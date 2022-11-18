HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and another is being treated at the hospital after a chase in Cass County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says a vehicle sped past a deputy on County Road 14 east of Horace around 3:00 a.m. and the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver turned the lights off and kept driving. The deputy lost the vehicle near Interstate-29 and stopped the chase.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO