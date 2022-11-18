ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Chadg9ball
6d ago

There’s not many people who could do this job. I’m sure this will affect their life and mental health as time goes on. These are men who know what has to be done. Just like the rest of the Ukraine military. Unfortunately we can’t say that for the Russian military.

Reply(1)
3
Related
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed

The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
France 24

'Preparing an army': The Belarusians fighting for Ukraine with one eye on home

Among the soldiers fighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine are a number of volunteers from neighbouring Belarus, the firm Moscow ally from where the invasion was partly launched. Called the Kalinowski Regiment, they claim to number around 2,000. After defending Ukraine, they are hoping to help bring about change in their homeland, where a series of protests and opposition movements have failed to dislodge strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Daily Mail

Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion

Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’

Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated city Kherson said they have found bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as Vladimir Putin’s troops that have left behind try to blend in with civilians.Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent that the Ukrainian military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.On Sunday, Kherson was closed for ‘filtration’, a process by which Ukrainian authorities hope to identify the Russian soldiers.Mr Stoikobv said: “We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river. We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine after its setback in Kherson, the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said while Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.He said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson, and that it was important not to “underestimate” how “brutal” Moscow can be even “to their own”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy