FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
nbc15.com
City of Sun Prairie to help build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie was awarded a grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration to partner with Habitat for Humanity Dane County to build housing for families. The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program will help build 10 new affordable single-family residences...
nbc15.com
Nitty Gritty plans to re-open soon after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty plans on re-opening soon after a fire outside the downtown restaurant. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared that they still need more time to finish repairs, and say they plan on opening in a couple of weeks. Updates are expected on the Nitty Gritty’s Facebook page.
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
nbc15.com
Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
nbc15.com
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
nbc15.com
10-story, mixed-use complex to be built in Madison’s Greenbush neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mixed-use building promising over 500 rentable bedrooms is set to be constructed in the historic Greenbush neighborhood, developers revealed Monday. The 10-story complex, coined Chapter at Madison, will be located on the 800 block of Regent Street. Real estate development and investment firm CRG announced that it had acquired the land and construction financing for the 0.8-acre site.
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry reopens following repairs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is reopened after technicians repaired a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with the ferry’s brake system was fixed. Ferry operations will continue as conditions allow on the Wisconsin River. You can check...
nbc15.com
Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms.
nbc15.com
Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The food needs doubled for some Dane County food pantries who are serving more families than ever before. Dane County food pantries released a joint statement that included several statistics about a dramatic increase in food insecurity in 2022. According to The River Food Pantry, 1,300...
nbc15.com
City of Madison officials working on new Transportation Demand Management program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The way people get around might look a little different next year. City officials are working on a new Transportation Demand Management program. The city of Madison’s Transportation Planner Philip Gritzmacher says getting people to use more public transportation is key. “If you get them...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers’ mental health
nbc15.com
Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Goodman Community Center provides 4,000+ Thanksgiving meals to area families
Second Harvest Foodbank donor relations manager speaks about Give at Your Grocer effort. The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign continues, and you can help in the fight against hunger with every trip to the grocery store. One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry closed as technicians assess mechnical issue
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will be closed until further notice as technicians repair a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Tuesday, noting the issue was with the ferry’s brake system. The agency stated that technicians will be at the ferry on...
In the 608: One Millionth Old Fashioned to be served Tuesday at Madison favorite
The Old Fashioned Tavern & Restaurant is set to sell its one-millionth Old Fashioned on Tuesday, November 22.
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
nbc15.com
Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students
"I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed," said sophomore Jackson Kinney. The Dane County Regional Airport is ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season. Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries.
