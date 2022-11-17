Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'I was devastated': 87-year-old West Sac restaurant Club Pheasant to close its doors for good
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of West Sacramento announced Wednesday it plans to purchase a beloved West Sacramento restaurant and the two acres of land on which it sits. Club Pheasant is set to close its doors for good in just three weeks. In business for 87 years,...
Mountain Democrat
Business Spotlight: The Crazy Gringo Taco Wagon Salsa Company
Despite the name, you won’t find tacos at The Crazy Gringo, but you will find the best tamales in town. “We bring a quality gourmet tamale at affordable prices,” said Diana Tompkins, who runs The Crazy Gringo along with her husband Gary. “He’s always had a flair for...
From ice skating to a light show, these events in Sacramento are going on over Thanksgiving weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Thanksgiving weekend provides a lot of people with several days off from work and school. There are multiple activities and events in the Sacramento area going on during the holiday weekend for people that will be near the Capital City. Here is what Sacramento has to offer during Thanksgiving weekend. […]
KCRA.com
Imaginarium begins its holiday run at Cal Expo with 3 million lights. What to know
Imaginarium Light Up the Night will begin its winter run at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Friday. There will be 3 million lights across 15 acres of mazes and fantasy zones. There are also carnival rides, ice skating, laser tag, a beer garden and a pirate circus show. The event...
granitebaytoday.org
Brazilian steakhouse: Fogo de Minas
The flavor of the Brazilian food in the heart of Sacramento, this is what describes the Brazilian Steakhouse, Fogo de Minas. Many people don’t know about the culinary background of Brazilian culture. Some mistake Brazilian food for Mexican food. But, Brazilian food is a lot more intricate than what you think. If you enjoy a good fresh barbecue steak, you should dine at Fogo de Minas.
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
Where to get Thanksgiving meals for dine in and to-go
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area restaurants will be staying open on Thanksgiving to serve Thanksgiving-themed meals for indoor dining or meals to-go. Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse Urban Roots will be selling turkey, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and cornbread stuffing, with a choice of roasted potatoes or mac and cheese. All orders need […]
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
"Let someone else do the cooking": Cost of food skyrockets as shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO — With Thanksgiving just one week away, millions of Americans are hitting the grocery stores in preparation. However, the cost of food is at an all-time high.The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is about 20% higher than in 2021. For those looking to have a smaller gathering this holiday, it may be cheaper to have an alternative to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.The U.S. Bureau of Labor reports the cost of eggs, butter and flour are all up at least 25% from last year, while the cost of a turkey is 17% higher than last year.For those looking for...
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ heads to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." According to its website, this year's maze is "The Mischievous...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
rosevilletoday.com
Garden of Eat’n (Now Open!)
The secret ingredient in our quick, healthy lunch? Fresh, local, farm-to-fork ingredients. Order online with Garden of Eat’n. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
abc10.com
Broadway set for spring 2023 makeover in Sacramento
Broadway is getting a makeover in spring of 2023. Community members gathered to sound off on the plan.
Viewers Call Kurtis to get help with towing refund
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento couple said their car was wrongfully towed while visiting family, and when they couldn't get a refund, they called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.Part of the difficulty with Brandie LaTour and Evan Mauvais' situation was that they said they had a parking permit hanging from the rear-view mirror the whole time. But how do they prove it?Brandie said they realized what happened when the car was brought up at the tow yard."They pull the car up, and that's when we see the pass," she said. "It was still hanging in the window."The could say someone must...
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.
KCRA.com
Explosion rocks Sacramento neighborhood, police say 'small device' detonated at Z'berg Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
SFist
Feathers Flying In Sactown Suburb After Postal Worker Fatally Bludgeons Aggressive, Menacing Turkey
A controversy over a postal worker killing a turkey that attacked delivery workers has gobbled up Sacramento Nextdoor, as a “drumstick gang” of wild turkeys has had tensions marinating for months. It is well-known that raccoons, geese, and turkeys are some of the biggest assholes of the animal...
'It's not only our history, but it's American history': How the Yocha Dehe Fire Department is fighting fires and preserving history
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A one-of-a-kind fire department is located right in our own backyard. The Yocha Dehe Fire Department serves part of Yolo County. They are fighting fires, while also preserving history. “We're the only tribally owned accredited department in the country," said James Kinter, Yocha Dehe Tribal Council...
