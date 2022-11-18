Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
Community members bake dozens of pies for Thanksgiving dinner at Preble Street
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- People in South Portland are getting ready for the holiday season with a pie-baking marathon for those in need. "It's something I look forward to doing," said Ellen Clancy, who organizes the effort each year. Clancy says she started making pies for the holiday two decades...
Turkey giveaway to be held at Wells grocery store
WELLS (WGME) -- Hot Radio Maine is holding its 10th annual turkey giveaway on Tuesday. Over 100 free turkeys will be available at this year’s event taking place at the IGA in Wells at 1517 Post Rd. All folks need to do is show up to the store and...
Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one
OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north
LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
Amid rising prices, Maine food banks busy ahead of Thanksgiving
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a busy time for Maine food banks with Thanksgiving just two days away. With rising prices this holiday season, Stroudwater Food Pantry in Portland is one of many places hoping to help others. Stroudwater Food Pantry says they've seen clients struggling with inflation. They’ve seen an...
Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
Inflation major concern for Mainers ahead of Thanksgiving
RANDOLPH (WGME) -- Inflation is a major concern for Mainers who are shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Folks at Goggins IGA in Randolph are finding places to save a few bucks. Some say with traditional pre-pandemic style gatherings happening again getting together is so important. So, they're making tough...
Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays
PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
Kennebunkport preparing for 41st year of Christmas Prelude
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- Kennebunkport is getting ready for their famous Christmas Prelude. This is the 41st year it will be held. Street festivals, parades, food, and fireworks will be happening from December 1st – 11th. Santa will also make his arrival on a lobster boat on Dec. 4. Several...
City Counselor Kate Lewis nominated as South Portland's next mayor
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City Counselor Kate Lewis was nominated on Tuesday to become the next South Portland Mayor. Lewis will be formally elected and sworn in next month. As the next mayor, Lewis says her biggest focus is the housing crisis in Maine. "There's a housing crunch throughout the...
Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
I-Team: Housing experts say Maine could be first to end homelessness statewide
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Solving homelessness may sound impossible, but some housing experts say Maine could be the first state to do it. Just across from the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor sits one tent after another. In Portland, they’re on downtown sidewalks. “You see it everywhere,” Jen Weatherbee, who has...
2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
Demonstration to ban flavored tobacco products held in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland residents held a demonstration urging the city council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday. South Portland is the latest Maine city to consider this after Portland, Brunswick and Bangor passed similar bans. According to the Flavors Hook Kids Maine campaign, the...
Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
Leavitt High School gets national recognition for being school of inclusion
TURNER (WGME) -- Leavitt High School in Turner will be getting national recognition on Monday for their efforts to be a school of inclusion. Staff from Special Olympics Maine will present the school with their banner of recognition on behalf of ESPN and the National Unified Champion Schools program. Leavitt...
Portland, Deering prepare for Turkey Bowl
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl between Portland and Deering will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Portland is coming off a terrific season that ended Saturday with a tough loss to Skowhegan in the Class B state finals. The Rams have a very...
Chipotle claims Augusta store closed due to business failure, not union activities
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Documents filed by attorneys for Chipotle claim that the closure of its Augusta location in July was due to the business failing, rather than because of employees seeking to form a union, according to the Kennebec Journal. The claim, which the Kennebec Journal obtained by a Freedom...
