Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Lifted
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca has finally been lifted and the highway is again open to traffic in each direction. The project was scheduled to be completed earlier this month, but delays forced the detour to be extended. While the 13 1/2...
Watch: Semi-trailer crashes on I-35W, spilling load across freeway
Traffic camera footage captured the moment a semi-trailer crashed on I-35W in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 3 p.m. near East Hennepin Avenue, with the semi crashing onto its side, sending its freight scattering over three lanes of the interstate. The crash and cleanup caused significant delays...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury
An altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting and crash in Woodbury on Monday afternoon. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. of a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. Police...
Suspected DWI driver crashes, leading to car fire on I-94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was hurt after a vehicle caught fire after a crash Sunday night on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. The crash occurred near the Cedar Avenue exit. The state patrol says the driver was "processed on suspicion of driving while impaired."
New Prague Times
Straight to the cut!
There is nothing more welcoming than going home after your first day at a job that requires typing as main function than to cut your fingertip. I managed to accidentally cut myself Wednesday evening while removing a knife in a cardboard sheath from a new box of kitchen knives. I can vouch that the knives were sharp for sure! The emergency department at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague patched me up with 6 stitches. It’s definitely not fun typing this with a swollen and freshly stitched fingertip.
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
fox9.com
Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
Elk River Police Investigating Fatal Train vs Pedestrian Accident
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Elk River Police Department is investigating a train versus pedestrian accident. Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen says they were called to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a man dead on the tracks. The police chief says the victim is...
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area
A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
Augustus Sirleaf, 19, charged in Plymouth teen's shooting death
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Plymouth man faces murder charges in connection to a 17-year-old's shooting death last week.On Nov. 14, Yaseen Johnson was found shot to death in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth. Police arrested two people later that week. Augustus Matthew Sirleaf Jr. faces two second-degree murder charges, while the other person arrested - a juvenile - has since been released without charges. Another suspect, 19-year-old Hans Madave of New Hope, has not been arrested and is wanted in connection to the homicide....
fox9.com
Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store
Prosecutors in Wright County allege a 44-year-old Saint Bonifacius woman stole thousands of dollars worth of cash while working at a Target store in Monticello. Sue Ann Kolb is charged with Wright County District Court with one count of theft. According to the criminal complaint, the store's asset protection manager...
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
New Prague Times
Torchlight Parade and Fireworks is Dec. 1
Montgomery’s annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks celebrates its 30th anniversary this holiday season on Thursday, Dec. 1, and according to event organizers, plans are underway to make it bigger and better than ever. Santa and his live reindeer will be near the intersection of Vine Avenue and First Street...
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina
Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"
EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing. At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road."Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping."You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but...
New Prague Times
Elisabeth Ann “Betsy” Meistrell, 80
Elisabeth Ann “Betsy” Meistrell, age 80 of North Mankato, formerly of Montgomery passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Celebration of life will be held in spring. Betsy was born on October 4, 1942 in Biloxi, MS to Harold and Ann...
Comments / 0