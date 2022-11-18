Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Louisville parents, the IMC look to address the alleged mistreatment of teens at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is speaking out against the the Department of Juvenile Justice, after her son was transferred to the Adair County Juvenile Center without her knowledge. She says it’s been almost two weeks since she has spoken to or seen her son. The Interdenominational...
Wave 3
IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
Wave 3
Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.
Wave 3
Couple arrested for abuse of infant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
Wave 3
Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
Wave 3
Man facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting at victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting and stricking victims while driving. According to the arrest report, Adrieon Richards, 24, went to the victim’s home uninvited and told the other victim that they better leave the home. Both victims left the home...
Wave 3
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is making the public aware of a male suspect wanted for multiple felonies in Meade, Breckinridge and Harrison County Indiana, was pursued through the Ekron area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the suspect was last seen in the...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday. According to the coroner, Merril D. Kragel, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash. Louisville Metro police said it...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 2008, Marco Chapman executed for murdering 2 Kentucky children
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — When Marco Chapman was executed on Nov. 21, 2008, it was the first execution in Kentucky in nearly a decade. The 37-year-old died by lethal injection after being convicted of murder two children and attacking their mother and sister in Gallatin County back in 2002.
Wave 3
Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
Wave 3
Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos. Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened Nov. 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.
Wave 3
‘They’re just looking for leadership’: Former LMPD officers hoping new chief will bring stability to department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Greenberg told reporters Monday he would name an interim chief before he takes office on Jan. 2, 2023. He said...
LMPD: Shooting leaves man dead on Shelby Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers say a man was found shot to death on Sunday morning near the Jeff Street Baptist Church. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of S. Shelby St. When First Division officers arrived, they say they...
Wave 3
Man accused of driving wrong way on I-71 while intoxicated, causing ‘major’ accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly drove the wrong way on I-71 and caused an accident with major injuries. Nickolas D. Meecha, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault and wanton endangerment among other charges in connection to the incident.
Wave 3
St. Matthews PD discuss plans for Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department announced plans for the upcoming Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run. This is the 40th year for the event that’s scheduled for Sunday.
Wave 3
Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer's term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer's term.
Wave 3
Man arrested for allegedly setting February horse barn fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County man is facing charges for allegedly being the person who set fire to hay bales inside a Jefferson County horse barn. Pedro Juan Cruz Castellano, 33, of Simpsonville, was arrested November 18 on one count of arson, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Wave 3
21-year-old man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man who was found shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning has been identified by officials. Deanthony Robinson died after he was shot in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Robinson’s...
Wave 3
Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death of boy found in suitcase
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer's term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer's term.
Wave 3
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Greenberg said he met with Shields over the weekend, where Greenberg said Shields offered her resignation as chief of...
