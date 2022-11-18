Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
Groveport Police searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands in merchandise
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online delivery service. The two people pictured are accused of stealing the merchandise through an online grocery delivery service, with...
Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
Man arrested in east Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in connection with an east Columbus deadly shooting. Police said 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr. is charged with murder in the death of Allen Mullins, 53. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. Officers...
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
Video shows rescue after van plunges into Marion County pond, killing 2 children
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — Two firefighters and two Marion County Sheriff’s deputies braved frigid waters to rescue a woman and her four children after their van plunged into a pond in Clarendon Township. Despite their efforts, two young children died while the mother and two more children fight...
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
Suspect in deadly July shooting in southeastern Franklin County arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in southeastern Franklin County has been arrested. Justus Robertson, 19, is charged with aggravated murder in the July 7 shooting death of Christopher Roberts, 21, according to jail records. Franklin County deputies responded to a shooting in...
1 person killed in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died after Columbus police said they were shot Tuesday night in South Linden. Police said they got a ShotSpotter alert just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1120 East 16th Avenue. When officers arrived at the area, they found a...
Two children dead, three in critical condition after Ohio crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a […]
Man sentenced to 22 years after admitting to fatally shooting father of 6 in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting to death a well-known businessman. "My father would take off his clothes and give them to you if you needed clothes," said Sahar Salash, the daughter of Mohammad Shalash, 59, who was gunned down during a robbery just two days after Thanksgiving in 2020.
Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with firing a shotgun at Columbus police officers is set to go before a judge Monday morning. The incident happened on Nov. 12 just before 1 a.m. along Kingsford Road in west Columbus. Police said they were responding to a report of...
$1 million bond set for 18-year-old accused of killing Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 18-year-old man accused of killing a 15-year-old at Franklin Park in October appeared in court Tuesday morning. Roshawn Adkins Jr., 18, was arrested on a warrant for murder by SWAT officers on Monday. Police have spent the last month trying to find him. Adkins...
Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
Ross County shows support for deputy shot in line of duty as investigation continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to gather evidence Monday after a line-of-duty shooting at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office last week. Investigators said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was not wearing a protective vest as he answered a back door to the department that...
2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
Man sentenced to life in prison for beating wife to death with log amid divorce
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County judge sentenced a man to life in prison after he was found guilty of murder for fatally beating his wife with a log during their divorce. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison...
