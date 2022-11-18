TARTA board gives Koprowski three-year contract, 8.6-percent raise

The TARTA board of trustees Thursday awarded the agency’s chief executive officer a 3-year contract that boosts her pay 8.6 percent, and another 6 percent raise will take effect next fall.

Laura Koprowski has been paid $151,925 since taking over as chief executive on Oct. 21, 2021. The approved contract, which the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s governing board endorsed following an executive-session discussion, boosts that pay to $165,000 effective Oct. 21, 2022, to $174,900 after one year, and provides for a 3 percent raise in its final year subject to a performance review.

It also includes a two-year option after that, with 3 percent raises subject to review.

“From the passing of Issue 12 to bringing back Sunday and holiday service to financial stability for an organization that sorely needed it, Laura has piled up a long list of accomplishments in her short time at TARTA,” Kelsie Hoagland, the TARTA trustees’ president, said in a prepared statement issued after the vote.

“She is a proven leader with a track record of not only finding solutions to problems but making those solutions a reality faster than anticipated,” Ms. Hoagland said.

The Issue 12 reference was to the referendum question voters approved a year ago that established an 0.5 percent sales tax throughout Lucas County and in Rossford as a new source of local subsidy for TARTA, replacing property taxes collected in a smaller geographic area.

It boosted TARTA’s local tax revenue from about $13 million annually to an estimated $32 million, although the transit authority did not receive any of its funds until late July after collection began April 1.

The transit authority plans to begin its extension of service to parts of Lucas County previously outside its district early next year when a fixed-line bus route is extended to the Spring Meadows area of Springfield Township and Holland and with an on-demand “microtransit” operation elsewhere in the county.

Ms. Koprowski took over as TARTA’s top administrator following the abrupt resignation of Kimberly Dunham, who had come to Toledo from Connecticut nearly two years before with a mission, among other things, to get the sales tax approved.

Ms. Dunham had hired her as a top administrator just six months prior. She came to Toledo after being the executive director of the Ohio Public Transit Association.

“As a believer in the power of public transportation and the positive impact it can have on the lives of the people who depend on it, it is an honor to serve in this role,” Ms. Koprowski said. “TARTA is fortunate to have an active board of trustees full of public servants who recognize the value of a strong transit system. I am delighted to continue working with them to serve all of Lucas County and Rossford.”

The CEO said she often talks with TARTA riders when she rides the No. 20 Central Avenue route to the agency’s offices, and “those conversations give me a great sense of where we are, how far we’ve come, and where we need to go.

“I am eager to continue the work of building a mobility ecosystem that serves the people and businesses of northwest Ohio,” Ms. Koprowski said.

“One of the many things that strikes me about Laura is her drive to not only make things better for those who use the system, but to improve their quality of life,” said Mary Morrison, the trustees’ vice president. “Laura has been a joy to work with, and I look forward to continuing to work with her to connect customers to jobs, medical appointments, and all the great things this area has to offer.”

The sales tax includes a provision that part of its revenue be distributed to TARTA member jurisdictions — Toledo, Ottawa Hills, Maumee, Sylvania Township, Sylvania city, Waterville, and Rossford — for use on “transit-related” projects.

Earlier in its meeting Thursday, the TARTA trustees approved the first distribution of such funds for a variety of resurfacing and sidewalk improvement projects in Waterville, Ottawa Hills, and Sylvania Township, along with the replacement of a bridge in Sylvania city and an upgrade to crosswalks and signals at a main intersection in Rossford.

The allocations totaling $907,500 covered multiple years of funding for the five communities involved. Still to be referred to the board are project proposals from Toledo, Maumee, and Lucas County.

Also during the meeting, the board awarded a $467,393 contract to Brasco International, Inc., for 41 bus shelters to replace just under a quarter of the 180 shelters now in use around the TARTA network and $204,019 to CGS Imaging for new bus-stop signs at about 1,800 locations.

The new signs will include information about which routes serve specific bus stops and bus-stop identification numbers that riders can enter to provide their locations when using the TARTA mobile app.

“It’s such a good interface for the public,” Ms. Hoagland said in praise of the signs’ design.