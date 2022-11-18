Read full article on original website
Related
Biden White House slammed for Thanksgiving 'talking points' to use on your uncle: 'Insufferable'
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was slammed on Wednesday for tweeting out a list of White House "talking points" to use against "that uncle" at Thanksgiving.
Finger pointing...
Republicans have been hard at work pointing fingers at the culprits responsible for the disappointing results of the mid-term elections. They would be better off pointing fingers in the direction of strategies that will produce better results in 2024. Mitch McConnell has been blamed for losing the Senate by misdirecting the funds at his disposal to his favorite candidates rather than to Republicans in close races. Whether or not that criticism is fair, McConnell had to overcome a phalanx of senators who voted against him...
Trump news - live: Pence sought for questioning in Jan 6 probe over attempt to overturn election
The Justice Department is reportedly seeking to question Mike Pence as part of its ongoing investigation into January 6 and Donald Trump’s months-long effort to overturn the 2020 election.Mr Pence, his vice president, was in the Capital at the time of the attack to participate in the ceritfication of the results. His life was directly threatened by rioters during the attack, and his security team was forced to rush him away to a secure position just a few feet from where attackers had breached the building.Since then, Mr Pence has been clear that Mr Trump’s actions during the riot...
Comments / 0