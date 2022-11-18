Ice Cube is still here to tell you if you don’t like how he’s living, well … you know the rest of the lyrics. The actor/rapper recently spoke out about losing work due to his steadfast refusal to take any vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine and how his feelings haven’t changed despite whatever science might have to say about the matter. Though he may be just as well known for his family comedies as for his gangster rap heyday, he didn’t mince any (curse) words.

