Pittsfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theberkshireedge.com

Benefit for Music School, Music in Common on December 14

Lenox — A benefit concert for the Berkshire Music School and Music in Common will be held on Wednesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at The Church on the Hill. Performers for the concert will include musicians Wanda Houston, Billy Keane, and Matt Cusson. The event is organized by...
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: “Give Thanks” Dance; “Who We Are” Screening; Open Auditions; The Wizard of Oz; “An Old Fashioned Christmas” exhibit

Sheffield— Join the Race Brook Lodge for a very special Dance Lab gathering featuring an Ecstatic Dance journey with DJ Omar Aena on Saturday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. The event will begin with a guided movement class, followed by a free-form Ecstatic Dance. This will be a safe and inclusive space, welcoming people from all walks of life to freely express themselves through movement. No prior dance experience is required, just come as you are.
SHEFFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

John (Jack) M. Watson, 89, of Great Barrington

John (Jack) M. Watson, lifelong civic leader, passed off his torch of light on November 4, 2022, at the age of 89, to those who will carry on his heartfelt duty to community and philanthropy. Jack was born to John S. and Lavinia Thatcher Watson in Great Barrington. Jack was...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Community venue Dewey Hall is seeking support

Sheffield — The nonprofit organization that is behind the programming and operations of Dewey Hall has started its annual fundraising campaign. According to its website, the building, located at 91 Main Street, was built in 1887 in memory of Orville Dewey and was designed by Boston architect William Ralph Emerson. Over the years, concerts, cultural events, lectures, community discussions, ice cream socials, and farmers markets have all been held at the building.
SHEFFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Sixth Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards: Barrington Stage and Bridge Street Theater take top honors

At an SRO ceremony held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, the Board of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association (BTCA) presented the Berkshire Theatre Awards on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This was the sixth time the awards have been presented to honor and celebrate the excellence and diversity of theater in the greater Berkshire region. The 2022 awards really display the commitment of regional theaters to presenting new and diverse work. Women and minorities were well represented among the nominees and the winners in all categories. Nominees represented theaters in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Deborah ‘Debbie’ A. Ball, 66, of Great Barrington

Deborah “Debbie” A. Ball, 66, of Great Barrington passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born in Great Barrington on May 1, 1956 as the daughter of Francis X. and Mary (Spadaccini) Mackoul. She was a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School in the class of 1974. Debbie worked for the Great Barrington Fire Department, the Great Barrington Police Department, the Great Barrington Fire District, Montgomery Wards, and as Assistant Tax Collector for the Town of Great Barrington for 37 years. Debbie is survived by her husband, Michael Ball; two daughters, Megan Soules and husband Jon and Shurika Kikuchi; one brother, Gary Mackoul; two nephews, Dylan and Kevin Mackoul; the Spadaccini family; and her grandson, Jackson.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

West Stockbridge used to be a welcoming town

As a resident of West Stockbridge for more than a decade, I have never witnessed extreme divides in my town due to an issue that can be easily resolved and mediated. All of us in town want all businesses in downtown West Stockbridge to thrive. But thriving businesses should not be at the expense of others. In this matter, I want to express my disappointment and frustration with the town’s failure to address the contention between The Foundry, Truc’s Orient Express, and the Nguyen family residence.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Hearing on The Foundry special permit goes on — and on — then continued to fourth hearing

West Stockbridge — The third public hearing on The Foundry’s application for a special permit lasted for more than three hours on Monday, November 21. By the time the hearing ended around 10 p.m., it seemed as if Foundry owner Amy Brentano was not close at all to resolving any of the issues surrounding the special permit application with members of the Planning Board or Truc Nguyen, co-owner of the neighboring restaurant Truc’s Orient Express.
LEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

PREVIEW: Messiah Sing at First Congregational Church with Berkshire Bach Players led by James Bagwell

Great Barrington — To stand amidst a heavenly host of voices singing Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” with a live orchestra led by an internationally renowned conductor … This is an activity many of us have placed on our bucket lists between skydiving and golfing with King Charles. It is a rare pleasure that only a lucky few will ever have the chance to experience.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

CHP is supporting families with disabilities through lived experiences

Great Barrington — Perhaps the single most valuable asset Rania Markham brings to her work with Community Health Program’s (CHP) Family Services is lived experience—something no amount of education or on-the-job training can mimic. (Which is not to suggest this gift comes without struggle.) Almost five years ago, Markham’s youngest of three children—a son named Zachary—was referred to Shriners Children’s in Springfield where he ultimately received a diagnosis of autism. Despite the chaotic flurry of emotions that followed, Markham leaned into a particularly powerful piece of advice from a doctor there that remains with her today: It’s better to have the diagnosis and the services available, regardless of whether or not you use them, than to miss out on getting your child the help he needs—it’s not going to do any harm.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Fire District Prudential Committee has no interest in operating HWW

Great Barrington — After meeting with the Select Board on Monday, November 21, members of the Fire District Prudential Committee have made it clear that the district is not interested in operating or managing the Housatonic Water Works system. The Fire District serves approximately 1,600 properties, while HWW serves...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

The Foundry’s special permit application should be rejected

If you drive through West Stockbridge, you might not realize that just under the surface of our relatively quiet and gradually gentrifying town is a simmering hot mess. The Foundry, a lovely and evolving entertainment venue, is in pitched battle with several neighbors actively lobbying the newly empowered Planning Board to deny their special permit for entertainment. There was a special town meeting a month or so ago. It was there that the Selectboard, in a rare and surprising punt, tossed the decision-making authority for entertainment venues to the Planning Board in a not so subtle, but very quiet, attempt to wash their hands of a dreadfully mismanaged situation they inherited from the poor leadership of the prior Selectboard, the head of which was unceremoniously shown the door at our last town election.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA

