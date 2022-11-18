Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Related
Juston McKinney bringing comedy show to Sanford Performing Arts Center
PORTLAND, Maine — Justin McKinney has been making people laugh for more than 20 years, and later this week, the former York County Sheriff's Deputy turned stand-up comedian will be taking center stage in Sanford. McKinney is scheduled to perform his 'Parentally Challenged' show Friday night at the Sanford...
The High Spirits share new music in the 207 studio
PORTLAND, Maine — Anna and Dave Patterson are a Maine couple who don't just share a life together but also share the stage as The High Spirits. They joined us in the 207 studio to share some of their music; music they say they've been writing as they reflect on the past couple of years, and look back on life during the pandemic.
Maine Things To Do | Portland Tree Lighting, Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair, Festival of Trees
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. Justin McKinney Stand-up Comedy Show, Parentally Challenged. When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair. Where: Ladies Auxiliary of Post 82, Norway. When:...
New Augusta, Maine, Asian Noodle Bowl Restaurant Set for Grand Opening
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi-gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for taste...
This Maine woman is breaking into the Seattle music scene
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — Strolling through the small village of South Bristol, Haley Graves waved to a few people who drove by, local folks she has known all her life. It’s a little fishing town where she sold cookies outside her parent's house as a kid, and where she rode bikes, and went to school.
The Maine Souvenir Shop in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
WMTW
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
WGME
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
In its last issue of the year, Down East Magazine profiles a musher and his magnificent sled dogs
PORTLAND, Maine — The December issue of Down East Magazine has arrived, a bracing reminder that 2022 is slipping away. As Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin writes, this is the time of year that invariably brings a moment “when I stop feeling like I have to hurriedly cram in autumn pursuits before it’s too late, and instead pivot to eagerly planning winter ones.”
Maine World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday
PORTLAND, Maine — It was a special occasion at Becky's Diner in Portland on Wednesday afternoon as friends and family gathered to celebrate a monumental birthday of a WWII veteran. "Been a long road, but we're still going," Arthur Babineau chuckled. On Wednesday, November 23, Arthur turned 101 years...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
Popular Brewery in Augusta Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holiday's into their dishes and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
Here’s 50 Maine Restaurants That Are Worth Making the Trip for
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
Maine Mariners collect food for people in need
PORTLAND, Maine — It will be a busy weekend on and off the ice for Maine's premier professional hockey team. The Maine Mariners have three games at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena this week, two against the Reading Royals on Wednesday and Friday. Then they face off against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night.
Eclectic Kennebunkport, Maine, Estate Has a Secret Passage to a 1000-Book Library and Wine Cellar
It's not too often you come across a Northern New England home with a swimming pool and pickleball court. Of course, that's not the only super intriguing aspect of 35 Summer Street in Kennebunkport, Maine. This home, built initially to be a boutique hotel, also has a secret passage. Listed...
Maine food banks work overtime to fill Thanksgiving needs
PORTLAND, Maine — Katie Brown is on a mission this holiday week. She runs Youth Full Maine, a nonprofit that distributes packaged food to Southern Maine schools for kids in need, and now seniors too. So, when she's out of her Biddeford office and a bunch of LL Bean...
Portland congregation faces up to a sordid piece of history
PORTLAND, Maine — The preacher looked out at the congregation, and the church’s red carpet and red upholstery. The red carpeting and red upholstery, explained the Penobscot Nation tribal member, is a vivid symbol of her people’s blood. The visiting clergywoman stunned several people sitting in Portland’s...
lcnme.com
Henry, A Dog’s Life in Maine
So, it happened. Mom and Dad had a Halloween party, on Halloween. A lot of our neighbors came; friends from work, and my human sister Sarah’s friends from her work. Mom was super excited because for the first time since she and dad moved here eight years ago, they had trick or treaters. I don’t understand only getting treats once a year. Boo, Brody aka the Brodster, and I get treats all the time and there are no tricks.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0