Police arrest man accused of firing shotgun at officers in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing a shotgun at two Columbus police officers earlier this month is in jail. Two officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Kingsford Road in the Hilltop neighborhood on Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired. Body camera footage shows...
Police: Bystander injured in shooting during fight in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Franklinton neighborhood on Wednesday. A witness said two people started fighting near Herbert's Market in the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:50 p.m. The witness said one of the two people pulled out a...
Police: Man found dead in west Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a pond near the Camp Chase Trail Wednesday morning, Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter confirmed. Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the man dead in the water.
Man arrested in fatal southwest Franklin County ambush shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southeast Franklin County earlier this year has been arrested. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Franklin County jail records. Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July...
Police: 1 killed in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in South Linden on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Officers searched the area and found a...
Police: 41-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman during argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman on the city's east side early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main...
18-year-old arrested in shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at Franklin Park last month. Roshawn S. Adkins Jr., 18, was arrested on North Hampton Road around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, according to jail records with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Adkins was...
Videos show what happened before exchange of gunfire between suspect, Ross County deputy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Surveillance video released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office shows what transpired between a man and a deputy before the two exchanged gunfire. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s office in Chillicothe. In the video, 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell is seen...
Police: Woman in critical condition after being struck by gunfire at west Columbus carry-out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a carry-out in west Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a local hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 4:55 p.m., according to a release.
1 dead after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
Gahanna police officer injured after being struck by vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna police officer was struck while assisting a vehicle on Interstate 270 during hazardous conditions Saturday night. According to the Gahanna Division of Police, multiple officers were assisting disabled motorists on I-270 near Interstate 670 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when one driver lost control of their vehicle.
Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire outside of Ross County Sheriff's Office
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect was killed and a deputy was seriously hurt after an exchange of gunfire outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. At approximately 5 p.m., Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot during an exchange of...
George Wagner IV won't face death penalty if convicted in Rhoden family murders
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight members of a family in southern Ohio will not face the death penalty if convicted. Closing arguments are scheduled next week in the Pike County trial of 31-year-old George Wagner IV. He was arrested along with three of his relatives more than two years after seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancee of one of them were shot to death in several different locations in August 2016.
73-year-old acquitted on involuntary manslaughter charge in June 2021 incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was acquitted on an involuntary manslaughter charge Friday following an incident in June of 2021 in east Columbus, according to the Franklin County prosecutor's office. On Oct. 7, Robert Thomas, 73, was indicted on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge...
Man dead after his vehicle struck median on US Route 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a median and overturned in Pickaway County early Friday, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to U.S. Route 23, near state Route 762 at 12:41 a.m. on a call of a vehicle crash....
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brutus, the dog shot in the face, recovering but family wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brutus the dog is home recovering, with a few added sutures and a few less teeth, after being shot in the face. It happened Monday morning at his home on Butler Avenue. His owner, Heather Mitchell, says her son was home sick from school and heard the gunshots. One of those bullets went right through Brutus’ jaw.
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
Man arrested, charged with murder for 2021 shooting near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect was arrested and charged on Thursday for the shooting death of a 43-year-old man near downtown Columbus last year. On Sept. 16, 2021, officers were called to the 600 block of Gilbert Street for a reported shooting. Officers found 43-year-old Steven Simpson suffering from...
Governor DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of veteran firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags in Cuyahoga County and state buildings in Columbus be lowered in honor of the life and service of the veteran Cleveland firefighter who was killed Saturday night. Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who...
