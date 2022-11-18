ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

WBRSO Christmas Crusade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is looking for toys and clothes to give to families in need for the holiday season. Deputies at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are putting on their annual Christmas Crusade Toy drive, and they need all the help they can get to make sure every family has something under the tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas gifts for families in need begins with wish lists, in effort of Catholic Charities, donors

Back in September, employees with Catholic Charities of the Baton Rouge Diocese started calling people they served with an important question: What do you want for Christmas?. "These are our client families, we know them," said Carol Spruell, marketing and communication coordinator for Catholic Charities. "We get sizes for clothing, what kind of action figures for the children."
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR area encouraged to support community on Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sandwiched between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. It’s a day aimed at giving smaller businesses a boost and helping them to compete with major retailers. “I call small business owners CEOs or chief everything officers. They are the janitors, sometimes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Travelers prepare for busy Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Travelers at Baton Rouge Metro Airport said this part of their trip was smooth, but still recommended being prepared. Whether traveling by plane or car, many people who live in Baton Rouge are heading home for Thanksgiving. “So we’re not experiencing any cancellations or delays...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Last minute shoppers flock to store day before Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving 2022 is almost here, and the closer people get to sticking the turkey in the oven and turning on the stove, the more customers flood grocery stores. Calandro’s Supermarket manager Blaise Calandro III says, “The lead up to Thanksgiving and Christmas are always the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One in seven people are waking up today facing hunger in Louisiana. According to Feeding America, one in five are children facing hunger right now. It’s a sad reality we have here at home -- but it’s why Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Volunteers find loaded gun while picking up trash along I-10 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A group of volunteers cleaning up litter around Baton Rouge made a startling discovery Wednesday morning: A loaded gun. The good Samaritans with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful said they found the weapon, along with roughly 20 large bags' worth of garbage, by the Bluebonnet exit along I-10. The handgun was found in a grassy patch near the interstate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Men and women graduate from BRPD 89th Basic Training Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several men and women graduated from the Baton Rouge Police Department’s 89th Basic Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 21. According to police, 18 new officers and one reserve officer are joining the ranks of BRPD. The graduation took place at the Louisiana State Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

