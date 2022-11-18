Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Tiger Woods beats out Rory McIlroy in race to collect $15 million prize from PGA Tour Player Impact Program
Tiger Woods winning a golf competition in 2022 would have been a remarkable thought at the start of the year, but he'll have to settle for a big win off the course. Woods has finished first in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, this time coming in just ahead of his friend and business partner, Rory McIlroy.
CBS Sports
College Football Power Rankings: TCU, Michigan take deep breaths as USC enters top five with Clemson pushing
We're waiting for The Loss to come out of The Game. While the top four in the Power Rankings remain the same, they won't be that way for long. Ohio State vs. Michigan looms over everything. One will fall in the 118th renewal of a rivalry that goes back to 1897.
CBS Sports
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
Comments / 0