oc-breeze.com
Precious Life Shelter’s “A Precious Christmas” Open House takes place December 11 , 2022
All are welcome at “A Precious Christmas”, our annual Open House on December 11, 2022 from 3:30 – 6:30pm at Precious Life Shelter, 10881 Reagan St., Los Alamitos CA 90720. Bring your kids to see Santa! There will be Holiday lights, decorations galore, refreshments, opportunity items, facility...
oc-breeze.com
2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
oc-breeze.com
City of Lakewood service changes for Thanksgiving holiday
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. NO trash pick-up will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash pickup for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day. That means pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will happen Friday, and Friday’s normal pickups will occur on Saturday.
oc-breeze.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club elects 2023 Board, honors veterans, and has fun activities!
Da’Hawaii Seniors Club’s Program Co-Vice Presidents Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray planned for a variety of activities at the club’s November 10, 2022, meeting at the Cerritos Senior Center. They prepared a special turkey craft for Thanksgiving suggested by Kyle Izumihara, planned to honor Veterans and November birthday celebrants, elect new officers for 2023, arrange for the Angklung Group to perform, and have members participate with Kanikapila (singing with instruments) to complete the day’s activities.
oc-breeze.com
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress to host Christmas benefit concert on December 3, 2022
A Christmas benefit concert will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress featuring the musical group Woven Image and Mount Calvary’s own Carillon Choir. There is no charge for the concert. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit World...
oc-breeze.com
Office of Orange County Breeze to close for the Thanksgiving holiday
World headquarters of Orange County Breeze will close at 5 p.m. today, November 23, and remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to allow our hard workers time off for family get-togethers. We hope that all our readers have a blessed Thanksgiving!. Articles will continue to publish here at oc-breeze.com...
oc-breeze.com
2022 Seal Beach Holiday Parade street closures announced
The annual Seal Beach Holiday Parade will take place on Friday December 2, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic...
oc-breeze.com
Community invited to attend December 1 opening for park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, October 10 to October 16, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 10, 2022. Disturbance...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 22, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind. High temperatures are forecast to rise into the low...
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach announces new Chief of Police
After a highly competitive process, the City of Seal Beach has selected Michael Henderson as the City’s next police chief. Chief Henderson has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, having come to the Seal Beach Police Department from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. During his time with the Seal Beach Police Department, Chief Henderson has worked a variety of assignments, including Captain, Patrol Sergeant, Corporal, SWAT team member, Explorer Advisor, Emergency Services Coordinator, Public Information Officer and Homeless Liaison Officer.
oc-breeze.com
Musical Theatre West announces cast for final production of 2022, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Long Beach’s premier theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), is pleased to announce the cast of its final production of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. With an enchanting ensemble that boasts talent seen on Broadway, National Tours, stage and screen, the updated take on this favorite fairytale will set the scene of holiday magic for the whole family. MTW’s Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will run for three weekends on select dates from December 2 – 18, 2022. Tickets range from $20 – $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.
oc-breeze.com
OC Sheriff sees increase in retail theft arrests, recovery of property after implementing proactive enforcement efforts
Proactive enforcement efforts in response to an increase in retail theft activity has resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects responsible for stealing nearly $43,000 in property during more than 52 retail theft incidents. Since Oct. 4, OC Sheriff’s Mission Viejo Police Services (MVPS) responded to an increased number of...
oc-breeze.com
Man arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat in Seal Beach
A man was arrested after allegedly making a false bomb threat and pulling the fire alarm at a large apartment complex. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at about 11:35 am, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the Eaves Apartment Complex located at 333 First Street. Officers arrived on scene and quickly determined that although the fire alarm was sounding, there was no fire. Officers detained a suspicious male subject whom they believed had allegedly intentionally pulled the fire alarm.
oc-breeze.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
oc-breeze.com
Celebrate New Year’s Eve above Anaheim at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort
Ready to ring in the new year with drinks, live entertainment, and stunning views? With JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort’s incredible rooftop bar and lounge, Parkestry, consider your New Year’s Eve 2023 plans booked! Parkestry sits on the 11th story of JW Marriott, Anaheim, looking over both Disney parks showcasing unbelievable views of Anaheim making it the perfect location to close out 2022 and begin 2023.
oc-breeze.com
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress College President JoAnna Schilling announces June 2023 retirement plans
JoAnna Schilling, Cypress College’s 12th president, announced earlier in the month that she will retire at the end of the academic year. Dr. Schilling was selected as president in April 2017 and will have served in the role for 6 years at the time of her retirement. “I am...
oc-breeze.com
CalOptima Health wins award for partnership to improve behavioral health care
CalOptima Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) received the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Orange County Business Council Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Awards during an event yesterday. The award recognizes both agencies for the launch of Be Well OC’s campus in the city of Orange as a first-of-its-kind center that provides comprehensive behavioral health care to improve mental health and substance use disorder services for Orange County residents.
Comments / 0