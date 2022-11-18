ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Slide as Meeting Minutes Point to a Slowdown in Tightening

Treasury yields ticked lower on Wednesday after meeting minutes released from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting signaled a potential slowdown in tightening ahead. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading at around 3.696%, or about 6 basis points lower. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was down 3.4 basis points at 4.483%.
NBC New York

European Markets Choppy as Investors Assess Economic Outlook, China Covid Restrictions

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were choppy on Tuesday as investors in the region assessed the economic outlook and concerns over China's tightening of Covid restrictions, which are continuing to pressure output. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% by noon, having more than halved...
NBC New York

Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'

Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
NBC New York

Disney's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets Coveted China Release

Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on Dec. 16. International ticket sales, in general, were a major factor in "Avatar's" box office success in 2009, as $2.13 billion of the film's total $2.91 billion in ticket sales came from outside the domestic market. Prior to...
NBC New York

Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant

Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC New York

Trump Media Deal Partner Says Shareholders Approve Delay of Merger With Truth Social Parent

Digital World Acquisition Corp. aims to take the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social public. DWAC, a so-called blank check company, held a shareholder meeting Tuesday after numerous delays. The company has secured the necessary 65% shareholder support to extend the Trump Media merger deadline to September 2023. The...
NBC New York

HP Laying Off 4,000-6,000 Employees Globally Over the Next Three Years

HP's cost-cutting gesture comes three years after it reduced headcount by up to 9,000. The company reported weakness in commercial and consumer PC sales during the quarter that ended Oct. 31. HP also issued light earnings guidance for the new 2023 fiscal year. Computer maker HP Inc. said Tuesday that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy