Jenna Ortega recently revealed some dark details about her psyche in a new interview. The actress stars as the titular character in Netflix's Addams Family spinoff Wednesday. Ortega has made her mark in the horror genre with critically praised performances in Scream and Wednesday, which deal with somewhat grim themes, earning her a lot of attention this year. In 2013, when she was just 11, she also appeared in the supernatural thriller Insidious: Chapter 2. In a new interview with the Face, Ortega described herself as attracted to the more spooky elements of life, something that she embraces. "I love things that are a bit off-putting, things when, the closer you look, really aren't that pretty," she said. "I love things that are disturbing." Jenna admitted that she tends to be drawn toward darker scripts simply out of a sense of comfort. "I think we find each other," she explained. "There's some invisible string that's connected to serial killers, monsters, creatures and myself. No matter where I go." "I feel like it's something that's always been attractive to me since I was younger, something I was always into," she added.

