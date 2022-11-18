Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to get the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Combat Pack for free on PlayStation
The free Call of Duty content for PlayStation players is continuing to roll in, this time in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In spite of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, the CoD publisher’s existing contract with PlayStation means that PS5 and PS4 players will continue to get exclusive CoD content for the time being.
dotesports.com
How many people play Warzone 2?
It’s no secret that Call of Duty is one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world. Each year, new entries in the series sell millions of copies with their multiplayer and campaign components. But it seems like nothing has been as popular for CoD as the Warzone battle royale mode.
dotesports.com
Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?
Cosmoem is a strange little Pokémon. Known as the Protostar Pokémon, it evolves from Cosmog, better known as Nebby from Pokémon Sun and Moon. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that’s capable of evolving into two other legendaries: Solgaleo and Lunala, the two poster Pokémon in Sun and Moon. In the main series games, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo if leveled up in Sun, and it evolves into Lunala if leveled up in Moon.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ holiday gift to players? A change to skill-based matchmaking
With the winter holidays quickly approaching, many video game fans are looking forward to the perfect gifts for themselves and the other gamers in their lives. Luckily for fans of Apex Legends, the devs over at Respawn have the perfect gift already in mind for their players: a change to skill-based matchmaking that will hopefully make life a little easier for people playing with their friends.
dotesports.com
Best sniping loadout and class setup in Warzone 2
Battle royale games and snipers go hand-in-hand, and sniping in Warzone 2 is not any different. That said, optimizing your battle royale gameplay with the best sniper loadout will oftentimes make the difference between winning and losing. You’re going to want to keep your distance and pick enemies off from...
dotesports.com
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
dotesports.com
CoD players are already breaking Modern Warfare 2’s movement mechanics and it’s like something out of a horror movie
A group of Call of Duty players on PC is attempting to break Modern Warfare 2’s movement tech, and the ensuing videos posted on social media are just ridiculous. In what the group is calling the “G-Walk,” players from a community called Euphoria Dream are seemingly able to go prone and stand back up without a slow animation in between. It’s even affecting the way they use the dive mechanic, allowing them to stand back up immediately. It’s kind of scary in the sense that this is definitely unintended.
dotesports.com
Marvel Snap’s next season will bring new cards and fix collection progress
The Warriors of Wakanda season in Marvel Snap is halfway through. But the upcoming season, The Power Cosmic season, will bring long-awaited changes to the way cards are acquired, as well as 16 new cards, according to an announcement made today via Marvel Snap‘s official blog. Developer Second Dinner...
dotesports.com
How to change your trainer icon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows players to add a bit of flair in the form of a trainer icon. It’s an icon that is shown to other players when you appear online to participate in battles and Raids. By default, it’s set to show a picture of your...
dotesports.com
Where to find Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Malicious isn’t a term used to describe developer choices often. And, while the steps needed to obtain Malicious Armor for evolving Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are a bit annoying depending on how you like to play the games, it isn’t that bad if you know what you are doing.
dotesports.com
G2 player points to 3 maps Valve should have added to CS:GO’s map pool instead of Anubis
One CS:GO player isn’t fond of the latest change to the map pool. Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, the in-game leader for G2 Esports, criticized the addition of Anubis to the active map pool in an interview with Blix.GG today. The Dane believes Valve has plenty of better maps it could have added to the pool instead of Anubis.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 strongholds guide: How strongholds work and how to beat them
In Call of Duty Warzone 2, players will come across various new elements which include strongholds, black sites, and even a new gulag system. These areas are swarming with AI combatants as well as enemy operators, and you need to win against them to enter the stronghold. In The Al...
dotesports.com
What to do if Darktide keeps crashing every game
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set to officially and fully release on Nov. 30. But fans who have pre-ordered the game can get their hands on it in a pre-launch beta version that’s available on Nov. 17. An issue that’s raised concerns with those who pre-ordered, however, has been the...
dotesports.com
Blizzard to keep bugged Overwatch 2 hero available despite damage issues
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that Tracer will not be removed from the game following the discovery of a bug affecting her damage falloff. As reported by PCGamesN, Keller shared in a Reddit comment two days ago that the Overwatch 2 development team is aware of the bug and is working on a fix, which will come to the live game in a patch somewhere down the line. “We are not planning to disable Tracer,” he said, following the statement with the suggestion that she may even receive some balance changes after the bug is fixed.
dotesports.com
Is VALORANT on Xbox or PlayStation?
VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But now, everybody, stay calm. It’s finally happening. It’s making its way onto consoles. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile, and now VALORANT is on its way to becoming the next game on consoles.
dotesports.com
Viper lineup makes her unstoppable on Haven, but it might be another VALORANT bug
Viper, one of the more popular controllers in VALORANT, has an ultimate lineup that allows her to spam the spike from a safe position, as discovered by a player last week. The agent isn’t commonly used on Haven considering Brimstone and Astra have multiple smoke abilities to block off lines of sight and other useful utility-based abilities. Viper, on the other hand, is more of a niche controller pick.
dotesports.com
‘There is no skill gap in this game’: Dr Disrespect rescinds Warzone 2 praise
Warzone 2 is the follow-up to Call of Duty’s popular entry into the battle royale genre. The recently released game has earned both the admiration and ire of countless Call of Duty and FPS content creators—and one of its harshest critics is Dr Disrespect. Surprisingly, the Two-Time’s first...
dotesports.com
Black Friday sale gives an opportunity to Apex Legends players who want Heirlooms
The Black Friday sale in Apex Legends usually brings about new and returning cosmetics for players to buy, bundled together to potentially be appealing to people who want to get their hands on rarer items that haven’t been around in the store for a while. But there’s a bigger catch in this store for other players: Apex Packs.
dotesports.com
How to buy back in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, there are several new mechanics that players need to understand and get used to. Buy stations are replaced with shops in Warzone 2, and this is where you buy equipment and primary weapons from. While playing the battle royale with teammates, you’ll often face...
dotesports.com
First Capcom Cup in three years should help uncover Street Fighter 6’s hidden release date
Capcom Cup IX finally has a date, with the company confirming the final ride for Street Fighter V is hitting the big time in Hollywood from Feb. 12 to 19. That’s right, for the first time in three years, Capcom Cup is back and will bring the top Street Fighter players in the world together for one of the most competitive brackets ever put together. This will also act as the swan song for SFV as the release of Street Fighter 6 is just around the corner—or so we think.
Comments / 0