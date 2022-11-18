Long Beach’s premier theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), is pleased to announce the cast of its final production of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. With an enchanting ensemble that boasts talent seen on Broadway, National Tours, stage and screen, the updated take on this favorite fairytale will set the scene of holiday magic for the whole family. MTW’s Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will run for three weekends on select dates from December 2 – 18, 2022. Tickets range from $20 – $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

