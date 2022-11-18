ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Johnson County teacher honored with prestigious award

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Johnson County teacher got a big surprise Tuesday. Angela Fowler thought she was attending a school assembly at Grassy Creek Elementary School. But that changed when the Milken Family Foundation presented her with a prestigious award and $25,000 to spend however she wants. "I'm a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

3D printing technology helping improve patient care at IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS — 3D-printing technology has been used to create toys, decor and even building musical instruments, but IU Health has found a way to use the technology to improve patient care. "We can basically personalize medicine," said Brian Overshiner, 3D innovations lab manager at IU Health. Tucked away inside...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Mrs. Brinker: Teaching kids how to be grateful

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thanksgiving is almost here and signals our time to reflect, give thanks and be grateful. Parents may face the challenge of helping children understand how to be grateful, but 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker — the assistant principal at Greenwood Middle School — shared ways to talk with your children about how to be happy and grateful.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

IPS board approves 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan

INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes are coming for your child's education, with the IPS school board voting Thursday night to unanimously approve a massive reorganization plan known as "Rebuilding Stronger." Through this plan, IPS will pivot away from neighborhood schools with K-8 students and move toward dedicated elementary and middle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

'Send the Love' update: Kindness Delivered

INDIANAPOLIS — During Thanksgiving week, we are thanking our WTHR viewers for donating nearly $230,000 to 50 small, nonprofit recipients in our "Send the Love" microgiving campaign. Viewers donated $2,200 to Kindness Delivered. "We are an outdoor mobile ministry with a mission to spread acts of kindness through either...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
WTHR

More animals in college dorms as students seek mental health accommodations

The number of requests and approvals for emotional support animals on some college campuses has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years. Hundreds of animals are currently living on Indiana college campuses. 13 Investigates learned some colleges are seeing increased requests and approvals for emotional support animals (ESAs) and the number of these animals has doubled, tripled and even more than quadrupled in recent years.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Pastor plans to run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Another name is being added to the mix of candidates running for Indianapolis mayor. James W. Jackson, the lead pastor of Fervent Prayer Church on the northeast side of Indianapolis, said he plans to run for mayor as a Republican. As a pastor, Jackson's website says, he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

8-year-old Indy girl wins 2022 AES Coloring Contest

INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of this year's AES Coloring Contest is an 8-year-old girl from Indianapolis. As the winner, Winnie Mattingly will get to flip the switch at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481, on Friday, Nov. 25. Mattingly attends St. Pius X Catholic...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced in child molest convictions

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man was sentenced Monday after being convicted of three counts of child molestation. A judge sentenced Kenneth A. Arnold to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Arnold was convicted in September after being accused of molesting a child at an athletic center in Zionsville between January 2014 and December 2016. The allegations came out in the fall of 2020 after the victim shared the information during counseling.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Fishers Air Force veteran turns 100 Monday

FISHERS, Ind. — Family and friends of Jim Reynolds gathered over the weekend to celebrate the United States Air Force veteran, who turned 100 years old Monday, Nov. 21. Reynolds, who lived in Fishers for many years before moving to St. Louis, celebrated the milestone back in August, when he took to the skies in a plane similar to the one he flew in the 1940s.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy