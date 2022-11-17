Read full article on original website
Related
‘Rick and Morty’ returns for a new episode Sunday, how to watch for free
After taking a break for a few weeks, “Rick and Morty” returns for a new episode of season 6 on Sunday, Nov 20 at 11 p.m. ET. on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Viewers without cable looking to stream Season 6 of the adult animated comedy can do so using DirecTV Stream which offers a seven-day free trial.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Taylor Swift wins top prize, 5 other categories at American Music Awards
Taylor Swift made a clean sweep at this years American Music Awards. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the award show hosted in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, aired on ABC. The AMA’s are the world’s largest fan-voted award show. If you missed the premiere, the award show is...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0