AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s an ongoing issue city leaders have been trying to tackle over the last couple of years. Augusta’s Homeless Task Force says the number of people without a home is still increasing. Officials say they can’t give us an exact number until the next annual count, but we know it’s over 570 since the last census in March.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO