Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Deadly missile strikes knock out power
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy condemns ‘energy terror’ at UN meeting after 10 die in latest mass strikes
Ukraine president calls on security council to take action against Russia; EU negotiations fail to agree price cap on Russian oil
Ballet star finds feet in Georgia after quitting Russia over Ukraine war
TBILISI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - When Laura Fernandez's fellow dancers at the Stanislavsky Theatre in Moscow began discussing the war in Ukraine, she knew she would have to leave. Swiss-born, with a Ukrainian mother, Fernandez, 24, was a soloist at the Stanislavsky and rising star of the ballet world when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February.
After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops. Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the town with...
Soccer-Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud will bid to become France's all-time top scorer when they face Denmark in Group D at the World Cup on Saturday, with 'Les Blues' looking for a victory that will take them into the round of 16 with a game to spare in Qatar.
Switzerland vs Cameroon LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Granit Xhaka and Bryan Mbeumo start
Switzerland play Cameroon in Group G of the World Cup in Qatar.Granit Xhaka will hope to carry over his form for Arsenal to Qatar, while the Indomitable Lions will lean on Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting up top.The Swiss came unstuck against Sweden in the last 16 at Russia 2018 and will be confident they can advance to at least that stage, likely competing against Serbia with the tournament’s favourites Brazil tipped to win the group.While Cameroon are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 when they were knocked out at the group stage and they have not gone further than this since 1990 when they made it to the quarter-finals.Follow all the action with our live blog below Read More Cameroon World Cup squad 2022 guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and moreSwitzerland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and moreEverything wrong with the Qatar World Cup
Why some Arabs and Muslims feel stung by coverage of the Qatar World Cup
This year's World Cup is certainly like no other before it. It is the first to be held in a Muslim country and Qatar has gone a long way to give the event a distinctly Arab and Muslim flavor.
Germany — burned by overrelying on Russian gas — now vows to end dependence on trade with China
China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six straight years, according to Berlin's statistics office.
Opinion: Why Putin would want a truce
Nine months into war, Russian hopes of a swift vitory have well and truly been dashed. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, "a truce or negotiations may be the only path to victory possible at this moment," writes David A. Andelman.
Ukraine news – live: Putin could use chemical weapons in fight against Kyiv, US fears
US officials are concerned that Vladimir Putin may use chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine if his losses on the frontline continue to pile up. As a last resort move before launching a full nuclear confrontation, the Russian president could deploy chemicals that are easily concealed which would make it harder for Western countries to trace the attack back to Moscow.Though the threat of such an attack does not appear imminent, the anonymous sources from the US defence department told Politico that there is now a push for allies to better prepare themselves for such an event. Elsewhere,...
World Cup news LIVE: England prepare for USA and Harry Kane injury latest
England continue their World Cup campaign on Friday against the USA, with Gareth Southgate’s side boosted by the news that Harry Kane has escaped injury on his ankle following a scan. The England captain has returned to training after fears he would miss the Group B clash, after receiving a blow to his ankle following a heavy challenge in the opening 6-2 win against Iran on Monday. Elsewhere, the dust is still settling on the second major shock of the World Cup, after Japan’s stunning victory over Germany. The result came after Germany made a protest of Fifa’s decision...
