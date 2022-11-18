ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

New Prague Times

Elisabeth Ann “Betsy” Meistrell, 80

Elisabeth Ann “Betsy” Meistrell, age 80 of North Mankato, formerly of Montgomery passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Celebration of life will be held in spring. Betsy was born on October 4, 1942 in Biloxi, MS to Harold and Ann...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
New Prague Times

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks is Dec. 1

Montgomery’s annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks celebrates its 30th anniversary this holiday season on Thursday, Dec. 1, and according to event organizers, plans are underway to make it bigger and better than ever. Santa and his live reindeer will be near the intersection of Vine Avenue and First Street...
MONTGOMERY, MN
New Prague Times

Green named to Academic All-State Volleyball Team

Excellence on the court and in the classroom have WEM senior Jordan Green recognized by the Minnesota State High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Green, a senior and daughter of Kyle and Kristina Green of Morristown, has been named to the Academic AllState Team. She currently has a 3.897 grade point average.
MORRISTOWN, MN
New Prague Times

Trojan athletes earn fall post-season awards

Nearly three dozen New Prague falls sports athletes and a couple of Trojan teams have received post-season honors in their respective sports. Two athletes were named one of the best in their sports athletically and academically. Senior Nathan Burkhardsmeier was one of 18 players named to the Class AAAAA Academic...

