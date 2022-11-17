ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Mountain Democrat

Business Spotlight: The Crazy Gringo Taco Wagon Salsa Company

Despite the name, you won’t find tacos at The Crazy Gringo, but you will find the best tamales in town. “We bring a quality gourmet tamale at affordable prices,” said Diana Tompkins, who runs The Crazy Gringo along with her husband Gary. “He’s always had a flair for...
CAMERON PARK, CA
granitebaytoday.org

Brazilian steakhouse: Fogo de Minas

The flavor of the Brazilian food in the heart of Sacramento, this is what describes the Brazilian Steakhouse, Fogo de Minas. Many people don’t know about the culinary background of Brazilian culture. Some mistake Brazilian food for Mexican food. But, Brazilian food is a lot more intricate than what you think. If you enjoy a good fresh barbecue steak, you should dine at Fogo de Minas.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Where to get Thanksgiving meals for dine in and to-go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area restaurants will be staying open on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving-themed meals for indoor dining or meals to-go. Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse Urban Roots will be selling turkey, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and cornbread stuffing, with a choice of roasted potatoes or mac and cheese. All orders need […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Let someone else do the cooking": Cost of food skyrockets as shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO — With Thanksgiving just one week away, millions of Americans are hitting the grocery stores in preparation. However, the cost of food is at an all-time high.The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is about 20% higher than in 2021. For those looking to have a smaller gathering this holiday, it may be cheaper to have an alternative to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.The U.S. Bureau of Labor reports the cost of eggs, butter and flour are all up at least 25% from last year, while the cost of a turkey is 17% higher than last year.For those looking for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Garden of Eat’n (Now Open!)

The secret ingredient in our quick, healthy lunch? Fresh, local, farm-to-fork ingredients. Order online with Garden of Eat’n. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Viewers Call Kurtis to get help with towing refund

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento couple said their car was wrongfully towed while visiting family, and when they couldn't get a refund, they called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.Part of the difficulty with Brandie LaTour and Evan Mauvais' situation was that they said they had a parking permit hanging from the rear-view mirror the whole time. But how do they prove it?Brandie said they realized what happened when the car was brought up at the tow yard."They pull the car up, and that's when we see the pass," she said. "It was still hanging in the window."The could say someone must...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA

