azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball at the Maui Invitational
The easy games are over, for now at least. After three walkover victories at home, Arizona is about to see a major uptick in competition when it plays in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The 14th-ranked Wildcats (3-0) open against Cincinnati (3-1) on Monday night but could face ranked opponents...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to Washington State
Arizona’s hopes of being able to play in a bowl game at the end of the season are gone, as Saturday’s 31-20 home loss to Washington State knocked the Wildcats out of bowl eligibility. Jedd Fisch’s second year will culminate with the Territorial Cup, which Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) hosts on Friday.
sports360az.com
Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State
Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
AZFamily
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College quarterback, wide receiver shown in sideline confrontation after frustrations boil over
Arizona is hosting Washington State in Tucson. The Wildcats, who saw a 4-game losing streak snapped with an upset win against UCLA a week prior, entered Saturday needing a win to keep their hopes of a 1st bowl appearance since 2017 alive. Sadly, things haven’t gone according to plan for...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect as Arizona women’s basketball takes on Loyola Marymount
Arizona women’s basketball has two more games in the friendly confines of McKale Center before it heads out to play neutral site and road games. The Wildcats get that started with Loyola Marymount on Friday evening. Head coach Adia Barnes saw things she liked in her team’s games last...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
2022 Maui Jim Invitational preview
Just a few days before Thanksgiving, the Arizona men's basketball team will make their way to the island of Maui, Hawaii and participate in one of college basketball's most iconic events: the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. A three-day tournament consisting of eight teams will take place at the Lahaina Civic Center, a historical venue that holds just 2,400 seats and has been the tournament's host since 1987.
Cougs, Huskies get the late kickoff for Apple Cup
Pullman, Wash - Fans should have most of the Thanksgiving leftovers put away before the Cougars and Huskies take the field for Apple Cup Saturday.
queencreeksuntimes.com
EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship
Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona softball stars Dejah Mulipola and Alyssa Denham bring home gold with Team USA
Former Arizona Wildcats are no strangers to USA Softball rosters. The latest to bring home gold medals are pitcher Alyssa Denham and catcher Dejah Mulipola, who helped Team USA go 9-0 at the WBSC Pan Am Women’s Championship in Guatemala City, Guatemala on Saturday. Mulipola has been a mainstay...
allsportstucson.com
Marana advances to the 5A quarterfinals with win over Phoenix Sunnyslope
No. 8 Marana held off No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope, 26-17, in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs in front of their home crowd on Friday night. “I’m just excited for the boys. This group of seniors has been with each other since middle school and elementary,” Marana head coach Phillip Steward said. “They grew up in this neighborhood. They’ve all seen what Marana has done in the past and they wanted to get an opportunity at it.”
Phoenix, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
AOL Corp
An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede
A top election official in Maricopa County said Sunday he moved to an "undisclosed location." Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates made the move after his office received death threats. Kari Lake, who lost the governor race, raised doubts about the election and suggested legal action. A top election official in...
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
arizonasuntimes.com
Tucson Ban on Landlords Considering Income Could Hobble Its City Budget
An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General’s office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
El Tour de Tucson shares 2022 results
El Tour de Tucson's website released the standings for this year's event, with 20-year-old Sean Christian announced as the winner of the 102-mile set.
