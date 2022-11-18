Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Plus has removed that surprise Donald Trump cameo during Elton John live show
Disney Plus announced that they’ve removed the Donald Trump reference in the close captions after it appeared during Elton John‘s live show telecast on the streaming platform. Disney claimed it was a glitch after it was spotted by fans and shared on social media. According to Deadline, Disney...
Grown man Elon Musk giggles to himself after discovering half-a-decade old #StayWoke Twitter merch
Elon Musk’s religious-like dedication to outing himself as an old man completely out of touch with the modern world continues, as he sinisterly giggles to himself after discovering old #StayWoke merchandise in Twitter’s offices. Twitter’s offices must have reopened after Musk shut it down fearing sabotage, as he’s...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star blasts ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’ antivax reports
One of the most talked-about tales looming in the background of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever throughout its development, production, and release is the vaccination status of star Letita Wright. While it’s entirely up to her whether or not she wants to be inoculated from COVID-19, posting falsehoods on social media...
Formerly controversial rapper shares thoughts on Kanye
Recently (we know, what else is new?) musician and businessman Kanye West has gotten into trouble for comments made about Jewish people and their faith. Several have cut ties, others in the game have weighed in, and, now, Ice-T is the latest to go do so. In a new article...
Stephen King unleashes an army of Dad jokes to mock Trump’s Twitter return
Recently (and because the circus never closes, apparently) former President Donald Trump was allowed to return to Twitter. His personal account has not been used as of this story’s filing, but, people are joking about the moment and Stephen King is one. The 75-year-old master of horror tweeted the...
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint
If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
The worthy sequel to a smash hit horror that still stalled a trilogy relives a streaming nightmare
Any project slapped with the Blumhouse branding stands a high chance of finding commercial success, even if the reviews are less than stellar, such is the strength of the production company’s name among genre aficionados. In a bizarre turn of events, though, Happy Death Day 2U was a success on both fronts, but that third chapter remains lodged in development hell.
Julia Fox says Kanye West acted ‘normal’ when they dated: ‘The moment he started tweeting, I was out’
In a rare candid moment, Julia Fox made a belated attempt at damage control by opening up about her month-long relationship with Kanye West on Monday. The 32-year-old made the remarks while responding to a TikTok user who slammed her in a comment, writing: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” To Fox’s credit, she and West broke up in mid-February over nine months ago — before the rapper’s antics really went off the rails — however, the comment stands as proof that the short-lived relationship has adversely affected her career.
A trendsetting action movie that kicked off an unlikely craze throat-punches the streaming charts
In a turn of events that nobody could have seen coming, a modestly-budgeted action movie that was originally intended to skip theaters altogether ended up kicking off several cinematic trends all at once, and it’s even more mind-boggling when you remember Liam Neeson wasn’t even the first choice to head up the cast of Taken.
A rancidly cliché festive rom-com decks the halls of Netflix’s top ten on debut
Hell hath no fury like streaming services pumping out new originals before the festive season, with Netflix’s latest Christmas caper gunning straight for the charts on debut. Churned out like butter in the summer months is Christmas with You, the streaming giant’s latest seasonal film. In its first week,...
Kelly Rowland doubles down on support for Chris Brown
Musician Kelly Rowland has been making headlines since Sunday for seemingly defending fellow singer and convicted felon Chris Brown at the American Music Awards. She has since reiterated her support for Brown. On Monday, in response to a question about the audience booing Brown’s win for Favorite Male R&B Artist...
Tampax tweet straight out of King Charles’ fantasies creates call for boycott
When you are a public figure or brand, everything you say and do is criticized. Private conversations can leak out, sometimes comments intended to be funny can be cringe, and, now, a tweet from Tampax is reminding people of England’s King Charles. The U.S. based account for the women’s...
‘I didn’t need that sh-t:’ Ice Cube discusses $9 million lost movie deal for refusing Covid vaccine
Ice Cube is still here to tell you if you don’t like how he’s living, well … you know the rest of the lyrics. The actor/rapper recently spoke out about losing work due to his steadfast refusal to take any vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine and how his feelings haven’t changed despite whatever science might have to say about the matter. Though he may be just as well known for his family comedies as for his gangster rap heyday, he didn’t mince any (curse) words.
Elon Musk loses favor of free speech warriors on Twitter for not reinstating Alex Jones
With Twitter now under the control of a man who is more known for his memes than meticulousness in business, several people have been hoping for popular banned figures to be re-instated. Some have, but Alex Jones will likely not and now people are mad. Sentiment like the above has...
Elon Musk continues cringeworthy crusade to get Stephen King’s affections
Elon Musk’s ongoing quest to gain any sort of respect from Stephen King continues its cringeworthy status, with him trying desperately hard to get King’s attention. King has been perhaps the most vocal critic of Musk’s reign of Twitter since the acquisition, with the famed horror writer utterly roasting the South African at any given opportunity. King’s previous scathing remarks saw Musk drop his flawed paid verification from $20 to $8. Now, Musk is channelling a schoolboy attempting to get his crush to notice him.
The final season of an underdog black comedy is clawing its way up the Netflix charts
Comedy has made up the core of television for so long it’s hard to remember a time before we were expressly watching things with the sole intention of laughing. Netflix loves to act as supplier of some of the best comedies you may ever see, as one of its best ever and least known faces its final season with a stirring charge up the streaming service’s charts. Dead to Me, your time is now to say goodbye with a bang and challenge the big guns.
Netflix reveals first look at ‘Kaleidoscope,’ a series you can watch in any order of your choosing
Kaleidoscope is a new Netflix original crime drama set to premiere on New Year’s Eve 2023. In addition to a cast led by Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, and Tati Gabrielle, the anthology series relies on a unique storytelling device to piece the puzzle together: all eight episodes can be watched in any order.
Brad Pitt’s latest high-speed action film is headed to Netflix this December
2022 has been an excellent year for big-budget action flicks, with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood headlining massive movies as the world went back to cinemas. Now, a streaming berth is on its way for one of the best. Brad Pitt’s ecstatic high concept thriller Bullet Train is...
