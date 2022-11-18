ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zf6lF_0jF07A5Q00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday.

According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle.

Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek

Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

3, including mother and daughter, hospitalized after 2 cars crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 300 block of West Main Street at approximately 7:40 a.m. Initial reports stated that a mother and child were entrapped in their car, pinned next to an electrical box on the side of the street. However, they were easily able to be extricated, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Crash causes delays on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic on I-75 northbound on Wednesday. According to dispatch, two cars crashed near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras showed several police cars on the […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
whio.com

Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park

TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man involved in Springfield officer-involved shooting facing charges

SPRINGFIELD — A 45-year-old man hospitalized after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield is facing charges. Michael Williams, of Springfield, was indicted Monday on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash

TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 severely injured after 2 car rollover crash in Xenia Twp.

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Three people were severely injured in a two-car rollover crash in Xenia Township Tuesday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. crews were called to US-68 at Brush Row Road to reports of a two-car rollover crash. Three people were reported to be severely injured and a medical helicopter...
XENIA, OH
whio.com

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Fairfield. The checkpoint will be held on from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27. Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy