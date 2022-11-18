Read full article on original website
These 12 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving and the holiday season are quickly approaching, and everyone's busy thinking about what food they're preparing, where they're going, and finalizing travel plans. Maybe you're sticking close to home this year, or maybe you've got some traveling ahead of you. You could be getting together with a large family, or having a classic friendsgiving with a handful of close friends. Whatever you've got going on, there's one thing we all have in common: we gotta eat. It's turkey day, after all.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here, with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. While Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lover's destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Watch Amazon’s Unique Way It Delivers Packages to This Tiny Maine Island
This was an incredible story to stumble upon. We try to shop as locally as possible but for a lot of basic or even weird needs, we rely on Amazon to get things ASAP and for inexpensive prices. But what about people living in remote places off the beaten path?...
10 Super Strange New Hampshire Unsolved Mysteries
From podcasts to miniseries, true crime has become a strange fixation for Americans. When watching or listening, it’s easy to think of these sordid tales as happening “somewhere else.” The reality, however, is that New Hampshire has experienced its fair share of the unexplained. Whether it’s strange...
This New England State Ranked #1 Most Competitive When It Comes to Trivia
Trivia is one of those things that I'm not so great at, but it doesn't stop me from playing. Any time I partake in a trivia night, I know full and well that I am not going to win. But, like most competitive things I partake in, it's all in the name of fun!
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
3 of the Loneliest States in This Top 10 List Are in New England
Have you checked in with friends and family recently? Even a quick text to say you're thinking of them? I know I get lost in my own busy world. However, since the pandemic, I've always made it a habit to reach out to friends and family with an "XO" or friendly "wave emoji." Smiling at strangers, too, is important, along with a friendly "hi" or compliment.
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ With Chef Robert Irvine Coming to This New Hampshire Eatery
When Food Network Shows highlight local restaurants that you frequent, it is absolutely riveting! Guy Fieri has been to many restaurants that I love in New Hampshire. Every time I cozy up at "The Kitchen" in Portsmouth and stare at the dollar bills on the ceiling while I feast on spudsters, I think to myself, "I wonder if Guy's butt was in this very seat?"
Ready to Hit the Maine Slopes? Sugarloaf, Sunday River Open for 2022 Season
The warm days in Maine have come and gone once again. The temperatures have continued to dip lower, and parts of Maine recently got a real taste of winter with the arrival of some significant snow. But one of the real signs that the seasons are changing and fall will...
hot969boston.com
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England
And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
Everyone Just Lost Their Mind Because of These Types of Maine Drivers
Call it Pandora's Box, call it a nerve being struck, but after a post online was made about a certain type of Maine drivers (or drivers from away that drive in Maine) -- it doesn't matter what you call it, the hounds and the Kraken were all released. Maine Reddit.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
University Of Maine Unveils 3D Printed Tiny Home
Two of the most memorable things the last decade has gifted us have been tiny homes (tiny houses) and 3D printers. For those who are unaware, a tony home is just that, a tiny house. While they are complete homes with living spaces, bathrooms, kitchens, etc, they have a very small amount of square footage. The concept is to backpedal from the idea of needing large houses with huge amounts of space. Instead, the movement encourages people to live a more minimalistic lifestyle.
Reminder for New England Shoppers About Holiday Manners
It's that time of year, we are all out shopping for gifts as well as for good bargains. Black Friday sales and other holiday sales are already in full force and therefore stores are starting to get busier than usual. Now, I love a good bargain just as much as...
RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides
None of the products that failed pesticide testing made it to patients, according to the DBR.
Here’s 50 Maine Restaurants That Are Worth Making the Trip for
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
