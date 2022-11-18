Great Barrington — Perhaps the single most valuable asset Rania Markham brings to her work with Community Health Program’s (CHP) Family Services is lived experience—something no amount of education or on-the-job training can mimic. (Which is not to suggest this gift comes without struggle.) Almost five years ago, Markham’s youngest of three children—a son named Zachary—was referred to Shriners Children’s in Springfield where he ultimately received a diagnosis of autism. Despite the chaotic flurry of emotions that followed, Markham leaned into a particularly powerful piece of advice from a doctor there that remains with her today: It’s better to have the diagnosis and the services available, regardless of whether or not you use them, than to miss out on getting your child the help he needs—it’s not going to do any harm.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO