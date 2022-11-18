Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Slide as Meeting Minutes Point to a Slowdown in Tightening
Treasury yields ticked lower on Wednesday after meeting minutes released from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting signaled a potential slowdown in tightening ahead. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading at around 3.696%, or about 6 basis points lower. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was down 3.4 basis points at 4.483%.
European Markets Choppy as Investors Assess Economic Outlook, China Covid Restrictions
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were choppy on Tuesday as investors in the region assessed the economic outlook and concerns over China's tightening of Covid restrictions, which are continuing to pressure output. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% by noon, having more than halved...
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
China locks down major iPhone making city as Covid cases jump to a record high, sparking concerns that lockdowns could stretch beyond 2023
Zhengzhou — home to the world's largest Apple iPhone factory — will be largely locked down from Friday until next Tuesday.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
Microsoft bid for Activision likely to be blocked by FTC lawsuit: report
Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard could reportedly be blocked by an FTC lawsuit.
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Disney's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets Coveted China Release
Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on Dec. 16. International ticket sales, in general, were a major factor in "Avatar's" box office success in 2009, as $2.13 billion of the film's total $2.91 billion in ticket sales came from outside the domestic market. Prior to...
Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant
Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea
Trump Media Deal Partner Says Shareholders Approve Delay of Merger With Truth Social Parent
Digital World Acquisition Corp. aims to take the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social public. DWAC, a so-called blank check company, held a shareholder meeting Tuesday after numerous delays. The company has secured the necessary 65% shareholder support to extend the Trump Media merger deadline to September 2023. The...
Hong Kong emigres crave taste of milk tea from home
As tens of thousands leave Hong Kong for new lives abroad, many are craving a flavor from childhood that's become a symbol of the city's culture: the heavy, sweet milk tea served at diner-like restaurants called cha chaan tengs
Analysis-Italy's Meloni and the technocrats - a difficult power balance
ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Having spent much of her career railing against bureaucrats and financial elites, Italy's new right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni now has to get them on side - and it is not proving easy.
Union Pacific CEO Called to Hearing in Washington as Risk of Rail Strike Rises
The Surface and Transportation Board is calling Union Pacific management including CEO Lance Fritz to appear at hearings about the freight railroad's use of embargoes. The request for testimony comes as rails and labor unions move dangerously close to a strike which could shut down the national freight transportation network.
HP Laying Off 4,000-6,000 Employees Globally Over the Next Three Years
HP's cost-cutting gesture comes three years after it reduced headcount by up to 9,000. The company reported weakness in commercial and consumer PC sales during the quarter that ended Oct. 31. HP also issued light earnings guidance for the new 2023 fiscal year. Computer maker HP Inc. said Tuesday that...
How AMD Became a Chip Giant and Leapfrogged Intel After Years of Playing Catch-Up
Advanced Micro Devices made history this year when it surpassed Intel by market cap for the first time ever. Intel has long held the lead in the market for computer processors, but AMD's ascent results from the company branching out into entirely new sectors. In one of the biggest semiconductor...
