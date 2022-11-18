ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

North Central West Virginia leaders give thanks this Thanksgiving

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia officials said they have plenty to be thankful for as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year. “I have a lot to be thankful for. I have my health, the family I have left and my dog Abby,” Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas said.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

GGCYL to feature high school team for spring 2023.

OAKLAND — Greater Garrett County Youth Lacrosse (GGCYL) will be entering a high school lacrosse team in the Appalachian States Lacrosse Conference (ASLC) for the Spring 2023 season. With high school games scheduled against Morgantown, Preston, Martinsburg, Hedgesville and Musselman, GGCYL is excited to establish a competitive foothold in...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Wil Schoonover hasn’t let anything stand in his way

Wil Schoonover was a young elementary school student in Moorefield when Reed Williams and the West Virginia University’s football team were taking down Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. But like everyone in the small Hardy County town, known mostly for poultry farms, he was locked in on Williams,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Library Lowdown: Library offers variety of at-home resources

Although the Bridgeport Public Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday and reopening with regular business hours on Monday, there are still plenty of resources available to you right from your home!. With your Bridgeport Public Library card, you have access to thousands of eBooks and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU men's basketball must find its identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

No. 13 Auburn 43, Northwestern 42

AUBURN (6-0) Broome 1-3 3-4 5, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 4-10 0-0 11, Green 1-9 0-0 2, Jasper 0-2 2-3 2, Johnson 2-8 7-7 12, Flanigan 3-6 0-2 7, Cardwell 2-4 0-0 4, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Westry 0-3 0-2 0, Donaldson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-50 12-18 43.
AUBURN, WV

