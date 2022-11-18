Read full article on original website
Aspirus, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield reach agreement
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Network Inc. and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin on Wednesday announced a new agreement that ensures continued in-network access to care for all of Anthem’s members at Aspirus Network providers and facilities. Matt Heywood, President, and CEO of Aspirus Health said...
Latest unemployment data shows Marathon County among lowest levels in state
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released today the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties for October. As of today, unemployment rates in all metropolitan areas in Wisconsin decreased in the month of...
2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school’s Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year.
Thanksgiving holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, eliminate distractions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re traveling this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. This year, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel for Thanksgiving – it’s expected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000. The Wisconsin...
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for ‘long term’ tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax...
Shoppers urged to look for ‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ seal while holiday shopping
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holiday season just around the corner, many consumers are in search of gifts and ingredients to make their holidays special. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection encourages people to keep an eye out for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ logo.
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on the anniversary of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday marks one year since the Waukesha parade tragedy. On Nov. 21, 2021 Darrell Brooks drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8, were killed as result of their injuries.
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
Safe driving tips for holiday travel
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol says it pays to be prepared for traffic during the holiday weekend as driver numbers are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels. “You’re just going to have to be patient and be aware that traffic’s going to be heavier this time of...
Gas prices down in most areas of the state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those traveling for Thanksgiving this week will notice a little relief at the pump. The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was $3.36. That’s down from $3.67 a month ago. However, the price is up from one year ago. During Thanksgiving week in 2021 drivers paid roughly $3.12.
How DATCP inspectors respond to price gouging consumer complaints
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With rising inflation, shoppers are taking notice of higher prices at the grocery store. Many consumers are concerned about overpaying at the register. During times of economic downturn, the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection’s Bureau of Weights and Measures says there’s always an uptick in consumer complaints.
Wisconsin in strongest fiscal position ever with unprecedented surplus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A report released today by the Wisconsin DOA estimates state revenues are expected to moderately increase over the next biennium, with a record-high surplus and an all-time high Budget Stabilization Fund. DOA projects a gross general fund balance slightly above $6.5 billion at the end of...
Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After 52 years with Kwik Trip and 22 years as CEO and President, Donald Zietlow is retiring as of Dec. 31. Zietlow attributes the success of Kwik Trip to his coworkers and employees, but it has been his leadership that has brought substantial growth and innovation to the company. Now with more than 800 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan, he is considered to be one of the leaders in the convenience store industry.
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will be well-represented at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Badger State will take center stage in the Big Apple with dancers, balloon handlers, and a float all taking over the streets of New York City. The parade will air at 9 a.m. on...
DATCP provides consumer tips for the holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holiday season fast approaching, the Wisconsin DATCP encourages consumers to shop wisely. Black Friday remains one of the most popular occasions for sales and shopping in the United States, but holiday sales have already begun. Consumers should be mindful of at least some of...
2022 NewsChannel 7 Offensive Football All-Stars
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many players shined on the offensive side in north central Wisconsin high school football. Our 62nd edition of the NewsChannel 7 Football All-Stars features 13 of the best. At quarterback is Marshfield’s Trevor Foemmel, who was the engine behind the Marshfield offense. In the regular season...
