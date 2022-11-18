Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley talks Jamie being lost for the first time as Cole Hauser says Rip and Beth sure won’t end up on a beach somewhere living happily ever after

Read full article on original website
Related
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelly Reilly talks that Beth Dutton bar brawl as Kayce makes an important decision about his future and family
Bar brawls, Beth Dutton, and an overwhelming sense of grief took center stage in the fifth season’s third episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, Yellowstone. That’s right; if you feel you’re still trying to make sense of everything that happened in last night’s episode, you’re not alone. From the heavy conversations about the potential burial site for Kayce and Monica’s son to the fact that our favorite powerhouse is sitting in a jail cell at the end of the episode, “emotional” and “intense” are words too weak to describe what we saw unfold last night. With all of the high stakes in the previous night’s episode, there’s a lot to unpack today. You know the drill from here; grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie and your drink of choice, and let’s ride in.
Kayce Dutton and other characters are forced to deal with death in latest ‘Yellowstone’ episode
Yellowstone fans tuned into a new episode Sunday night called “Tall Drink of Water,” but a more fitting title might have been something to do with the heartbreaking and life-altering effect that death can have on a person or a family, especially the Duttons. Okay, maybe that would...
Hell doesn’t freeze over after one of the worst sequels in history fails to shake off its well-earned reputation
Any franchise that begins with one of the greatest, most important, and most influential films in the history of cinema has nowhere to go but down, but watching what became of Steven Spielberg’s baby by the time Jaws: The Revenge rolled around in 1987 is almost painful to witness.
‘Avatar 2’ star reveals how the villain has changed since becoming a Na’vi
Avatar: The Way of Water star Stephen Lang is revealing how his character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, has changed since the first movie now that he himself is a blue humanoid known as a Na’vi. Once again, Quaritch will be the villain in the sequel to the 2009 smash hit...
Daniel Craig speaks out on rumors he’s been secretly cast in a major MCU role
During the buildup to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumors ran rampant that virtually every actor in Hollywood (regardless of whether they’d even appeared in a Marvel movie or not) was being lined up for a top secret cameo, and Daniel Craig was among that number. In...
‘The Walking Dead’ director breaks silence on that huge epilogue surprise
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead aired its series finale tonight, and appropriately titled “Rest In Peace,” the episode said goodbye to a story we’ve been following for 11 exciting seasons. Being a fan of a series...
A forgotten sci-fi bust that ripped off a much better movie by its own director crash lands on streaming
If you were to name a big budget studio project directed by Ivan Reitman that revolved around a team of bumbling scientists getting caught up in a fantastical end-of-the-world scenario that finds them battling against creatures the general public widely believed to be a myth, would it be Evolution?. Of...
‘1899’ season 1 ending explained plus season 2 theories
Netflix’s 1899 had plenty of twists and turns throughout its complex season one journey, but rest assured, all will be answered — or at least theorized about. The series is a historical sci-fi mystery about a woman named Maura Franklin (Emily Beecham) sailing via the Kerberos steamboat from London to New York City filled with passengers from all over the world (and their own secrets). Before this, Maura’s father kept her in a mental facility, but she broke free. Her brother Ciaran has gone missing and Maura made it her mission to discover where he went. She believes that he could have been aboard the Prometheus ship, which has been missing for four months, but when they find the steamboat and take a look around, they find a supernatural event that makes matters more confusing.
A preposterous creature feature hammier than a holiday hamper lives on as a ‘so bad it’s good’ classic
If we break things down into the cold and unforgiving form of hard data, then the only positive to be drawn from 1997’s Anaconda is the fact it turned a healthy profit at the box office by earning $137 million on a $45 million budget. Outside of that, the...
Jensen Ackles exhibiting strong Grandpa Winchester vibes during an Instagram live is everyone’s new favorite thing
In celebration of the newest The Winchesters episode, Jensen Ackles was gladly accompanied by the show’s cast during his Instagram Live, receiving much-needed tech help from the young actors. From back to his Supernatural days, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins oftentimes joined Ackles as the newest weekly episode aired...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ finally reveals the identity of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s mystery character
It looks as though the Jones family is getting a new member. Ish. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Indiana Jones 5 character has finally been revealed and it isn’t, as some surmised, his canonical daughter, Sophie. Instead, Waller-Bridge will play Helena, Indiana’s goddaughter and an entirely new character in the franchise.
Exclusive: Justin Hartley reveals if he’d be interested in joining the ‘Smallville’ revival series
Even though the show ended over a decade ago, Smallville holds a special place in the hearts of DC fans everywhere to this day. That adoration extends to the cast, too, with Tom Welling announcing in June 2021 that he and co-star Michael Rosenbaum were planning to develop an animated revival featuring as many returning cast members as they could gather. The longtime Clark Kent and Lex Luthor pitched the project to Warner Bros. earlier this year, with Smallville veterans John Glover, Sam Jones III, Kristin Kreuk, and Erica Durance all onboard, alongside showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.
Fans are refusing to sleep on one of Hollywood’s most overlooked stars any longer
Some people may consider Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth as the epitome of Hollywood heartthrobs, however, the internet begs to differ. Some netizens on Twitter are finally taking a stance on the controversial, yet quirky, subject of the most coveted men in Hollywood, and for some fans, it just so happens to be a name that everyone knows, but may not recognize at first sight: James Marsden.
Director of one of the most divisive Stephen King adaptations remains adamant on his vision
Who doesn’t love a happy ending? Well, Frank Darabont for one as he defends his famously downbeat and depressing end to The Mist. The Stephen King adaptation celebrates its fifteenth anniversary this year, as the world remembers the film for one of two things: the absolutely struggle of watching it, and its misanthropic ending. King’s stories have been prime material for film adaptation, and typically you don’t want to mess around too much with a famed writer’s endings. But Darabont had no qualms doing so.
