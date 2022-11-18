ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Connecticut's top girls soccer performances from the CIAC tournaments

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performers in girls soccer from the CIAC state tournament:. Annabel Edwards, Staples: Had a hat trick in a 7-minute stretch in the second half to help the Wreckers defeat Cheshire 4-0 and win the Class LL state championship.
NEW LONDON, CT
Quinnipiac, UConn, Yale ranked in men's, women's college hockey polls

Five men's and women's college hockey programs in Connecticut are ranked among the top 20 in the country. On the men’s side, Quinnipiac is No. 4, while UConn rose from No. 8 to No. 6. The Bobcats (9-1-2) are on a seven-game winning streak and defeated Princeton twice with...
HAMDEN, CT
West Hartford school board elects leadership

WEST HARTFORD — The Board of Education elected its leadership slate for the current school year last Tuesday night. Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, who has been serving on the board since 2017, was unanimously elected to continue as chairperson. Thomas-Farquharson was first elected chair in 2021 after serving as vice chairperson for the two years prior.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Photos: Person to Person dishes up turkeys and all the fixings for Thanksgiving at Norwalk event

NORWALK — Volunteers helped to load food items into cars during the Person to Person turkey distribution at the East Norwalk Association Library in Norwalk on Tuesday. Person to Person, a nonprofit in lower Fairfield County, distributed a total of 1,200 full Thanksgiving dinners, each including a turkey or chicken and several side dishes, among its three locations in Stamford, Darien and Norwalk in advance of the holiday, according to Person to Person CEO Nancy Coughlin.
NORWALK, CT
Why nearly 10,000 in Norwalk won't see their electric bills increase

NORWALK — While Eversource and United Illuminating customers are expected to see a monthly average increase of about $80 in their electricity bills come the new year, thousands in South and East Norwalk will not face the same rate hike. South Norwalk Electric and Water, which provides utilities to...
NORWALK, CT
Affordable housing construction begins at Branford’s Parkside Village One

BRANFORD — After nearly a decade in the making due to opposition, state, local and housing officials finally broke ground on a controversial redevelopment of one of the only two state-affiliated affordable housings in town. The $30.4 million construction at Parkside Village One on South Montowese Street that will...
BRANFORD, CT
Santacons, bar crawls and holiday pop-up bars in CT for the 2022 holiday season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the holiday season approaches, themed events and bar crawls are returning as well. Connecticut cities host events like SantaCon and ugly sweater contests out in the streets and into the bars. SantaCon in particular is a nationwide event that brings Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes to bars all around the U.S. In Connecticut there are 4 SantaCons in Stamford, South Windsor, Colchester and Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Trumbull minister, state rep., EMS chief honored for prevention work

TRUMBULL — A local minister, restaurateur and state representative, and EMS chief have been honored for their commitment to preventing underage substance use and promoting mental health in town. On Friday, Nov. 18, the Connecticut Association of Prevention Professionals presented Coalition Sector All-Star Awards to the Rev. Tim Hare,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Darien's climate and eco-friendly policies earn it a silver certification from a state nonprofit

DARIEN — In recognition of its work on climate and environmental policy, the town of Darien earned a silver certification from statewide nonprofit Sustainable CT. “Darien is a community that has demonstrated its commitment to the future by promoting sustainability,” First Selectman Monica McNally said. “Members of the Advisory Committee on Sustainability worked tirelessly to achieve silver-level certification by encouraging support of local businesses, safeguarding natural spaces and education the public.”
DARIEN, CT
Letter to the Editor: Thanks for supporting Darien Library's Novel Tea

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Darien Library would like to thank the community for their very generous support of its seventh annual Novel Tea on Oct. 26 at Wee Burn Country Club. A fundraising luncheon that provides the opportunity to support the library through the purchase of tickets and auction items, the Novel Tea has evolved over the past seven years to become a major source of funding for the library’s collections and programs. This year, we welcomed Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of recent New York Times best sellers "Daisy Jones and the Six," "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," and "Malibu Rising."
DARIEN, CT
Susan Campbell (opinion): Celebrating this Thanksgiving takes a special kind of courage

I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Opinion: Warmth at the darkest time of year

Tis the season to be jolly, with bright lights, cheery songs and good will on earth everywhere. It comes at the darkest time of the year. To me it feels that the world goes into overdrive at this time. We rush to get to family turkey dinners at Thanksgiving. The day after, Black Friday, it’s Christmas shopping at the crowded malls with Frosty the Snowman blaring from loudspeakers all around, even though Santa isn’t due on our roof tops for another month. When I try to order a wreath from the L.L. Bean catalog on Dec. 1, I find they are already sold out.
STRATFORD, CT
Opinion: Thanksgiving lives at the heart of community

In a post-pandemic world, all blessings are a little bit sweeter than before, and all gatherings where blessings are acknowledged, songs are lifted high and a top-notch meal is shared with others amidst laughter and prayer should be celebrated and savored. This is what happened at Third Congregational Church on...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

