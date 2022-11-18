ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 THE LOON

Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Lifted

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca has finally been lifted and the highway is again open to traffic in each direction. The project was scheduled to be completed earlier this month, but delays forced the detour to be extended. While the 13 1/2...
FOLEY, MN
New Prague Times

Straight to the cut!

There is nothing more welcoming than going home after your first day at a job that requires typing as main function than to cut your fingertip. I managed to accidentally cut myself Wednesday evening while removing a knife in a cardboard sheath from a new box of kitchen knives. I can vouch that the knives were sharp for sure! The emergency department at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague patched me up with 6 stitches. It’s definitely not fun typing this with a swollen and freshly stitched fingertip.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
fox9.com

Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area

A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Augustus Sirleaf, 19, charged in Plymouth teen's shooting death

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Plymouth man faces murder charges in connection to a 17-year-old's shooting death last week.On Nov. 14, Yaseen Johnson was found shot to death in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth. Police arrested two people later that week. Augustus Matthew Sirleaf Jr. faces two second-degree murder charges, while the other person arrested - a juvenile - has since been released without charges. Another suspect, 19-year-old Hans Madave of New Hope, has not been arrested and is wanted in connection to the homicide....
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
New Prague Times

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks is Dec. 1

Montgomery’s annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks celebrates its 30th anniversary this holiday season on Thursday, Dec. 1, and according to event organizers, plans are underway to make it bigger and better than ever. Santa and his live reindeer will be near the intersection of Vine Avenue and First Street...
MONTGOMERY, MN
Bring Me The News

Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina

Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"

EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing.  At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road."Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping."You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but...
EDINA, MN
New Prague Times

Elisabeth Ann “Betsy” Meistrell, 80

Elisabeth Ann “Betsy” Meistrell, age 80 of North Mankato, formerly of Montgomery passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Celebration of life will be held in spring. Betsy was born on October 4, 1942 in Biloxi, MS to Harold and Ann...
NORTH MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy