‘Law & Order': Former Star Elisabeth Röhm Loved Helping Odelya Halevi’s Character ‘Come Into Her Own Power’

Horgan says shooting in Ireland brought a “raw beauty” to the series in TheWrap’s “How I Did It,” sponsored by Apple TV+. Jumping in a freezing cold body of water will definitely send adrenaline through your system, and if you’re making a TV show, it could also help inspire a great idea — like where to shoot a significant scene. That’s the story behind a key set location in the Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters,” creator Sharon Horgan revealed in the latest installment of TheWrap’s video series “How I Did It,” which is sponsored by Apple TV+.

1 DAY AGO