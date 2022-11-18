ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

The High Spirits share new music in the 207 studio

PORTLAND, Maine — Anna and Dave Patterson are a Maine couple who don't just share a life together but also share the stage as The High Spirits. They joined us in the 207 studio to share some of their music; music they say they've been writing as they reflect on the past couple of years, and look back on life during the pandemic.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine

There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

In its last issue of the year, Down East Magazine profiles a musher and his magnificent sled dogs

PORTLAND, Maine — The December issue of Down East Magazine has arrived, a bracing reminder that 2022 is slipping away. As Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin writes, this is the time of year that invariably brings a moment “when I stop feeling like I have to hurriedly cram in autumn pursuits before it’s too late, and instead pivot to eagerly planning winter ones.”
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday

PORTLAND, Maine — It was a special occasion at Becky's Diner in Portland on Wednesday afternoon as friends and family gathered to celebrate a monumental birthday of a WWII veteran. "Been a long road, but we're still going," Arthur Babineau chuckled. On Wednesday, November 23, Arthur turned 101 years...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display

One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
AUGUSTA, ME
94.9 HOM

Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Mariners collect food for people in need

PORTLAND, Maine — It will be a busy weekend on and off the ice for Maine's premier professional hockey team. The Maine Mariners have three games at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena this week, two against the Reading Royals on Wednesday and Friday. Then they face off against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Henry, A Dog’s Life in Maine

So, it happened. Mom and Dad had a Halloween party, on Halloween. A lot of our neighbors came; friends from work, and my human sister Sarah’s friends from her work. Mom was super excited because for the first time since she and dad moved here eight years ago, they had trick or treaters. I don’t understand only getting treats once a year. Boo, Brody aka the Brodster, and I get treats all the time and there are no tricks.
MAINE STATE
