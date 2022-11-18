Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday.
According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle.Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0