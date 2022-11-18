‘Law & Order': Former Star Elisabeth Röhm Loved Helping Odelya Halevi’s Character ‘Come Into Her Own Power’

Read full article on original website
FTX Scandal Limited Series in the Works at Amazon With Russo Brothers’ AGBO, ‘Hunters’ Creator
Amazon Studios and Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO have closed a deal for an eight-part limited series on the FTX scandal, TheWrap has learned. “Hunters” showrunner David Weil will serve as the creator and will write the pilot episode while the Russo brothers are currently in talks to direct the untitled series, which expects to be in production this spring.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Exits as Co-Showrunner Ahead of Production
Ademu-John, who replaced Jon Spaihts in 2021, will remain involved as executive producer on the HBO Max project
Quentin Tarantino Won’t Make His Final Film Until the Movie Business Settles: ‘Is It Just Content on a Streaming Service?’ (Video)
Quentin Tarantino says he’s “not in any hurry” to make one last movie before he retires or pivots to another medium because of the volatile state of the industry. “[The business] is unrecognizable,” the writer-director said during a sit-down interview on “The Howard Stern Show.”
How to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': When Is the Sequel Streaming?
The long-awaited “Knives Out” sequel is finally here, and while “Glass Onion” is a Netflix movie, it’s getting a hybrid release in theaters and on the streaming service at different times. This time murder is already in the air when Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in...
Will Ferrell Says Lorne Michaels Placed Him Near Top of ‘SNL’ Pantheon: ‘Where in That Top 3 – I Can’t Tell You’
In a new Wall Street Journal interview, Will Ferrell opened up about his last “Saturday Night Live” performance, and where “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels ranks him among stars of the sketch show. “SNL,” the multiple award-winning sketch comedy and variety television series, has been on screens...
‘Wednesday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Jenna Ortega deftly darkens the show as Wednesday Addams
‘Bad Sisters’ Creator Sharon Horgan Says a Holiday Tradition Helped Her Find a Key Location | Wrap Video
Horgan says shooting in Ireland brought a “raw beauty” to the series in TheWrap’s “How I Did It,” sponsored by Apple TV+. Jumping in a freezing cold body of water will definitely send adrenaline through your system, and if you’re making a TV show, it could also help inspire a great idea — like where to shoot a significant scene. That’s the story behind a key set location in the Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters,” creator Sharon Horgan revealed in the latest installment of TheWrap’s video series “How I Did It,” which is sponsored by Apple TV+.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale: Danielle and Michael Reveal Why They Left Paradise Together
"I knew I was not ready to get engaged," Danielle told TheWrap
New Holiday Movies and TV Specials to Watch in 2022: A Seasonal Viewing Guide
Where to watch new Christmas movies with Dolly Parton, Octavia Spencer, Rita Moreno, Freddie Prinze Jr, and more
The Personal Story Behind That ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Ending and the Many Twists and Turns
Creator Liz Feldman and the dark comedys stars unpack the emotional goodbye between Jen and Judy, and that final cliffhanger
Nickelodeon Holiday Special to Feature Keke Palmer, Drew Barrymore, Tinashe (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer, Drew Barrymore, Tinashe and more stars are set to appear during Nickelodeon’s upcoming holiday special, “The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming… Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay,” which will air on the youth-oriented network on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.
‘The Masked Singer': Sir Bugaboo Wasn’t Worried About ‘Ghostbusters’ Giving Away His Voice on the Show
(Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”). It was fright night on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” but the only thing to be truly afraid of was elimination. And unfortunately, that was the case for Sir Bugaboo. But he wasn’t afraid of being guessed right away (and he certainly wasn’t afraid of no ghosts).
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Stars Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland Admit It’s ‘Easy’ Falling in Love With Each Other on Screen (Video)
"We're really good at staring into each other's eyes lovingly, but also confused about what the other is thinking," Hyland joked with TheWrap
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Fight to Survive an ‘Airborne Toxic Event’ in New ‘White Noise’ Trailer (Video)
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as the heads of a blended family forced to go on the run after an “airborne toxic event” settles over their town. The adaptation of Don DeLillo’s prize-winning novel...
‘The Swimmers’ Review: Syrian Drama Mixes Sports, Politics, Wartime Horrors and Happiness
Director Sally El Hosaini follows Syrian refugees who fled that country's civil war to pursue their athletic careers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Reveals Their Vote for Next Bachelor and Bachelorette
Plus, whether the picks would take the gig or not
How to Watch ‘Strange World': Is the Disney Movie Streaming?
Disney’s newest animated family film is out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. “Strange World” is the first new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2021’s “Encanto,” and hails from some of the same filmmakers as “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Here’s all you need to know to watch the movie, which is from co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen (who also wrote the screenplay).
Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Has an Opinion About ‘She Said’ Box Office Failure
The film's performance "isnt a surprise" said Weinstein, who is currently facing yet another trial for rape in Los Angeles
Leticia Wright Calls Out Reporter for Comparing Oscars Candidacies to Controversy: ‘How Dare You’
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Leticia Wright took to her social media account to call out a journalist at The Hollywood Reporter who wrote an article about celebrities’ controversial pasts and how that may impact their chances at winning an Oscar. In a slew of Instagram Story posts, Wright says she’s done with allegedly being targeted by the publication.
