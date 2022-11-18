Read full article on original website
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
They died suddenly - then the anti-vax trolling started
"Seven days, 18 hours, 39 minutes ago my beloved... died suddenly of cardiac arrest". When Victoria Brownworth logged onto Twitter to post these words about her partner of 23 years, she didn't know that two of them in particular would provoke a storm of online harassment. Because, as Victoria waited...
After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move
KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops. Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the...
Russians fleeing Putin prepare for life in Serbian exile
A group of Russian children clamour cheerfully in a Belgrade apartment, proudly shouting out the new Serbian words they've just learned to their teacher. "I definitely want to stay here," 41-year-old Muscovite artist Anna Cherepanova told AFP. The Belgrade apartment where she lives with her two children serves as an unofficial Serbian language school.
Rishi Sunak news - live: Jeremy Hunt urges Britons to slash energy ‘to stop Russian blackmail’
Britain must cut energy usage by 15 per cent to defeat the Russian president, Jeremy Hunt has said.The UK Chancellor said: “For most people we need you to play your part in reducing our energy dependency on what Putin chooses to do in Ukraine. And that’s why we’ve got this national ambition to reduce energy consumption by 15 per cent.”Mr Hunt said, "in the end everyone is going to have to take responsibility for their energy bills” and consider how to cut their consumption.He urged that it was important to stop the UK being “blackmailed” by Mr Putin.Meanwhile, an investigation...
BBC
Minister Lee Waters calls female opponent's remarks hysterical
A minister has been told off for accusing a female politician of making "hysterical" comments in the Senedd. Lee Waters said Tory Member of the Senedd Natasha Asghar had thrown "hysterical labels" at him, after she said he was "punishing drivers". Presiding Officer Elin Jones said there was a long...
China locks down major iPhone making city as Covid cases jump to a record high, sparking concerns that lockdowns could stretch beyond 2023
Zhengzhou — home to the world's largest Apple iPhone factory — will be largely locked down from Friday until next Tuesday.
BBC
Brazil court rejects Bolsonaro party complaint over vote
Brazil's electoral court has rejected a challenge against the presidential election result made by the far-right party of President Jair Bolsonaro. He narrowly lost to the leftist former leader, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and his Liberal Party (PL) claimed without evidence that voting machines were compromised. The court said...
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
BBC
Britain sending helicopters to Ukraine for first time - Ben Wallace
Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, the first piloted aircraft to be sent by the UK since the war began. Three former British military Sea Kings will be provided and the first has already arrived, the BBC understands. In the last six weeks, Ukrainian...
China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record
BEIJING — (AP) — Pandemic lockdowns are expanding across China, including in a city where factory workers clashed this week with police, as the number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record. Residents of eight districts of Zhengzhou, home to 6.6 million people, were told to stay home...
Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares gained Thursday, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate raises was countered by some uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions in China. Trading was relatively muted in Asia ahead of U.S. markets being closed for Thanksgiving. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. They rose in Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Oil prices fell. “A headwind for Asian markets is...
BBC
Zero-Covid China asks: Is World Cup on another planet?
Chinese state media have given huge attention to the World Cup this week, but the matches are fuelling frustrations that people in the country are being left out of the celebrations. On top of China's men's national team not qualifying for the event, scenes of maskless celebrations and raucous gatherings...
Indonesia rescuers race to find dozens missing after quake
Indonesian authorities deployed heavy machinery, helicopters and thousands of personnel Thursday in a desperate effort to locate dozens trapped in rubble by an earthquake that killed 271 people, as hopes faded to find survivors. Thousands of emergency workers were using excavators to break through blocked roads to access the villages and deploying helicopters to drop vital aid to people still trapped there.
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow its pace of rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
