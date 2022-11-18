ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

2 former Cleveland Guardians are now on the Hall of Fame ballot but don’t expect them to go in

Two former Cleveland Guardians in Jhonny Peralta and Mike Napoli are on the Hall of Fame ballot this year. Johnny Peralta and Mike Napoli received an honor this week as they were named to the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Hall of Fame ballot, joining Carlos Beltran, John Lackey, Jered Weaver, R.A. Dickey, Huston Street, Francisco Rodríguez, Bronson Arroyo, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Jayson Werth, J.J. Hardy, and Andre Ethier.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could be factor in reliever trade market

Relief pitching has become a hot, and expensive, commodity. The Detroit Tigers could take advantage of that situation. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers’ bullpen is generating a great deal of interest in the trade market. However, there is no guarantee that they are looking to deal from their relief corps, or even who would be available.
FanSided

NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement

This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety

As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Buccaneers head to Cleveland to face Browns this weekend

The Buccaneers head to Cleveland this weekend to face off against a Browns team that has sneakily been quite good this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl (37) with a number one ranked defense (Buccaneers) facing a number one ranked offense (Raiders) and the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl (55) at their home stadium! The original worst-to-first team (1979) Bucs team. Now, our Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first NFL team to win a game in Germany!
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Biggest danger to the Buccaneers on the Cleveland Browns

As an unstoppable force moves closer to an immovable object, the Buccaneers are going to need to come up with a plan for one Cleveland weapon in particular. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to face off against one of the best offenses in the NFL led by one of the most underrated offensive players in the league.
CLEVELAND, OH
