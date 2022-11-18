Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead Police investigating rape allegation in Concordia dorm
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for a Concordia College student’s arrest after an alleged rape inside a campus dorm early Tuesday morning. 20-year-old Sean Patrick Anton is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a mentally impaired/physically helpless victim. Moorhead...
valleynewslive.com
Shooting suspected to be a murder-suicide in rural Battle Lake
BATTLE LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a shooting that’s believed to be a murder-suicide in rural Battle Lake, MN. They say deputies found a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman dead in a home, after receiving a...
valleynewslive.com
One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for one person, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.
valleynewslive.com
One arrested, one hurt after chase and rollover in Cass County
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and another is being treated at the hospital after a chase in Cass County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says a vehicle sped past a deputy on County Road 14 east of Horace around 3:00 a.m. and the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver turned the lights off and kept driving. The deputy lost the vehicle near Interstate-29 and stopped the chase.
valleynewslive.com
3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
valleynewslive.com
Jamestown man sentenced to three years in deadly hit-and-run
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run crash. Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felony counts of duty in accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead teen reported missing
MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police are searching for 14-year-old Mercedes Garza, who was last seen the afternoon of November 18th at Moorhead Senior High. Garza is described as 5′4″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
valleynewslive.com
Candlelight vigil planned in Fargo for Club Q victims
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A candlelight vigil is planned in downtown Fargo to remember the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend. The gathering is happening at 6:00 p.m. in Broadway Square on Tuesday, November 22. A Facebook event says the peaceful vigil is to honor the victims of the November 20 shooting.
valleynewslive.com
SheyWest owner seeking spot on West Fargo City Commission after lack of solutions for access
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the most important factors for a business to succeed is their customers being able to get to it. Establishments can encounter difficulties from road construction, to proper signage and for SheyWest garden center, ease of access. That difficulty for them is...
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Lisbon Fire Department released new information on a structure fire that left two people dead on Friday. The department says in a social media post it happened at 18 Oak St. When firefighters got there, heavy smoke and fire were present and...
valleynewslive.com
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A passerby, who happened to be a retired paramedic, helped rescue someone from a burning vehicle after a crash on Sunday, November 20. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 1:15 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 13 and Interstate-29. The initial report was that one vehicle was on fire and a person was trapped inside.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.
valleynewslive.com
Barnes County Veteran Service Office to relocate
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating Friday, Nov. 25. The office will move from the courthouse to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, in Valley City, ND. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.
valleynewslive.com
YWCA Cass Clay received $2.5 million grant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The YWCA Cass Clay is getting a major gift to end homelessness for women and children in the Fargo-Moorhead metro. The YWCA is getting $2.5 million from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. YWCA says it operates the...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU supporters commit $950k on 7th annual ‘Giving Day’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University’s seventh annual ‘Giving Day’ is on Nov. 29, and the one-day, online fundraising event gives NDSU alumni, students, parents, faculty, and friends of the University the opportunity to invest and enhance student experience. Benefactors have committed $950,000...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: No injuries in storage shed fire near Georgetown
NEAR GEORGETOWN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say there are no injuries and the building is a total loss. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire in rural Minnesota early Monday morning. It happened in the 1500 block of 190th Ave. NW,...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: Claims of abuse by past NDSU cheerleaders against former cheer coach
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota State University cheerleaders are claiming verbal, emotional and physical abuse at the hands of former cheer coach, Verona Winkler. Winkler resigned from the position on November 9. After a several month investigation, NDSU confirmed that Winkler resigned from her position. The...
valleynewslive.com
Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You can help spread holiday cheer this season by becoming a Santa to a local senior. Home Instead is putting on the program for the 15th year. Trees are up across the area now through December 16. People can participate by visiting a tree, choosing an ornament and fulfilling a gift request for a senior.
