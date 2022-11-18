Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Hindu Voice in an Interfaith Communities - IndianapolisJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Johnson County teacher honored with prestigious award
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Johnson County teacher got a big surprise Tuesday. Angela Fowler thought she was attending a school assembly at Grassy Creek Elementary School. But that changed when the Milken Family Foundation presented her with a prestigious award and $25,000 to spend however she wants. "I'm a...
3D printing technology helping improve patient care at IU Health
INDIANAPOLIS — 3D-printing technology has been used to create toys, decor and even building musical instruments, but IU Health has found a way to use the technology to improve patient care. "We can basically personalize medicine," said Brian Overshiner, 3D innovations lab manager at IU Health. Tucked away inside...
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
Mrs. Brinker: Teaching kids how to be grateful
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thanksgiving is almost here and signals our time to reflect, give thanks and be grateful. Parents may face the challenge of helping children understand how to be grateful, but 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker — the assistant principal at Greenwood Middle School — shared ways to talk with your children about how to be happy and grateful.
IPS board approves 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes are coming for your child's education, with the IPS school board voting Thursday night to unanimously approve a massive reorganization plan known as "Rebuilding Stronger." Through this plan, IPS will pivot away from neighborhood schools with K-8 students and move toward dedicated elementary and middle...
Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
'Send the Love' update: Kindness Delivered
INDIANAPOLIS — During Thanksgiving week, we are thanking our WTHR viewers for donating nearly $230,000 to 50 small, nonprofit recipients in our "Send the Love" microgiving campaign. Viewers donated $2,200 to Kindness Delivered. "We are an outdoor mobile ministry with a mission to spread acts of kindness through either...
More animals in college dorms as students seek mental health accommodations
The number of requests and approvals for emotional support animals on some college campuses has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years. Hundreds of animals are currently living on Indiana college campuses. 13 Investigates learned some colleges are seeing increased requests and approvals for emotional support animals (ESAs) and the number of these animals has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years.
Member of Exonerated Five shares his story at Indianapolis event
INDIANAPOLIS — The power of words was on full display Saturday at the Central Library in downtown Indianapolis. The library hosted a competition where young people used poetry to express themselves and overcome. No one knows what it means to overcome more than Kevin Richardson. He's a member of...
Pastor plans to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Another name is being added to the mix of candidates running for Indianapolis mayor. James W. Jackson, the lead pastor of Fervent Prayer Church on the northeast side of Indianapolis, said he plans to run for mayor as a Republican. As a pastor, Jackson's website says, he...
Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
Thousands of Hoosiers expected to pass through IND for Thanksgiving travel
INDIANAPOLIS — In the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. That's according to AAA's latest Thanksgiving travel forecast. Local TSA officials say they are prepared for the influx of passengers in the coming weeks.
8-year-old Indy girl wins 2022 AES Coloring Contest
INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of this year's AES Coloring Contest is an 8-year-old girl from Indianapolis. As the winner, Winnie Mattingly will get to flip the switch at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481, on Friday, Nov. 25. Mattingly attends St. Pius X Catholic...
New chapter: Adoption Day an exciting, emotional moment for 30 Marion County families
INDIANAPOLIS — It was an exciting day in a Marion County courtroom Friday. It's National Adoption Day and 30 kids at Marion County Superior Court started a new chapter with their forever families. It was emotional and exciting for families like Teressa and Scott Carnagua. For years, they wondered...
Colts owner Jim Irsay makes $1 million donation to Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Sunday a $1 million donation to the Indianapolis Zoo. The gift will go toward funding the construction of a new Indianapolis Colts Welcome Center Plaza, which is already in progress and scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend 2023. “The...
'It is daunting' | Office of Public Health and Safety confident their strategy is working to curb city's violence
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Office of Public Health and Safety director announced three recipients of this year’s community-based violence prevention partnership grant. The grant is designed to support local community organizations in new efforts to address the city’s ongoing violence. Each group received...
Gas odor at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School leads to early dismissal
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Western Boone Junior-Senior High School students dismissed early Thursday after a pesticide spill. School officials said the pesticide was accidentally knocked off a shelf in a storage area adjacent to a shop garage in the southwestern corner of the school. The result of the spill was...
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced in child molest convictions
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man was sentenced Monday after being convicted of three counts of child molestation. A judge sentenced Kenneth A. Arnold to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Arnold was convicted in September after being accused of molesting a child at an athletic center in Zionsville between January 2014 and December 2016. The allegations came out in the fall of 2020 after the victim shared the information during counseling.
Fishers Air Force veteran turns 100 Monday
FISHERS, Ind. — Family and friends of Jim Reynolds gathered over the weekend to celebrate the United States Air Force veteran, who turned 100 years old Monday, Nov. 21. Reynolds, who lived in Fishers for many years before moving to St. Louis, celebrated the milestone back in August, when he took to the skies in a plane similar to the one he flew in the 1940s.
Indianapolis trio hosting 5th annual sneaker convention in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana's biggest shoe conventions is back, but at a new location in Hamilton County. On Sunday, three young men from the west side of Indianapolis will be hosting their fifth sneaker convention, hoping to draw in hundreds of sneaker lovers from all over. Central...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0