Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

City of Sun Prairie to help build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie was awarded a grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration to partner with Habitat for Humanity Dane County to build housing for families. The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program will help build 10 new affordable single-family residences...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Nitty Gritty plans to re-open soon after fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty plans on re-opening soon after a fire outside the downtown restaurant. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared that they still need more time to finish repairs, and say they plan on opening in a couple of weeks. Updates are expected on the Nitty Gritty’s Facebook page.
MADISON, WI
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin

Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition

Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members

Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

10-story, mixed-use complex to be built in Madison’s Greenbush neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mixed-use building promising over 500 rentable bedrooms is set to be constructed in the historic Greenbush neighborhood, developers revealed Monday. The 10-story complex, coined Chapter at Madison, will be located on the 800 block of Regent Street. Real estate development and investment firm CRG announced that it had acquired the land and construction financing for the 0.8-acre site.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry reopens following repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is reopened after technicians repaired a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with the ferry’s brake system was fixed. Ferry operations will continue as conditions allow on the Wisconsin River. You can check...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony

Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony

In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The food needs doubled for some Dane County food pantries who are serving more families than ever before. Dane County food pantries released a joint statement that included several statistics about a dramatic increase in food insecurity in 2022. According to The River Food Pantry, 1,300...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers’ mental health

Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers' mental health
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday

Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

