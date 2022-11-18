Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday.

According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle.

Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

