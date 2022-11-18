JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its Thanksgiving Holiday Law Enforcement Blitz tomorrow, looking to promote safety on the roads. During the Thanksgiving Enforcement period last year, MHP investigated 195 crashes with five fatalities. They also made 158 DUI arrests. MHP admits last year’s statistics are disturbing, so state troopers plan to be out in full force over the next couple of days to crack down on people not following the rules of the road.

