WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia's Chestnut Ridge Church holding winter coat distribution
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown is holding its annual winter coat drive, which wraps up on Sunday. Community members in need can pick up winter coats and gear at the church from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. The church is accepting donations of...
WVNews
North Central West Virginia leaders give thanks this Thanksgiving
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia officials said they have plenty to be thankful for as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year. “I have a lot to be thankful for. I have my health, the family I have left and my dog Abby,” Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas said.
WVNews
GGCYL to feature high school team for spring 2023.
OAKLAND — Greater Garrett County Youth Lacrosse (GGCYL) will be entering a high school lacrosse team in the Appalachian States Lacrosse Conference (ASLC) for the Spring 2023 season. With high school games scheduled against Morgantown, Preston, Martinsburg, Hedgesville and Musselman, GGCYL is excited to establish a competitive foothold in...
WVNews
Ecumenical Thanksgiving service held at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All faiths across the region participated in Bridgeport Ministerial Association's ecumenical Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The service was held held at All Saints Catholic Church. Father Walt Jagela led the service in prayer, devotion, scripture and song.
WVNews
Wil Schoonover hasn’t let anything stand in his way
Wil Schoonover was a young elementary school student in Moorefield when Reed Williams and the West Virginia University’s football team were taking down Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. But like everyone in the small Hardy County town, known mostly for poultry farms, he was locked in on Williams,...
WVNews
Small Business Saturday a great opportunity to support local businesses in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Businesses and economic development officials are preparing for one of the biggest days of the year for small businesses — Small Business Saturday. “For our members, especially our retail members that are small businesses, it’s vital. Small Business Saturday and the whole Christmas...
WVNews
WVU opens play in the Phil Knight Legacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be no Thanksgiving Day dinner for the West Virginia University basketball team on Thursday.
WVNews
Library Lowdown: Library offers variety of at-home resources
Although the Bridgeport Public Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday and reopening with regular business hours on Monday, there are still plenty of resources available to you right from your home!. With your Bridgeport Public Library card, you have access to thousands of eBooks and...
WVNews
WVU men's basketball must find its identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
WVNews
No. 13 Auburn 43, Northwestern 42
AUBURN (6-0) Broome 1-3 3-4 5, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 4-10 0-0 11, Green 1-9 0-0 2, Jasper 0-2 2-3 2, Johnson 2-8 7-7 12, Flanigan 3-6 0-2 7, Cardwell 2-4 0-0 4, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Westry 0-3 0-2 0, Donaldson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-50 12-18 43.
WVNews
Coach’s Insight: West Virginia never could get over the hump
If the West Virginia University football season could be defined in a single game, the most recent 48-31 loss to Kansas State would probably be the most representative. Though the Mountaineers fought hard, they just couldn’t get over the hump.
