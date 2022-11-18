ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Couple arrested for abuse of infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is making the public aware of a male suspect wanted for multiple felonies in Meade, Breckinridge and Harrison County Indiana, was pursued through the Ekron area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the suspect was last seen in the...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos. Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened Nov. 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Shooting leaves man dead on Shelby Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers say a man was found shot to death on Sunday morning near the Jeff Street Baptist Church. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of S. Shelby St. When First Division officers arrived, they say they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis

LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested for allegedly setting February horse barn fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County man is facing charges for allegedly being the person who set fire to hay bales inside a Jefferson County horse barn. Pedro Juan Cruz Castellano, 33, of Simpsonville, was arrested November 18 on one count of arson, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

21-year-old man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man who was found shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning has been identified by officials. Deanthony Robinson died after he was shot in the 500 block of South Shelby Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Robinson’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy