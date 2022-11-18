ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Disney Plus has removed that surprise Donald Trump cameo during Elton John live show

Disney Plus announced that they’ve removed the Donald Trump reference in the close captions after it appeared during Elton John‘s live show telecast on the streaming platform. Disney claimed it was a glitch after it was spotted by fans and shared on social media. According to Deadline, Disney...
Formerly controversial rapper shares thoughts on Kanye

Recently (we know, what else is new?) musician and businessman Kanye West has gotten into trouble for comments made about Jewish people and their faith. Several have cut ties, others in the game have weighed in, and, now, Ice-T is the latest to go do so. In a new article...
Stephen King unleashes an army of Dad jokes to mock Trump’s Twitter return

Recently (and because the circus never closes, apparently) former President Donald Trump was allowed to return to Twitter. His personal account has not been used as of this story’s filing, but, people are joking about the moment and Stephen King is one. The 75-year-old master of horror tweeted the...
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint

If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
The worthy sequel to a smash hit horror that still stalled a trilogy relives a streaming nightmare

Any project slapped with the Blumhouse branding stands a high chance of finding commercial success, even if the reviews are less than stellar, such is the strength of the production company’s name among genre aficionados. In a bizarre turn of events, though, Happy Death Day 2U was a success on both fronts, but that third chapter remains lodged in development hell.
Julia Fox says Kanye West acted ‘normal’ when they dated: ‘The moment he started tweeting, I was out’

In a rare candid moment, Julia Fox made a belated attempt at damage control by opening up about her month-long relationship with Kanye West on Monday. The 32-year-old made the remarks while responding to a TikTok user who slammed her in a comment, writing: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” To Fox’s credit, she and West broke up in mid-February over nine months ago — before the rapper’s antics really went off the rails — however, the comment stands as proof that the short-lived relationship has adversely affected her career.
Kelly Rowland doubles down on support for Chris Brown

Musician Kelly Rowland has been making headlines since Sunday for seemingly defending fellow singer and convicted felon Chris Brown at the American Music Awards. She has since reiterated her support for Brown. On Monday, in response to a question about the audience booing Brown’s win for Favorite Male R&B Artist...
Tampax tweet straight out of King Charles’ fantasies creates call for boycott

When you are a public figure or brand, everything you say and do is criticized. Private conversations can leak out, sometimes comments intended to be funny can be cringe, and, now, a tweet from Tampax is reminding people of England’s King Charles. The U.S. based account for the women’s...
‘I didn’t need that sh-t:’ Ice Cube discusses $9 million lost movie deal for refusing Covid vaccine

Ice Cube is still here to tell you if you don’t like how he’s living, well … you know the rest of the lyrics. The actor/rapper recently spoke out about losing work due to his steadfast refusal to take any vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine and how his feelings haven’t changed despite whatever science might have to say about the matter. Though he may be just as well known for his family comedies as for his gangster rap heyday, he didn’t mince any (curse) words.
Elon Musk continues cringeworthy crusade to get Stephen King’s affections

Elon Musk’s ongoing quest to gain any sort of respect from Stephen King continues its cringeworthy status, with him trying desperately hard to get King’s attention. King has been perhaps the most vocal critic of Musk’s reign of Twitter since the acquisition, with the famed horror writer utterly roasting the South African at any given opportunity. King’s previous scathing remarks saw Musk drop his flawed paid verification from $20 to $8. Now, Musk is channelling a schoolboy attempting to get his crush to notice him.
The final season of an underdog black comedy is clawing its way up the Netflix charts

Comedy has made up the core of television for so long it’s hard to remember a time before we were expressly watching things with the sole intention of laughing. Netflix loves to act as supplier of some of the best comedies you may ever see, as one of its best ever and least known faces its final season with a stirring charge up the streaming service’s charts. Dead to Me, your time is now to say goodbye with a bang and challenge the big guns.
Brad Pitt’s latest high-speed action film is headed to Netflix this December

2022 has been an excellent year for big-budget action flicks, with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood headlining massive movies as the world went back to cinemas. Now, a streaming berth is on its way for one of the best. Brad Pitt’s ecstatic high concept thriller Bullet Train is...

