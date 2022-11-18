ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Actors’ Equity Members Rally for Better Understudy Coverage, Sick Leave on Broadway

By Caitlin Huston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAYi5_0jF05xy500

Members of Actors’ Equity gathered in Times Square on Thursday to rally for new protections in their Broadway contract.

Of particular issue was the need for more understudies and swings on Broadway productions. The demand on these actors has always been high, but has recently been exacerbated by the pandemic, as actors have been thrown into roles they do not know to cover for COVID-19 cases in the cast. The pandemic also caused many members to rethink industry norms and push for a better work-life balance and safeguards within the industry.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Speaking at the rally, Maria Briggs, a swing and understudy on The Music Man , said she covers 11 tracks (or roles) in the musical, but has also been on all ensemble roles in the show, since she’s the dance captain and knows the parts. She’s hoping for better understudy coverage on productions, as well as better compensation correlated to the number of tracks that are covered. She receives a stipend of about $116 per week for covering all the roles, on top of her base salary.

“You don’t see the pressure that we are under daily, hourly, by the minute, because you only see the same grosses that come in weekly, while we bend over backwards without extra compensation,” Briggs said to the crowd.

“I’ve heard numerous times from many people, even my fellow castmates, ‘I could never do what you do…we’re at the point of destroying the swing morale,” Briggs added.

Actors’ Equity and the Broadway League have been negotiating the now-expired contract since September. These negotiations are specific to the union’s Broadway productions, as well as sit-down runs in cities, and not to its touring productions, which have been included in the past but are now being spun off into a new contract.

In addition to asking for more understudies and swings on productions, Actors’ Equity is looking for better ventilation in the theaters, particularly in backstage areas, which can be cramped and susceptible to mold due to being housed in old buildings; limits on 10 out of 12 technical rehearsals (a practice that occurs the week before opening in which actors and stage managers are scheduled for 10 hours of work and two hours of break time in a day); and five-day rehearsal weeks rather than six, before a show starts previews.

Judy Kuhn, a four-time Tony Award nominated actor in attendance, said the demands on understudies and other performers was one of the reasons she came out to the rally.

“When theaters reopened again, what was being asked of performers and stage managers and understudies was out of control. People love to write about the heroics of people being thrown on to a role that they’ve never rehearsed or officially understudied,” Kuhn told The Hollywood Reporter . “That’s a nice story, but that shouldn’t be happening. The pressure on actors to go on no matter what is really inhumane.”

Kuhn added that she believes scheduling around 10 out of 12s, as well as the demands of back-to-back shows around the holidays also needs to be rethought.

The union is also seeking greater paid sick leave for its actors and stage managers. As it stands, actors and stage managers above a certain salary threshold are not paid for performances they miss due to non-COVID-19-related illness. In the most recent contract, this applied to actors who made more than $6,000 per week. Members who earn less than that have a cap on pay or a limit on the number of days earned.

Vicki Whooper, an assistant stage manager on A Strange Loop who spoke at the rally, outlined the calculation made when it comes to taking sick leave, saying, “If I don’t feel totally OK, I should figure out how to push through it because no one else can do my job. That’s not OK. The show should not hinge on three to four people feeling superhuman to get things done.” This, in addition to the lack of work-life balance, has caused Whooper, who made her Broadway debut with the show, rethink the industry.

“We do this because we love it, but is it loving us back in the same way? No. And it breaks my heart,” Whooper said.

Negotiations for the new contract are ongoing and were taking place during the rally Thursday. Equity’s goal with the rally was to show the amount of support for these issues among its membership.

“Sometimes it’s helpful for folks on one side of the table or the other to see how much the other side cares about the things they’re asking for in order to push things across the finish line,” said David Levy, director of communications at Actors’ Equity.

“The Broadway League is engaged in good faith negotiations with Actors’ Equity Association and want to underscore that we value all of their members, including understudies, swings and stage managers for the work they do in bringing our productions to life. We are keeping our focus on the work at the bargaining table and look forward to reaching a mutually acceptable agreement. We are committed to the collective bargaining process and believe that we have made significant progress on the difficult and complex issues at the table,” the Broadway League said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Elton John Takes Final Bow at Dodger Stadium With Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Fireworks and a Message to His Fans: “Be Kind to Each Other”

The year was 1975. Elton John, backed by a barrage of No. 1 albums and hit singles, hit Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for back-to-back sold-out shows. The concerts became legendary in pre-viral times, thanks to an electric set from John, then 28, who tickled the ivories and roared into the microphone while dressed in a shimmering Bob Mackie-designed Dodgers uniform, blue sequined baseball cap and oversized white glasses. John was the first act to perform at the stadium since the Beatles in 1966, and a superstar was born. “In October, 1975, no one was bigger than Elton John. He was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Arrest Made in Attack Following Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium

One suspect has been arrested following an attack outside L.A.’s Dodger Stadium after an Elton John concert this past Thursday. The attack involved alleged battery and vandalism and resulted in one of two victims being treated and released from a local hospital the night of the incident, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind JoJo Siwa's 'Rocketman'-Inspired Look at Elton John's Dodger Stadium Farewell ConcertA Helicopter, 28 Cameras and an 11 p.m. Curfew: Ben Winston on How Producers Pulled Off Elton John's Dodger Stadium Live StreamElton John Takes Final Bow at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Adele’s First Las Vegas Residency Concert: Jitters, Apologies and a Shout-Out to ‘The Walking Dead’

Tears, apologies, screaming fans, a Céline Dion shout-out and 30-plus minutes of banter punctuated the long-awaited two-hour opening performance of “Weekends With Adele” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Even before she took the stage of The Colosseum at exactly 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, it had been a monumental week for Adele, who received seven Grammy nominations. But onstage she revealed the biggest event for her will come Sunday because it’s the finale of her favorite show, The Walking Dead.More from The Hollywood ReporterJa Rule Talks Vibes Concert Series, Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland, DMX and Increasing Violence in Hip-HopColin Farrell,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Iran Arrests Actresses for Removing Headscarves, Supporting Protests

Iranian authorities have arrested two well-known local actresses after they showed support for the country’s protest movement and appeared in public without their hijabs, or headscarves.  Hengameh Ghaziani, who has appeared in features such as Parviz Sheikh Tadi’s Days of Life (2012) and Reza Mirkarimi’s As Simple as That (2008), and Katayoun Riahi, a best actress winner at the 2002 Cairo Film Festival for Fereydoun Jeyrani’s The Last Supper, were detained after putting up “provocative” social media posts, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported. More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Stock Jumps as Wall Street Cheers Return of Bob Iger "Magic," Predicts "Strategic Redirection"Elton John Takes Final Bow...
The Hollywood Reporter

Mickey Kuhn, Child Actor in ‘Gone With the Wind,’ Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, the busy child actor of the 1930s and ’40s who played Beau Wilkes, the son of Olivia de Havilland and Leslie Howard’s characters, in Gone With the Wind, has died. He was 90. Kuhn died Sunday in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife, Barbara, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was in excellent health until recently, she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dies at 47 John Dartigue, Longtime Publicity Exec at Warner Bros., Dies at 82Gray Frederickson, Oscar-Winning 'Godfather Part II' Producer, Dies at 85 Kuhn also portrayed the ward of a famous movie cop in Dick Tracy (1945)...
NAPLES, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind JoJo Siwa’s ‘Rocketman’-Inspired Look at Elton John’s Dodger Stadium Farewell Concert

Minutes before 8 p.m., JoJo Siwa emerged from a VIP area inside Dodger Stadium to take her seat for Elton John’s final North American tour stop ever. But before the 19-year-old could sit down, she was approached by hordes of enthusiastic concert-goers eager to snap pics of Siwa’s ensemble. The entertainer was decked out in a head-turning ensemble inspired by one of Taron Egerton’s looks from Rocketman, John’s 2019 biopic. It featured a flame-embroidered yellow-orange Lycra jumpsuit topped by a rhinestone cap with orange and black horns and a giant pair of wings with red, black and orange feathers that stretched...
The Hollywood Reporter

Harrison Ford Will Be De-Aged to Fight Nazis in ‘Indy 5’

“It’s not the years, it’s the mileage” moaned a weary Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. Four decades later, there have been a lot more years, and a lot of mileage, on 80-year-old Ford. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Teaser Trailer Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren ReleasedHarrison Ford's 'Yellowstone' Prequel, '1923,' Gets Premiere DateHarrison Ford Joining 'Captain America 4' So for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film director James Mangold (who took over helming the franchise from Steven Spielberg) has concocted a sequence where viewers will be able to experience Ford/Indy back in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era Structure

Kareem Daniel, a top lieutenant for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, is leaving Disney amid the executive shakeup.  The widely expected move comes as Bob Iger takes back the reins from Chapek, with the directive to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” as well as help to develop and find a new successor during his two-year term. Wall Street analysts and company watchers had been expecting a reorganization of the company’s streaming division, as Iger seeks to reshape the company’s streaming strategy and return to a structure that prioritizes greater decision-making by creatives.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Dartigue, Longtime Publicity...
The Hollywood Reporter

Blythe Danner Reveals She’s in Remission After Battle With Oral Cancer

Blythe Danner has revealed she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer. In an interview with People magazine, the actress said “I’m fine and dandy now. And I’m lucky to be alive.” Her husband of 30 years, Hollywood director Bruce Paltrow, died in 2002 after battling oral cancer for several years.More from The Hollywood ReporterGwyneth Paltrow's Goop Strikes Multi-Project Development Deal With AudibleGwyneth Paltrow Talks Aging, Acting and Recession Fears at Goop EventKim Kardashian to Be Honored by Baby2Baby for "Substantial Financial Contributions" Over 10 Years The Meet the Parents star said she was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds Says He Wrote a “Full Deadpool Christmas Movie” That Hasn’t Been Made

Ryan Reynolds is starring in a new Christmas movie, but he previously tried to make some additional merriment happen for his signature character, Deadpool. During an interview with Big Issue that published Saturday, the actor revealed that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the 2016 hit Deadpool and its 2018 sequel, had worked with him on a script for a Christmas movie featuring the title superhero but that their completed screenplay was never produced. Reynolds currently stars with Will Ferrell in Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical take on A Christmas Carol. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds Honored by Blake Lively,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood Musician and ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died. He was 75. A statement posted Wednesday on Johnson’s official social media accounts on behalf of his family said the musician died Monday evening at his home in southeast England.More from The Hollywood ReporterGucci Shake-Up: Alessandro Michele Steps Down as Creative DirectorGene Perret, Emmy-Winning Writer on 'The Carol Burnett Show,' Dies at 85"A Picture of Women's Issues and Education Issues": 'THR Presents' Q&A With 'The Exam' Team Born John Wilkinson in 1947, Johnson was raised on Canvey Island,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a Battered Disney

While top executives Dana Walden and Craig Erwich were expecting to spend their Sunday evening enjoying the AMAs followed by the Elton John farewell concert at Dodger Stadium, the stunning news that Bob Iger was returning as CEO of Disney while Bob Chapek was out shot through Hollywood like a thunderbolt (both Walden and Erwich tellingly disappeared from the AMAs just before a company-wide email went out to Disney employees). Insiders say few even at the highest levels knew the announcement was coming. It was an ultimate triumph for Iger, though of course he inherits the same vexing problems plaguing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Iger In Line for $27M Payday as CEO Under New Disney Contract

Disney CEO Bob Iger — back for the second time as chief executive of the entertainment giant — will be compensated handsomely for returning to the job. According to a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission, Iger will receive a compensation package valued at $27 million each of the 2 years — though the actual number could be higher or lower, depending on the company’s performance and stock price. More from The Hollywood ReporterInside the Disney Board's Decision to Swap BobsKareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era StructureBob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)

Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Black Friday Travel Deals on Luggage, Flights, Hotels and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Black Friday sales promise up to 70% off on travel essentials, including the best carry-ons, office-ready backpacks, toiletry bags, laptop carryalls and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterThese Are the Best Black Friday Deals on Beauty, Gifts, Fashion, Tech...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Leads, ‘The Menu’ and ‘The Chosen’ Feast While ‘She Said’ Starves

There’s major drama happening at the pre-Thanksgiving box office. As expected, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with a relatively sturdy $67.3 million for a 10-day domestic total of $288 million. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole had hoped to clear $70 million in its sophomore outing but fell a bit more than expected, or 63 percent. Globally, its gross stands at $546 million.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Where the Sequel's Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe'The Menu' Director Mark Mylod Wanted Film to "Explore an Artist in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Honors Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir at Emotional Governors Awards

The Governors Awards seals it — awards season is officially back to its pre-pandemic level of glamour and frenzy. Martinique-born filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, American songwriter Diane Warren and Australian director Peter Weir were on hand to receive their honorary Oscars and Michael J. Fox to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy’s event Saturday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. Oscar contenders including Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Eddie Redmayne, Michelle Williams, Brendan Fraser, Tom Hanks, Janelle Monáe and Baz Luhrmann attended the celebration, typically a marquee event for campaigning that has been muted since...
The Hollywood Reporter

A Helicopter, 28 Cameras and an 11 p.m. Curfew: Ben Winston on How Producers Pulled Off Elton John’s Dodger Stadium Live Stream

Elton John took a final bow in North America on Sunday night, closing out three shows at Dodger Stadium, inside the same venue that hosted his superstar-making turn in 1975. To capture the historic night, Disney+ presented its first-ever global live stream with Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Fulwell 73 Prods. and Rocket Entertainment. Ben Winston, uber producer and Fulwell 73 partner, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the big night to talk vision, logistics and how it feels as a lifelong Elton fan to be producing the icon’s epic...
The Hollywood Reporter

Dove Cameron, Wayne Brady Honor Victims of Colorado Springs Shooting at 2022 AMAs: “My Heart Is With You”

A number of stars used their time onstage at the American Music Awards on Sunday to speak about the Saturday night shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, which left five people dead and 25 others injured. “Every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large,” says Dove Cameron, while accepting the award for new artist of the year. More from The Hollywood ReporterCate Blanchett to Receive Best Actress Honor at Palm Springs Film AwardsPink Honors Olivia Newton-John With 2022 AMAs PerformanceTaylor Swift Sweeps 2022 American Music Awards, Extending Record...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Enchanted’ Director on Not Getting to Return for Sequel: “It Was a Very, Very Sad Turn”

Fifteen years ago, Disney charmed viewers by sending up its own film catalog with Enchanted, and now its director is opening up about challenges in getting the movie made — and his surprise at not being asked to work on the new sequel, Disenchanted. Enchanted’s origins date back to the late 1990s. The initial script, written by Bill Kelly (Blast From the Past), focused on Giselle, an animated woman who enjoys singing with animal friends (much like Snow White or Sleeping Beauty) but longs for a happily-ever-after. After Giselle and the prince of the magical kingdom fall in love, the...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy