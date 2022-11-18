ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

White House calls Hunter Biden questions ‘long-debunked conspiracy theories’ — wrong on all four counts

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHNyh_0jF07EcK00

Faced with a House that will finally hold the administration to account , including an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, the White House Counsel’s office dismissed the inquiry Thursday as focused on “long-debunked conspiracy theories.”

Each of those four words is a lie.

Oh, sure, Joe Biden’s team has badgered a compliant media to claim there’s nothing to see here and pressured social media companies to censor articles about Hunter. But burying a story doesn’t mean it’s debunked.

Meanwhile, a number of on-the-record witnesses — including former business partners — as well as piles of documentation from Hunter’s laptop are a lot of evidence for a “conspiracy.”

Consider these undisputed facts: Hunter Biden courted clients from China to Ukraine to Russia while his father was vice president .

He was paid mind-boggling sums though, by his own admission, he was an irresponsible drug addict .

Despite having no expertise in energy, he worked with a Chinese energy conglomerate and was even gifted a diamond by its communist government-connected executive.

He didn’t pay enough taxes, for which he’s had to fork out millions to the IRS and could face federal charges.

The Bidens’ finances were commingled, with Hunter’s money going to pay Joe’s bills.

To which President Biden offers a vague, blanket statement that he never spoke to Hunter about his business dealings.

We know that’s not true. Why is he lying?

As outlined by the House Republicans Thursday, serious questions are on the table :

  • How many of Hunter Biden’s business partners met with Joe Biden while he was in office, and what promises were made?
  • What promises did Hunter make to Chinese officials and others in terms of administration access?
  • How much money earned by Hunter from foreign clients ended up being used to pay Joe’s expenses?

Hunter has never had to answer these questions under oath. Neither has the president.

Think this is all a debunked conspiracy theory? Prove it.

Comments / 5

Eric Brakke
6d ago

They have like 10000 documents pictures videos emait's banking documents. I can't wait for January these animals need to all go to prison they've been protected for 2 years. The FBI the DOJ are criminal enterprises it is coming to an end

Reply(2)
4
Related
New York Post

Time is running out for Joe and Hunter Biden as GOP prepares investigation

We are reliably informed that “elections have consequences,” and House Republicans are eager to prove it by using their new majority to reveal Biden family corruption. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, incoming chairman of the Oversight Committee, was blunt about his goal. “The president’s participation in enriching his...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Pence sought for questioning in Jan 6 probe over attempt to overturn election

The Justice Department is reportedly seeking to question Mike Pence as part of its ongoing investigation into January 6 and Donald Trump’s months-long effort to overturn the 2020 election.Mr Pence, his vice president, was in the Capital at the time of the attack to participate in the ceritfication of the results. His life was directly threatened by rioters during the attack, and his security team was forced to rush him away to a secure position just a few feet from where attackers had breached the building.Since then, Mr Pence has been clear that Mr Trump’s actions during the riot...
WSB Radio

After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops. Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy