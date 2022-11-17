Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
NJ gas station robbed twice during weekend by same man
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A burglar admitted robbing the same Sunoco gas station twice during the weekend. Egg Harbor Township police said they found the window to the station on Delilah Road at the Airport Circle broken early Saturday around 1:35 a.m. Cash, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes...
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast. But...
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City Wins 4 Gold Medal Awards
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product. Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:. Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region. Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast. Region. Gold Medal, Best On-Site...
Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023
Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
TidalWave Country Music Festival Returning to Atlantic City
After a very successful three days and nights this past summer, the producers of the TidalWave Music Festival are returning to the Atlantic City Beach in the summer of 2023. The announced dates for the event are August 11 - 13, 2023. As of yet, no artists have been announced...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0