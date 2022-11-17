ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City Wins 4 Gold Medal Awards

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product. Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:. Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region. Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast. Region. Gold Medal, Best On-Site...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023

Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
