Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Related
WRDW-TV
Lung cancer survivor rate increases, new report reveals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report by the American Cancer Society is offering some hope by showing how far research has come in the fight against lung cancer. Health experts call new data on survival rates “remarkable progress.”. The American Cancer Society says lung cancer is the deadliest...
WRDW-TV
SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
WRDW-TV
Blood donations needed now more than ever in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In fear of another blood shortage crisis, three local blood centers are urging people to donate during the holiday season. Historically, donor turnout drops to dangerous levels during winter months due to holidays, travel, visiting family and dangerous weather. A similar drop occurs in the summer months, as well.
WRDW-TV
Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
WRDW-TV
City leaders address rising homelessness in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s an ongoing issue city leaders have been trying to tackle over the last couple of years. Augusta’s Homeless Task Force says the number of people without a home is still increasing. Officials say they can’t give us an exact number until the next annual count, but we know it’s over 570 since the last census in March.
WRDW-TV
City leaders, residents hope federal funds will enhance Riverwalk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Back in June, Augusta commissioners approved $700,000 for the Riverwalk. A few weeks ago, they tacked on another $90,000. We met with Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight to find out why this money is needed. The Augusta Riverwalk has been top of the list for debate...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools honor military families
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County public schools encouraged students and staff to wear purple in celebration of the month for military families, on Friday. A few years ago, the school district worked with South Carolina’s department of education to establish purple star school districts to encourage ‘military friendly’ standards, and the school district was the first in the state to be recognized with this distinction.
WRDW-TV
Rather than hunting, one Augusta man sings to wild animals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One attorney in Augusta has a cool morning routine. Almost every day for the past three months, he wakes up at dawn to sing to wild animals in the woods. But why is he doing this? We tagged along to find out more. Jacque Hawk has...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM hasn’t stopped digging into problems with military housing at Fort Gordon, and we’ve uncovered yet another frustration. For years, our men and women in uniform have been telling us they’re sick of living in homes on post that has made their families sick.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Marshal’s Office donates to families in need
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers with the Richmond County Marshal’s Office do more than just protect and serve. They handed out meals to families in need for the holiday season. It included turkeys and other food to enjoy the holidays. We tagged along for the day to see how...
WRDW-TV
After being shot, deputy finds support in journey to recovery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County deputy shot in the line of duty could be home this week in time for the holidays. Michael Cole has been in the hospital after a suspect shot him in the face during a standoff. Considering the circumstances, he’s doing better than anyone expected.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
WRDW-TV
Election night tie runoff leads into special election in Saluda
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An election night tie led to a runoff election in Saluda, which will need a special election to finally decide who will fill a vacant seat. The town of Saluda held a runoff election Tuesday night after a tie during the General Election. Tuesday’s runoff results...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
WRDW-TV
Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck just before 1 p.m. Wednesday brought traffic to a standstill on westbound Interstate 20 near Belair Road. It couldn’t have happened as a worse time, on what’s traditionally the busiest travel day of the year. ON THE ROAD:. After the crash, a...
WRDW-TV
Early voting extended to November 27 in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections met Monday morning to decide on an early voting extension. It was an unanimous vote to extend early voting to November 27, 2022. Early voting will be held at the four main early voting precincts from 9 a.m. to 5...
WRDW-TV
James Brown Family Foundation holds annual turkey giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown Family Foundation was outside the arena giving out turkeys for its annual giveaway Monday morning. We talked to one of Brown’s daughters and the president of the foundation, Deanna Brown, about why it’s so important that they keep up this tradition after 30 years.
WRDW-TV
Organizations see higher need for helpers this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With grocery prices increasing over the past few months, local organizations have several opportunities for volunteers to lend a helping hand. And that need will go beyond Thanksgiving and into Christmas and other holidays. We were at Golden Harvest to learn what you can do to...
WRDW-TV
After being shot, deputy leaves hospital in time for holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy shot in the line of duty was released from the hospital Tuesday. Off-duty deputies came to the hospital to escort Michael Cole home in about 15 patrol cars. He’ll still need surgery to remove the bullet and have dental and skeletal reconstruction,...
Comments / 0