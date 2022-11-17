Read full article on original website
Elon Musk tells remaining Twitter employees no more layoffs 'planned' and HQ will not move to Texas
Elon Musk held another meeting on Monday with his remaining Twitter employees, most of whom worked through the weekend for him.
CBS resumes Twitter activity after pausing posts over Musk “uncertainty”
That didn’t last very long. After inspiring a large number of headlines recently for “pausing” its Twitter activities over Elon Musk’s leadership of the social media platform, radio and television network CBS has walked back on its decision. The update was announced on Twitter. When it...
Elon Musk reverses Trump Twitter ban
Elon Musk reinstated former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday. The new Twitter CEO polled Twitter users on Friday and noted that 134 million people had seen the poll. In total, there were 15,085,458 votes. The poll’s final results were 51.8%, yes, and 48.2%, no. In...
Elon Musk pay trial emphasizes CEO’s irreplaceable role at Tesla [Editorial]
Elon Musk’s pay trial regarding his Tesla compensation package as CEO of the company has led to some revelations in the past week. One of the surprising revelations from the trial is that Elon Musk has a potential successor in mind for Tesla’s CEO position. The revelation made many wonder if Elon Musk plans to step down from his position as Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) sooner rather than later.
Under Elon Musk, Twitter is “taking child exploitation seriously”
Twitter is “taking child exploitation seriously,” the platform’s toughest critic on child sexual exploitation (CSE) told Teslarati in an exclusive interview. Eliza Bleu is a survivor of human trafficking and an advocate for victims, especially children. Bleu has been putting pressure on Twitter for several years to remove CSE material at scale, and up until Elon Musk’s acquisition, Twitter has been slow to remove most of the content. She told Teslarati that she is happy to see the new changes the platform is implementing under Elon Musk’s new leadership.
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids recall clarified by U.S. agency
Following a total recall of the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, the U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission (CSPC) has finally shed more details regarding the reasoning. The product was completely pulled last month, with the agency requiring consumers to send the Cyberquad for Kids back for a full refund, citing a lack of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) action plan.
Elon Musk reiterates details for Tesla FSD Beta’s upcoming wide release
Tesla’s FSD Beta wide release seems to be moving according to schedule. Considering Elon Musk’s recent comments on Twitter, Tesla owners will soon be able to access FSD Beta, perhaps even without relying on the Safety Score system. Elon Musk has noted that Tesla is looking to widen...
CBS News quits Twitter citing “uncertainty;” will continue to monitor
CBS News announced Saturday that it is pausing its activity on Twitter “in light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution.” KPIX5, a CBS-affiliated channel based out of the Bay Area, noted that the network would continue to monitor the platform. Jonathan Vigliotti,...
White House wants Twitter to explain how it’s protecting Americans’ data
The White House called on Twitter to explain how it is protecting “the safety of Americans’ online data,” Oliver Darcy, a reporter for CNN, tweeted. He noted that a White House official told him, “Twitter should speak to how they are ensuring that happens.”. Twitter’s former...
Elon Musk will deboost and demonetize hateful & negative tweets
Elon Musk announced that negative and hate tweets will be “max deboosted & demonetized.” He said that Twitter’s new policy is freedom of speed, but it is not freedom of reach. He made this announcement after reinstating three Twitter accounts, one of which was Kathy Griffin, who was one of many of his impersonators following the launch of the new Twitter Blue verification service.
