Offense back on track as LSU takes care of business against UAB

The stadium appeared half empty. The weather was awful raining throughout and cold. The opponent was not attractive and it was the weekend before Thanksgiving, with many students having already departed campus for the week. On top of that, it was a late start at 8 p.m. There was always...
SLU claims Southland Conference Tournament crown, NCAA Tournament bid with 3-1 win Over HCU

HAMMOND, La. – In a 2022 season full of firsts, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team’s latest first-time feat was the sweetest. A day after earning their first SLC postseason match, the second-seeded Lady Lions (25-7) rallied from a set down for a 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 victory over No. 1 seed HCU (23-10) in the Southland Conference Tournament championship match Sunday afternoon in the University Center.
Southland champion SLU hosts Idaho in opening round of FCS Playoffs

HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will compete in the NCAA FCS playoffs for the fifth time in school history, hosting Idaho for a first round matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (8-3) received the SLC’s automatic bid after winning...
Rowbury, McFarlane notch double-doubles but Lions fall to App State

BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got the first two double-doubles of the season from Brody Rowbury and Roger McFarlane, but 53 second half points by Appalachian State was too much to overcome as the Lions dropped their final game of the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event to the homestanding Mountaineers, 83-74, Sunday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center.
