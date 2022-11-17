No. 8 Marana held off No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope, 26-17, in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs in front of their home crowd on Friday night. “I’m just excited for the boys. This group of seniors has been with each other since middle school and elementary,” Marana head coach Phillip Steward said. “They grew up in this neighborhood. They’ve all seen what Marana has done in the past and they wanted to get an opportunity at it.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO