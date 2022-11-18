Read full article on original website
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
WLBT
Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods. According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where...
WLBT
Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop, hiding under trailer in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted by several agencies was arrested after attempting to flee from authorities Saturday night, Vicksburg Daily News reports. VDN says a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Honda Accord on Highway 80 just after 8 p.m. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the vehicle sped up and attempted to flee.
WLBT
Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made after a game of dice in Yazoo County turned deadly on Sunday just after midnight. According to Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann, the murder suspect has been identified as Johnny Lee House, who turned himself in to officials on Monday.
WLBT
Carjacking results in fatal wreck between two stolen cars Sunday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man was found dead Sunday night after two vehicles, taken at gunpoint in Belhaven less than three hours earlier, crashed into one another. Jakobi Beauchamp, 18, was found lying in the street after firefighters responded to a car wreck that sent a Hyundai Sonata into flames a mile and a half away at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue.
WLBT
Train strikes logging truck in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A train struck a logging truck shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, south of Hazlehurst in Copiah County. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said the railroad crossing at Bealle and Spitchley Roads is in a remote, wooded area that is difficult to access. Deputies are on...
WLBT
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton businessman tied to a Hinds County election grant embezzlement scheme has pleaded guilty to seven felony counts. On Monday, Cedric Cornelius entered his plea in Hinds County Circuit Court. He faces up to 40 years behind bars and $60,000 in fines and will be...
WLBT
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
WLBT
Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Canton city officials and the former city engineer have been indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges. Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant pleaded guilty to conspiring with Cleveland Anderson and Rudolph M. “Rudy” Warnock, Jr. in the bribery scheme. According to court documents,...
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, November 22
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A father and son have been indicted after allegedly shooting at...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Pearl man
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Joe Causey of Pearl. He was last seen Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Oak Ridge Way in Rankin County, driving towards Gulfport or Louisiana. He is described as a Black male, five...
WLBT
Fire breaks out inside vacant building on Jefferson Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Arson investigators with the Jackson Fire Department are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that broke out Sunday night on Jefferson Street. It happened around 10 p.m. One reason it took crews so long to put out the fire, Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says,...
WLBT
Hinds Co. supervisors OK major pay increase for sheriff’s deputies; boosts pay to $40K a year
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just in time for Christmas, deputies with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department have been given a major pay raise. On Monday, the board of supervisors voted unanimously to increase salaries for sworn deputies to $40,000 a year, up from around $29,000 annually, and increasing pay for sergeants and lieutenants by $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.
WLBT
More than 1,000 customers without power after driver hits light pole in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 1,000 customers are without power after a driver hit a light pole on Grants Ferry Road in Brandon. The Flowood Police Department says the teen was texting and driving at the time of the accident. Crews are on the scene removing the pole from the car and are attempting to reset the new pole.
WLBT
MHP begins holiday travel enforcement period Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its Thanksgiving Holiday Law Enforcement Blitz tomorrow, looking to promote safety on the roads. During the Thanksgiving Enforcement period last year, MHP investigated 195 crashes with five fatalities. They also made 158 DUI arrests. MHP admits last year’s statistics are disturbing, so state troopers plan to be out in full force over the next couple of days to crack down on people not following the rules of the road.
WLBT
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming MDOT project will widen a portion of Lakeland Drive from four lanes to six lanes. The project calls for the widening of the highway from Grant’s Ferry Road to State Route 471 in Rankin County. It will cost an estimated $5.5 million,...
WLBT
Failed candidate makes unfounded claims about stolen drives, Dominion voting machines when requesting ballot exam
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The candidate who lost to incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson plans to review Hinds County’s ballots next week, claiming some equipment was stolen during the election without proof and alleging Dominion voting machines were also involved. Republican Brian Flowers filed paperwork on Monday, requesting a...
WLBT
City council approves investigations into misappropriated COVID money, JMAA airport board
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s city council will soon begin investigating how more than a million in federal tax dollars got misappropriated by a former city employee and issues at Jackson’s airport board first highlighted by 3 On Your Side. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he still...
WLBT
Home for Christmas: Holiday events around the metro
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! And with that comes fun holiday events all across the metro. Below are some special events that could be fun for the entire family. The Magic of Lights show will be on full display at the Brandon...
WLBT
Corps identifies $140M in long-term needs for Curtis, Fewell plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $140 million could be needed to shore up problems at the city of Jackson’s two surface water treatment facilities, according to a recent assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. WLBT recently obtained a copy of the “Resiliency Playbook” drawn up by...
