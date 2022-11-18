ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made after a game of dice in Yazoo County turned deadly on Sunday just after midnight. According to Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann, the murder suspect has been identified as Johnny Lee House, who turned himself in to officials on Monday.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was found dead Sunday night after two vehicles, taken at gunpoint in Belhaven less than three hours earlier, crashed into one another. Jakobi Beauchamp, 18, was found lying in the street after firefighters responded to a car wreck that sent a Hyundai Sonata into flames a mile and a half away at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Canton city officials and the former city engineer have been indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges. Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant pleaded guilty to conspiring with Cleveland Anderson and Rudolph M. “Rudy” Warnock, Jr. in the bribery scheme. According to court documents,...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Tuesday, November 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A father and son have been indicted after allegedly shooting at...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Pearl man

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Joe Causey of Pearl. He was last seen Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Oak Ridge Way in Rankin County, driving towards Gulfport or Louisiana. He is described as a Black male, five...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out inside vacant building on Jefferson Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Arson investigators with the Jackson Fire Department are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that broke out Sunday night on Jefferson Street. It happened around 10 p.m. One reason it took crews so long to put out the fire, Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. supervisors OK major pay increase for sheriff’s deputies; boosts pay to $40K a year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just in time for Christmas, deputies with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department have been given a major pay raise. On Monday, the board of supervisors voted unanimously to increase salaries for sworn deputies to $40,000 a year, up from around $29,000 annually, and increasing pay for sergeants and lieutenants by $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

MHP begins holiday travel enforcement period Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its Thanksgiving Holiday Law Enforcement Blitz tomorrow, looking to promote safety on the roads. During the Thanksgiving Enforcement period last year, MHP investigated 195 crashes with five fatalities. They also made 158 DUI arrests. MHP admits last year’s statistics are disturbing, so state troopers plan to be out in full force over the next couple of days to crack down on people not following the rules of the road.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming MDOT project will widen a portion of Lakeland Drive from four lanes to six lanes. The project calls for the widening of the highway from Grant’s Ferry Road to State Route 471 in Rankin County. It will cost an estimated $5.5 million,...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Home for Christmas: Holiday events around the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! And with that comes fun holiday events all across the metro. Below are some special events that could be fun for the entire family. The Magic of Lights show will be on full display at the Brandon...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Corps identifies $140M in long-term needs for Curtis, Fewell plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $140 million could be needed to shore up problems at the city of Jackson’s two surface water treatment facilities, according to a recent assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. WLBT recently obtained a copy of the “Resiliency Playbook” drawn up by...
JACKSON, MS

