Franklin County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man arrested in east Columbus deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in connection with an east Columbus deadly shooting. Police said 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr. is charged with murder in the death of Allen Mullins, 53. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. Officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly July shooting in southeastern Franklin County arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in southeastern Franklin County has been arrested. Justus Robertson, 19, is charged with aggravated murder in the July 7 shooting death of Christopher Roberts, 21, according to jail records. Franklin County deputies responded to a shooting in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person killed in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died after Columbus police said they were shot Tuesday night in South Linden. Police said they got a ShotSpotter alert just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1120 East 16th Avenue. When officers arrived at the area, they found a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Two children dead, three in critical condition after Ohio crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a […]
MARION, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man sentenced to 22 years after admitting to fatally shooting father of 6 in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting to death a well-known businessman. "My father would take off his clothes and give them to you if you needed clothes," said Sahar Salash, the daughter of Mohammad Shalash, 59, who was gunned down during a robbery just two days after Thanksgiving in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with firing a shotgun at Columbus police officers is set to go before a judge Monday morning. The incident happened on Nov. 12 just before 1 a.m. along Kingsford Road in west Columbus. Police said they were responding to a report of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH

