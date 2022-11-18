This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Darien Library would like to thank the community for their very generous support of its seventh annual Novel Tea on Oct. 26 at Wee Burn Country Club. A fundraising luncheon that provides the opportunity to support the library through the purchase of tickets and auction items, the Novel Tea has evolved over the past seven years to become a major source of funding for the library’s collections and programs. This year, we welcomed Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of recent New York Times best sellers "Daisy Jones and the Six," "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," and "Malibu Rising."

