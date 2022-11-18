Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities PAC turns 20
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This Friday, while many of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving meals, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is celebrating a birthday. The center opened its doors to the public 20 years ago and has been bringing live performing arts to the community ever since. We...
WBAY Green Bay
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Return of the purple tomato
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two months ago, almost to the day, Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES introduced you to the purple tomato. Back then, scientists said the genetically modified tomato not only promised a longer shelf life but also held promise for many health benefits. Now the results...
WBAY Green Bay
Governor Evers visits small business grant recipients
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Green Bay on Tuesday, days ahead of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, to promote small businesses -- specifically those that recently received state grants. These grants are designed to get small businesses back on their feet. Governor Evers says...
WBAY Green Bay
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Now you’re cooking with fire!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So apparently prehistoric people used to have Friday fish fries, too. OK, maybe we’re jumping to conclusions, but archaeologists did make an astounding discovery that shows humans were cooking with controlled fires thousands of years earlier than previously thought. Brad explains their discovery that might’ve brought about the evolution of Man and Barbeque.
WBAY Green Bay
Bomb threat at Lincoln High School leads to arrests in Canada and Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bomb threat against Lincoln High School led to an arrest in Manitowoc and another arrest north of the border, in Winnipeg, Canada. Manitowoc police say a threat was left on a staff voicemail overnight, with a caller saying they would bring a bomb to the high school at noon Wednesday. Lincoln High School dismissed students an hour earlier than planned before Thanksgiving break.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton parade brings sights, sounds and excitement of the holidays
Taylor Schabusiness will go to trial in March, charged with the gruesome murder of a Green Bay man. Families stake their spots for Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The parade is expected to draw 80,000 people -- many who are continuing a family tradition. Feeding America makes Thanksgiving possible for more...
WBAY Green Bay
Blackout Wednesday
The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says 6 cats and a kitten were abandoned outside of an ambulatory center across the street from its animal shelter. Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers players serve Thanksgiving meal
This was the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, the largest nighttime event of its kind in the Upper Midwest. Taylor Schabusiness will go to trial in March, charged with the gruesome murder of a Green Bay man. Families stake their spots for Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Wreckage of doomed steamer “Phoenix” found off Sheboygan, 175 years after tragedy
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Maritime Museum announced the discovery of wreckage from the “Phoenix” off Sheboygan, on the 175th anniversary of the doomed steamer’s sinking when as many as 300 people perished. There were some survivors. The “Phoenix” was carrying between 200 and 300 crew...
WBAY Green Bay
Berlin residents, businesses support Easton Thom's family
New evidence shows humans were cooking with controlled fire much earlier than previously thought. Gov. Evers emphasizes shopping local and Small Business Saturday. Gov. Evers wants shoppers to support local businesses that support local jobs, as the state's small business grants do. Updated: 1 hour ago. Investigators believe Jacquelyn Jo...
WBAY Green Bay
A gift for holiday travelers
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gas prices in Appleton are under $3 for the first time since February 1. The most common price for motorists filling up in Appleton, according to GasBuddy on Wednesday afternoon, was $2.99 a gallon, down 4 cents from a day ago, 29 cents from a week ago, and 56 cents from a month ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
WBAY Green Bay
Massive meal prep underway for Christ the Rock dinner
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for a meal or even some company for Thanksgiving, Christ the Rock Church can help out. Organizers there are sponsoring a free community meal with both in-person and delivery options. The dinner is taking place at the Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida...
WBAY Green Bay
Babies in NICU give families reasons to be thankful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the nation sits down for Thanksgiving, we’re reminded of the blessings we are thankful for. Families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay have reasons to be thankful that have 10 tiny fingers and 10 tiny toes.
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
WBAY Green Bay
NICU Thanksgiving
The views of London as the Packers play the Giants. Herman Van Beckum is a World War II veteran and helped establish St. Mary's Roller Rink in Green Bay. The WBAY team goes Back 2 School with our school photos. Peppermint Hippo weapons disturbance. Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:46...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin DOJ sues Didion corn mill, site of fatal 2017 explosion, for multiple violations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago. Kaul filed the lawsuit Monday against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The filing alleges the state...
