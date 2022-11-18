ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Mammoth Tusk returns home

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A mammoth tusk has returned home to New Ulm after two years of preservation at the Science Museum of Minnesota. Originally found in a gravel dig site near New Ulm High School, the tusk has spent the last two years undergoing a process of dehydration in order to maintain its integrity.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now debuts new studio

Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa. Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

A vegan Thanksgiving: keeping the festivities green

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many of the things on the “do not eat” list for Vegans include a lot of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes. So, what is a vegan to do? Well, Kelsey and Lisa had Vegan expert, Maria Bevacqua from MSU Mankato, in the studio to talk more about yummy vegan holiday dishes.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

WATCH: KEYC debuts new studio set

Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa. Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Charcuterie: Wowing those holiday guests!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The best part about the art of charcuterie is that anything goes! One can play around with favorite ingredients and themes. Before serving that beautiful, delicious board, take a picture of it for future reference. It will come in handy for the next time its time to build a charcuterie board. Planning to wow your guests with a charcuterie board tomorrow on Thanksgiving? Well, good news! Kelsey and Lisa have got just the expert, Deb Morin from Neutral Groundz, here to help!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Buff City Soap opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A new addition to Mankato Heights Plaza, Buff City Soap finished its opening weekend Sunday. A specialty soap store, it features custom handmade soaps, and owners say that the unique experience has led to an overall successful launch for a store that may sometimes seem like a small niche.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Protein shake-up: fueling the body

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa invited Gus Allore with Mad Ave Nutrition to chat about just how powerful protein can be for the body. Plus, there are ways to pack it into your favorite dessert.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Ginger P. Designs: Greetings from Janesville

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Do-it-yourself greeting cards have become a popular hobby! Kelsey and Lisa met one entrepreneur, Gina Peterson, owner of Ginger P. Designs, who took her passion for creating her own cards and spread it around the world -- all from her location in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now begins broadcasting from new studio

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marked the first day KEYC News Now began using its new studio. The construction process began back in August 2022 when demolition began on the old studio and operations moved into the conference room. Planning began over a year ago, working with designers and...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato-area shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re just days away from Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping event highlighting locally-owned shops. Greater Mankato Growth says this weekend kicks off the busiest season for small retailers. 98% of them employ fewer than 50 people. GMG says many of them will make 40%...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fighting hunger: feeding for a cause

Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in respiratory viruses and children, and fear that the problem may get worse before it gets better. Updated: 6 hours ago. Watch as crew dismantle the previous set and build...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DNR is holding a Free Park Day the day after Thanksgiving

The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they will continue to monitor the situation. ‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Beginning tomorrow, a wreath will be lit with only clear bulbs,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The DNR is investigating the cause of a bird die-off in Waseca. More than 100 geese were found deceased at Loon Lake on Sunday. After discovering the flock, the DNR collected samples to look into the birds’ cause of death. Officials say the geese die-off...
WASECA, MN
KEYC

Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season kicks off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle season is out in full force around the Mankato area. It officially kicked off yesterday with a goal of $525,000. “It just goes to help us keep us going all year long,” said captain Andy Willer, Mankato Salvation Army. They...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Local consumers share cost-effective plans for Thanksgiving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I like my Thanksgiving the way it always is and I want to make it for my family the same way. So, I go out there, no matter what it costs,” Mankato resident Karen Fude said. According to the National Farm Bureau, this year’s...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Makhi Nave, 20, death ruled ‘accidental drowning’

Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa. Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. Updated: 45 minutes ago. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning tomorrow, a wreath will be lit with only clear bulbs, if/when a fire happens in Mankato, a red bulb will appear to represent preventable fires. When a blue bulb appears on the wreath, it signifies a preventable fire-related injury. Fire officials with the city of...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy