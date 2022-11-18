ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

10TV

Police: Man found dead in west Columbus pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a pond near the Camp Chase Trail Wednesday morning, Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter confirmed. Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the man dead in the water.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man arrested in fatal southwest Franklin County ambush shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southeast Franklin County earlier this year has been arrested. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Franklin County jail records. Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in South Linden on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Officers searched the area and found a...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Gahanna police officer injured after being struck by vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna police officer was struck while assisting a vehicle on Interstate 270 during hazardous conditions Saturday night. According to the Gahanna Division of Police, multiple officers were assisting disabled motorists on I-270 near Interstate 670 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when one driver lost control of their vehicle.
GAHANNA, OH
10TV

George Wagner IV won't face death penalty if convicted in Rhoden family murders

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight members of a family in southern Ohio will not face the death penalty if convicted. Closing arguments are scheduled next week in the Pike County trial of 31-year-old George Wagner IV. He was arrested along with three of his relatives more than two years after seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancee of one of them were shot to death in several different locations in August 2016.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
10TV

Brutus, the dog shot in the face, recovering but family wants answers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brutus the dog is home recovering, with a few added sutures and a few less teeth, after being shot in the face. It happened Monday morning at his home on Butler Avenue. His owner, Heather Mitchell, says her son was home sick from school and heard the gunshots. One of those bullets went right through Brutus’ jaw.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

