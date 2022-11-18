ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39

By Erin Keller
 6 days ago

Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39.

Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be,” he wrote. “This road ahead is going to be incredibly long & difficult! She taught us all something.”

“She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & her spirit! She will live forever,” Singleton added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zj3VY_0jF07biv00
Ray Singleton auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” during Season 16.

The couple gained fame in 2020 when Ray uploaded a video of himself serenading his wife with Daniel Caesar’s “Get You” before she went into surgery for brain cancer.

Although he took the video to “make her smile” after she came out of surgery, it landed the newlyweds on “The Ellen Show,” and Ray even auditioned for Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UjhL_0jF07biv00
Roslyn Singleton was a Navy veteran who beat cancer one other time before her death.

His performance brought the room to tears as Roslyn admitted that she had “been crying since he started” singing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVXmF_0jF07biv00
Roslyn Singleton was 39.

The North Carolina Navy veteran was first diagnosed in 2013, with her tumor the size of an orange. She had been in remission for six years when she was diagnosed with another brain tumor.

The Singletons appeared this year in the OWN network docuseries “Black Love,” which shares love stories from the Black community.

