Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
kqennewsradio.com
OCCUPANTS OF VEHICLE TAKEN TO LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK
The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged harassment incident on Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted regarding a trespassing complaint at a business in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The man allegedly refused to leave and was taken into custody when he resisted arrest. Flaeschel was charged with two counts of harassment and for second-degree criminal trespass. He was held on $5,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII WRECK
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged DUII wreck on Saturday night. An RPD report said shortly before 7:30 p.m. a man was driving westbound in the 2100 block of West Harvard Avenue when his pickup was hit from behind by a woman driving a sedan. This caused the victim to drive over the sidewalk and crash into a ditch. A third driver was eastbound on Harvard and witnessed the crash. The woman then drove into that man’s lane and struck his van.
kezi.com
Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two people are facing charges including possession of controlled substances after police found drugs and body armor in their car after arresting them for more minor reasons, according to the Sutherlin Police Department. Sutherlin police said that at about 7 p.m. on November 19, officers responded to...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged prior theft, on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said on Sunday an officer took a theft case regarding an unknown man allegedly stealing cans from the back of a vehicle in the Roseburg Bottle Drop parking lot, in the 400 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
nbc16.com
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
oregontoday.net
Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
californiaexaminer.net
Infant’s Death Led To The Arrest And Manslaughter Prosecution Of A Woman
The Coos County District Attorney reported on Thursday that a woman was arrested and booked into jail following the death of an infant that she had been hired to care for but who died as a result of abusive head trauma. On November 14, the Coos County 911 Center received...
KCBY
Woman charged with manslaughter in baby's death makes first court appearance
UPDATE: Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty spoke out on behalf of Joe and Mandy Nichols, Owen's parents, who he met six years ago. Owen's family are from Coquille, confirmed Flaherty. His parents, Joe and Mandy Nichols, are both elementary teachers in town. According to the mayor, the two communities (Coquille and...
nbc16.com
Senior center in North Bend is safe with new lease agreement
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Senior Activity Center will keep its location after a year of uncertainty. A 15-year lease agreement between the Center and the Coos County Airport District has been approved by CCAD. The North Bend Senior Activity Center has been in its current location...
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an "abusive head trauma" and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
kqennewsradio.com
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
nbc16.com
'A Night of Traditional Coos Bay Stories' at Coos History Museum
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos History Museum (CHM) will be hosting the final First Tuesday Talk program for 2022, on December 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. This program will be hosted ONLINE ONLY using Zoom webinar format. $. The cost is $5 for non-members; members are free. Join...
nbc16.com
Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days
An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
nbc16.com
Crews mop up 16-acre Lower Boulder Fire east of Azalea
AZALEA, ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association issued an update on the Lower Boulder Fire, located 8 miles east of Azalea. DFPA, the landowner and ODF Grants Pass crews actively engaged in fire suppression throughout Saturday night, and had the confirmed 16-acre fire 100% trailed by 11 p.m. As...
oregontoday.net
Big Quake off South Coast, Nov. 22
For the third time in four-days, the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was shaken by an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this was the biggest of the three so far. It was measured as a 5.2-magnitude occurring at 7:42 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 145 miles west of Bandon. The depth was six-miles. A 4.5-magnitude was recorded at the same time, same location, but last Friday, Nov. 18. In between, a 2.7-magnitude was recorded also at the same spot, Sunday, Nov. 20. Another quake was recorded in the same area on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the USGS it measured 2.9-magnitude west of Bandon on the outer fault line.
Comments / 0