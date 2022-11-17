ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball at the Maui Invitational

The easy games are over, for now at least. After three walkover victories at home, Arizona is about to see a major uptick in competition when it plays in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The 14th-ranked Wildcats (3-0) open against Cincinnati (3-1) on Monday night but could face ranked opponents...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to Washington State

Arizona’s hopes of being able to play in a bowl game at the end of the season are gone, as Saturday’s 31-20 home loss to Washington State knocked the Wildcats out of bowl eligibility. Jedd Fisch’s second year will culminate with the Territorial Cup, which Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) hosts on Friday.
TUCSON, AZ
sports360az.com

Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State

Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

2022 Maui Jim Invitational preview

Just a few days before Thanksgiving, the Arizona men's basketball team will make their way to the island of Maui, Hawaii and participate in one of college basketball's most iconic events: the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. A three-day tournament consisting of eight teams will take place at the Lahaina Civic Center, a historical venue that holds just 2,400 seats and has been the tournament's host since 1987.
TUCSON, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship

Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
MESA, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Marana advances to the 5A quarterfinals with win over Phoenix Sunnyslope

No. 8 Marana held off No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope, 26-17, in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs in front of their home crowd on Friday night. “I’m just excited for the boys. This group of seniors has been with each other since middle school and elementary,” Marana head coach Phillip Steward said. “They grew up in this neighborhood. They’ve all seen what Marana has done in the past and they wanted to get an opportunity at it.”
TUCSON, AZ
High School Football PRO

Phoenix, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Show Low High School football team will have a game with Thatcher High School on November 19, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SHOW LOW, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races

PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Tucson Ban on Landlords Considering Income Could Hobble Its City Budget

An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General’s office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy