Coffee app today.