Mandy Moore Lands Her Next Starring TV Role Following 'This Is Us'

Mandy Moore has a new role lined up following the end of This Is Us. Deadline reported that Moore has been cast in the second season of Dr. Death. She will serve as the female lead in the Peacock series opposite Edgar Ramirez. Dr. Death is an anthology series based...
'Love Is Blind' Stars Confirm Breakup Amid Cheating Claims

Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have split amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram Story Sunday to confirm the end of his relationship with his former fiancée after two women publicly accused him of being romantically involved with them during his relationship with Ross.
Selma Blair Details Powerful Bond With Christina Applegate Amid MS Battles

Selma Blair and Christina Applegate have leaned on one another as they've navigated their multiple sclerosis diagnoses. The Cruel Intentions actress opened up about her special friendship with her The Sweetest Thing co-star in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Monday after being there to witness Applegate's special Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Why Derek Hough and His Fiancée Canceled Their 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale Performance

Dancing With the Stars viewers were saddened by Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert not hitting the dance floor for the Season 31 finale. The couple was slated to perform but dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking the night before the show. "We were doing a lift we've danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder," they said in a joint Instagram statement. "We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley's shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer, Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in this moment, we thought it best to dance another day."
'The Walking Dead' Original Ending Reportedly Cut From Series Finale

The Walking Dead wrapped up its 11-season run on Sunday night, but it nearly ended in a very different way. Sources close to the production described the original ending to reporters from Insider - and why it was changed at the last minute. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale ahead!
Wildly Popular Political Drama Gets Thanksgiving Marathon Treatment

This weekend, HLN will broadcast a marathon of The West Wing while most families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving in the U.S. This will be the first time the CNN Worldwide channel has aired a scripted series, so it may be a major experiment. According to a report by Deadline, it was an idea proposed as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger process.
Valerie Bertinelli Announces She's 'Happily Divorced' on 'Second Best Day' of Her Life

Valerie Bertinelli is officially a divorced woman. Entertainment Tonight reported that Bertinelli has been granted a divorce from Tom Vitale. The actor announced the news on Twitter, writing that she was "happily divorced." On Tuesday evening, Bertinelli posted a video in which she told her followers the news. She explained...
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Winner Prompts Mixed Reaction From Viewers

Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned its champion for Season 31. After an incredibly close race in the last weeks of the competition, TikTok personality Charli D'Amelio walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy. Of course, since every viewer had a specific pair that they were rooting on, there was plenty of chatter about the outcome on Twitter.
Andy Cohen Offers Update on Future of BravoCon (Exclusive)

BravoCon has officially come and gone. The second-ever BravoCon took place in New York City in mid-October, featuring all of your favorite Bravolebrities and, of course, the one and only Andy Cohen. During a recent chat with PopCulture.com to promote his partnership with Fresca Mixed, Cohen reflected on how the event turned out. Additionally, he shared his thoughts about when fans can expect to head back to BravoCon again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
'Yellowstone' Sees Major Character in Cuffs in Latest Episode

The second episode of Yellowstone Season 5 was a real doozy, and found one major character winding up in handcuffs. During the episode, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) lands a pretty big business win and comes home to her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), with the intention to celebrate. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 spoilers below.
Blair Underwood Engaged to Friend of 41 Years

Blair Underwood is making a long-term friendship official. On Nov. 23, the Dear White People actor revealed he is engaged to Josie Hart, a friend of more than 40 years. According to Underwood, who attended the 2022 International Emmys with her on Nov. 21, it was an incredibly momentous occasion. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," Underwood shared on Instagram on Nov. 22, along with a picture of the couple at the event. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud." Underwood, 58, remarked that he and Hart had no one else but each other before he became famous."The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood added. "She's had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!" It is unclear at this time when the couple became engaged.
Jenna Ortega Admits to Performing 'Autopsies on Little Animals' as a Child

Jenna Ortega recently revealed some dark details about her psyche in a new interview. The actress stars as the titular character in Netflix's Addams Family spinoff Wednesday. Ortega has made her mark in the horror genre with critically praised performances in Scream and Wednesday, which deal with somewhat grim themes, earning her a lot of attention this year. In 2013, when she was just 11, she also appeared in the supernatural thriller Insidious: Chapter 2. In a new interview with the Face, Ortega described herself as attracted to the more spooky elements of life, something that she embraces. "I love things that are a bit off-putting, things when, the closer you look, really aren't that pretty," she said. "I love things that are disturbing." Jenna admitted that she tends to be drawn toward darker scripts simply out of a sense of comfort. "I think we find each other," she explained. "There's some invisible string that's connected to serial killers, monsters, creatures and myself. No matter where I go." "I feel like it's something that's always been attractive to me since I was younger, something I was always into," she added.
Charlie Hunnam Gives 'Wanted Man' Confession in New 'Shantaram' Exclusive Clip

Charlie Hunnam is coming clean on this week's episode of Shantaram. The Apple TV+ original series is heating up and Hunnam's character Lin can no longer beat around the bush when it comes to his criminal past. In the exclusive preview clip above, he bluntly explains his situation to Didier Levy (Vincent Perez) while somehow finding common ground with him as well.
Selma Blair Returns for Breathtaking 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Monday night's Dancing With the Stars finale featured more than a few spectacular performances. The episode saw the return of Selma Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, who brought down the house with an emotional contemporary routine set to a live performance of "No Air" from fellow DWTS contestant, Jordin Sparks. Viewers were so taken by Blair's performance on the dancefloor that they let their tears flow on Twitter.
'Dancing With the Stars': Cheryl Burke's Final Dance Has Fans Giving Her a Standing Ovation

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has officially hung up her dancing shoes. After 26 seasons and 17 years on the dance competition series, Burke took to the ballroom floor for her final dance before her DWTS retirement on Monday's Season 31 finale. It was an emotional performance for Burke, who was eliminated fourth this season alongside her celebrity partner Sam Champion.
Julia Fox Defends Relationship With Kanye West, Disavows His Antisemitism

Julia Fox and Kanye West's whirlwind romance may have ended, but it continues to make headlines, mainly because Fox keeps talking about it. The Uncut Gems actor and YEEZY founder dated for about two months, beginning at the top of 2022. They posed for photos together, traveled the world together, had risque PDA, and annoyed the masses with their matching denim. But many assumed they wouldn't last, as simultaneously, West, aka Ye, was still publicly declaring his obsession for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. But according to Fox, it was the reason she wanted Ye.

