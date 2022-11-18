ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave 3

Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Couple arrested for abuse of infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks. Updated: 6 hours ago. Organizations across Louisville have a couple of activities lined up to keep your...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

IMC demands change from the KY Department of Juvenile Justice

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - November, Wednesday 23, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man charged in March Louisville homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood nearly eight months ago. Deion Austin Blake Griffey, 26, of New Albany, Ind., was taken into custody November 21 by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with murder and robbery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

No injuries in building fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is making the public aware of a male suspect wanted for multiple felonies in Meade, Breckinridge and Harrison County Indiana, was pursued through the Ekron area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the suspect was last seen in the...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
quicksie983.com

Room in the Inn Hardin County Shelter Opens

Room in the Inn Hardin County has opened a location in Radcliff. The location is 1633 North Logsdon Parkway and will require transporting guests from warm blessings each night. The drive is about 25 minutes and they have acquired a bus to transport everyone each day. The facility can house all 25 people that are in the warm blessings program. They are looking for volunteers who have a CDL, in the morning around 8 am and in the evening at around 530 pm to drive the bus. For more information visit Room in the Inn Hardin County Facebook page.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Shooting leaves man dead on Shelby Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers say a man was found shot to death on Sunday morning near the Jeff Street Baptist Church. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of S. Shelby St. When First Division officers arrived, they say they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies woman struck by car in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 44-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car in the Buechel neighborhood has been identified. Pamela Renee Pruitt died due to blunt force trauma in the incident on Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shepherdsville police chief McCubbin announces retirement

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 35 year career in law enforcement and 39 years in public service, Shepherdsville chief Rick McCubbin has announced he will be retiring. In a statement, McCubbin said he had been looking since 2021 for a retirement date that would be in the best interest of himself and the Shepherdsville Police Department. With a new mayor coming into office and the fact that a new mayor always appoints their staff, McCubbin decided that January 2023 would be a good time to end his career.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY

