One of the closest three-set matches you will see. Going back and forth throughout the match, there were 22 ties in the first two sets, and each set was won by no more than four points. In the end, though, it was the Chippewas that ended each set as the fourth-seeded Central Michigan Chippewas swept the fifth-seeded Toledo Rockets by scores of 28-26, 25-22, and 25-21.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO