ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We went out on a high': Ronan Keating rules out Boyzone reunion saying band 'never felt the same again' after death of member Stephen Gately

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

There has been growing speculation that the band will re-form for their 30th anniversary in 2024 with a new album and tour.

But Ronan Keating has quashed rumours of a Boyzone reunion, saying that the band 'went out on a high' with their tour and album in 2018.

The singer, 45, explained that the band had 'never felt the same' after the death of bandmate Stephen Gately in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2lO0_0jF0AWTg00
Disappointment: Ronan Keating has quashed rumours of a Boyzone reunion, saying that the band 'went out on a high' with their tour and album in 2018 (L-R Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Stephen Gately, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy)

Stephen tragically passed away at the age of 33 due to an undetected congenital heart defect.

Speaking to MailOnline, Ronan said: 'We had 25 great years, we went out on a high. We wrote the last chapter ourselves.

'For me, the band finished when Steven passed away, never felt the same again, and we went on and did it for a while but it never felt the same.

'Finishing it the way we did after 25 years was the right thing. We went out on a high, we had five great nights at the Palladium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuHq3_0jF0AWTg00
Tragic: The singer, 45, explained that the band had 'never felt the same' after the death of bandmate Stephen Gately in 2009 (pictured together)

He went on: 'They're all my friends, we have great relationships, they're all my brothers. I don't want to tarnish that, I don't go back and flog something that doesn't feel right.

'What we did was special and we've left people with all these great songs and that's enough I think.'

The Irish band were formed by talent manager Louis Walsh back in 1993, shooting to fame with hits such as No Matter What.

Tragically, Stephen passed away while at his holiday home in Port D'Andratx, Mallorca - with the death later being revealed as the result of a heart condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwRhe_0jF0AWTg00
Emotional: Stephen tragically passed away at the age of 33 due to an undetected congenital heart defect (pictured at the funeral in 2009) 

His body was discovered by his husband Andrew Cowles - who he'd married in 2003.

It comes as Ronan has been revealed as Costa Coffee's first ever Director of Love, to spread love across the country.

He is on a mission to woo coffee lovers, delivering impromptu serenades and touring Costa Coffee stores up and down the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDXVx_0jF0AWTg00
Partnership: It comes as Ronan has been revealed as Costa Coffee's first ever Director of Love, to spread love across the country

The campaign, which kicked off on Thursday 17th November, will roll out across the UK with a series of ‘declarations of love’ and far-reaching gestures, not least by giving away millions of coffees.

Brits can get theirs by downloading the Costa Coffee app and signing-up to the Costa Club loyalty scheme between now and 24 November 2022, with millions of free coffees and hot drinks up for grabs.

Shakir Moin, Costa Coffee CEO said: 'Ronan Keating is responsible for some of the greatest love songs of all time, so who better to help us woo customers and shower them with love this festive season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mr96v_0jF0AWTg00
Rollercosta! He is on a mission to woo coffee lovers, delivering impromptu serenades and touring Costa Coffee stores up and down the UK

'We’ll not only be giving millions of barista-crafted coffees away, but we’ll be taking to the streets and even the skies to show Brits how we feel about them. Stay tuned for some big surprises!'

Speaking about what made him want to participate in the campaign, Ronan said: 'It kinda made sense to me. The guys called me and asked would I like to get involved, a brand new role the Director of Love.

'It's all about sharing the love and sharing not just with our baristas and team and all of the staff across Costa, but with our customers. I think we all deserve it, everybody deserves it out there.

'It's nice because there's a genuine connection between me and love songs, so when they were trying to find somebody, I'd like to say they chose well.'

For further information on Costa Coffee’s new campaign, download the Costa Coffee app today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTtom_0jF0AWTg00
Man for the job: Ronan said: 'It's nice because there's a genuine connection between me and love songs, so when they were trying to find somebody, I'd like to say they chose well'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Natalie Imbruglia reveals plans to perform in Australia next year after 'losing money' during recent tour... as she prepares to host the 2022 ARIA Awards

Natalie Imbruglia has called on local promoters to help her plan an Australian tour for next year. The 47-year-old told the Herald Sun she recently lost money during her mini-tour in the UK for the 25th anniversary of her hit debut album Left of the Middle as she was unable to book more venues due to the post-pandemic backlog.
Daily Mail

Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
Daily Mail

'I haven't met you yet but I think you're gonna be perfect': Grieving mother discovers secret video message filmed by her seven-year-old daughter for her future sibling - two years before she died of rare liver cancer

A little girl who passed away from cancer recorded a touching secret video message for her future sibling - two years before she was even diagnosed with the disease that claimed her life. Destiny Riekeberg, from Alabama, passed away on September 17, 2020, at the age of nine, after an...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

British father-of-three John McFall, 41, who had his right leg amputated following a motorcycle accident and won bronze medal at the Beijing Paralympics makes history as he is named world's first 'parastronaut'

The world's first 'parastronaut' has been announced as John McFall - a British father-of-three, surgical trainee and Paralympic medallist. Mr McFall lost his right leg following a motorcycle accident when he was 19, but learnt to run again and eventually became a professional sprinter. He won a bronze medial at...
Daily Mail

Belgium forced to change World Cup kit just two days before opening game as FIFA rejects design due to word 'LOVE' being in the collar - but governing body insist it's because of commercial link to music festival and not support for LGBTQ+ rights

FIFA has rejected the Belgium team's away strip because of the word 'Love' in the collar, a spokesperson for the Red Devils said on Monday. The design of the shirt, which includes a rainbow-coloured trim, was inspired by the fireworks of Belgian's famous music festival Tomorrowland and stands for diversity, equality and inclusivity.
Daily Mail

Bizarre turn in the downfall of Bel & Brio boss as he plunges his money into Australia's most famous gay nightclub - but ex-staff issue a warning to anyone he wants to work there

An embattled businessman who former staff claim built a 'toxic culture' at his now shuttered restaurant is behind the reopening of one of Australia's most iconic gay clubs. Mark Richerdson, 38, had owned Italian restaurant Bel & Brio in Barangaroo, in Sydney's CBD, before the business was forcibly closed last month owing $1.8million to Lendlease in unpaid rent.
Daily Mail

NHS GP became infatuated with junior medic who 'looked like Beyoncé': GP is suspended after telling young woman to wear 'less functional' and more 'wow' outfits so he could 'rate them'

An NHS GP has been suspended after he became infatuated with a junior female medic telling her she 'looked like Beyoncé'. Dr Raviraj Karkera, who worked at the Verwood Surgery in Dorset, told his colleague she had hair like the singer and that she should 'let it down' and 'work it'.
Daily Mail

''I thought, "I can't live like this"': Joss Stone reveals she had 'intrusive thoughts' about something happening to her daughter Violet as she discusses post-partum depression

Joss Stone candidly discussed having 'intrusive thoughts' and post-partum depression after giving birth to her daughter Violet. The singer, 35, shares a daughter Violet, one, with her boyfriend Cody DaLuz and they welcomed their second child, a son named Shackleton, in October. Speaking about having her first child, Joss said...
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit is 'best for both parties' as he claims his ex-team-mate did his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan 'to get out of the club'

Rio Ferdinand believes both Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo will be 'delighted' with the troubled forward's exit from Old Trafford. United revealed the Portugal captain - who is currently with his national team at the World Cup - would be leaving by mutual consent after he conducted a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan accusing the club of 'betraying' him and that manager Erik ten Hag showed him a lack of respect.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The Block's Shelley Craft addresses claims the show's auction bidders 'weren't real' after property expert said they buy homes on TV for 'ego' and 'publicity'

The Block co-host Shelley Craft has shut down claims the four auctions on this season of the show weren't real following the show's nail-biting auction finale. Shelley, who has been a part of the Channel Nine franchise for 11 years, denied there are 'fake' bidders following claims multi-millionaires like Adrian Portelli and Danny Wallis purchased the properties as an 'ego boost'.
Daily Mail

Who'll find love on our blind date? This week it's Lucinda, 48 and Tom, 57 but will romance be on the cards?

Divorced with three grown-up children. Someone who is passionate, thoughtful and fun. My celebrity crush is Boris Johnson — but before he became Prime Minister. I was with my ex-husband for 23 years but I’ve been single for longer than I can remember. I’ve been on a few dates but I don’t really like meeting people through online apps — I prefer to meet in person.
Daily Mail

Duchess of Gloucester looks regal in a silver cape and Queen Mary's honeysuckle tiara as she joins South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at a Guildhall banquet

The Duchess of Gloucester looked incredibly regal when joining South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at a banquet at the Guildhall in London this evening. Birgitte van Deurs, 76, who is married to the late Queen's cousin Prince Richard of Gloucester, donned a silver cape as she joined the visiting President Cyril for the lavish event.
Daily Mail

'It was out of order. ARROGANT. There's only one team laughing now': Ex-Germany star Didi Hamann BLASTS prancing Antonio Rudiger for 'mocking' Takuma Asano when Japan were 1-0 down… before the forward hit shock winner for underdogs

Didi Hamann has hit out at Antonio Rudiger for 'disrespecting' Takuma Asano during Germany's clash with Japan on Wednesday afternoon. Rudiger was accused of 'mocking' Asano by prancing while racing him to the ball. Rudiger was also seen laughing immediately after the incident. However, Hamann says 'there is only one...
Daily Mail

Tradies' unprecedented action over deadly material found in thousands of trendy Aussie kitchens that's left a young dad trying to hold on for his kids and a mum struggling to breathe

The Australian construction union is instructing workers to down tools if engineered stone benchtops used in kitchens are not banned by the federal government. The stone benches, when cut or polished, send out a particularly potent type of dust that contains tiny silica crystals that can be inhaled. The benches...
The Independent

‘Not quite what happened’: Joe Lycett corrects Keir Starmer after David Beckham stunt mentioned in PMQs

Joe Lycett has fact-checked Keir Starmer after the Labour leader mentioned his money-shredding stunt in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (23 November).A week before the 2022 World Cup kicked off in Qatar, comedian Lycett had threatened to shred £10,000 of his own cash if David Beckham didn’t walk away from a deal to be an ambassador for Qatar during the tournament, rumoured to be worth around £10m.Homosexuality is illegal in the country and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Lycett warned Beckham that he would not only shred...
Daily Mail

'They've been fabulous to watch': Rio Ferdinand insists Canada 'will be happy with the performance' despite disheartening 1-0 loss, as Alex Scott claims they 'could have put Belgium to bed'

Canada's heroic performance against Belgium was betrayed the scoreline as the Reds were unable to find the back of the net all night. Composure was an issue for Les Rouges, who took plenty of shots, but only managed three on target. Pundits Rio Ferdinand and Alex Scott praised the Canadians,...
Daily Mail

Ex-Channel Nine star Cameron Williams denies drunkenly assaulting his wife during a weekend getaway with friends at the couple's country retreat

Former Nine Network star Cameron Williams has denied drunkenly assaulting his wife during a heated, late-night argument. Williams, 59, appeared briefly in Singleton Local Court on Thursday after being charged following his arrest early on Sunday morning at the couple's rural retreat in the NSW Hunter Valley. Williams pleaded not...
Daily Mail

England stars are struggling to stay in touch with family members in Qatar due to patchy WiFi at their World Cup base... with fears over a potential Covid breakout leaving staff reluctant to organise in-person meetings

England's players are struggling to stay in touch with loved ones at the World Cup due to unstable internet connections. Until this point, players and families have only managed to see each other once in person, following Monday's game against Iran when Gareth Southgate gave his squad permission to enter the stands to see loved ones after the final whistle.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

691K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy